Three Miami chefs are finalists for 2024 James Beard Awards

Congratulations are in order for three chefs from two of our favorite Miami restaurants for being selected as 2024 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards finalists.

Chef Valerie Chang of Maty's in Midtown is up for Best Chef: South, while Jesus Brazon and Manuel Brazon of Caracas Bakery in Doral and MiMo have been shortlisted in the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker category.

Only one other Florida restaurant, Kaya in Orlando, is up for an award this year.

In January, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's Restaurant and Chef Awards, which included three additional names in Miami hospitality (Zak the Baker for Outstanding Bakery, Macchialina for Outstanding Wine Program and Chef Tristen Epps of Ocean Social for Best Chef: South).

Today's announcement narrows down the list to official nominees and also names honorees for the foundation's annual Achievement Awards in the categories of Leadership, Lifetime Achievement and Humanitarian of the Year. Read the full James Beard announcement on their website.

Along with the Michelin Guide, the annual James Beard Awards set the standard for culinary excellence, highlighting the best of the best in America's hospitality industry. Though we won't know who the winners are until June's 2024 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards at Lyric Opera of Chicago, being named as a nominee is a major achievement in its own right, especially for the historically underrepresented state of Florida.

If you haven't already checked out Maty's and Caracas Bakery, what are you waiting for?