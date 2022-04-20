Miami
Miami Beach lifeguard
Photograph: Shutterstock

This South Florida beach was ranked the most photogenic in the world

Virginia Gil
As ubiquitous as lounge chairs and umbrellas, the smartphone is everywhere on the beach. We use it to make calls, send texts, take photos and, most importantly, check our Instagram. Proving that Instagram is essential to our beach-going experience are the findings from Inkifi’s recent study, a non-scientific survey of the most popular hashtags used across travel categories such as hotels, landmarks, restaurants and, of course, beaches.

Using this data, the photo printing company then ranked the top 10 most popular and photogenic places within each category. To no one’s surprise (especially those of us who’ve spent any time on the sand here) Miami Beach was the most Instagrammed beach in the world. A surprising 15,001,009 million Instagram posts (!) featuring our glittering shorelines were shared in 2022, a huge jump from the number two spot, Venice Beach, which was showcased in 4,290,744 posts. Three Florida cities made the list, including Daytona Beach and Panama City Beach, which ranked fifth and ninth, respectively.

Inkifi’s findings are part of its 2022 travel guide, comprising a collection of places people feel compelled to Instagram. If doing it for the ‘gram is what inspires you to take flight, you’ll find a host of other things to photograph while in Miami here. If you’re the type of person who’d rather go off the grid when they travel, let us remind you that Miami Beach isn’t just pretty, she’s fun too.

Inkifi Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Inkifi

