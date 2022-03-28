If any place could be described both as a wild west filled with undiscovered gems, and as a well-trodden tourist trap to be navigated with care, it’s Miami Beach. People from all over the world aspire to spread a towel over its pristine sands, frolick in its warm waters and party at South Beach’s notorious nightclubs. But even if you live here, it’s easy to get lost in the madness of Miami Beach and miss out on so many of the city’s best things to do and see. For starters, some of the best restaurants in Miami are in Miami Beach—and not just the fancy ones in the big hotels. From quaint cafes to contemporary art museums, botanical gardens to lit drag brunches, there’s something for everyone in Miami Beach. You just have to know where to look, and we’ve already done that part for you! Read on for our fully vetted guide to the best things to do in Miami Beach.