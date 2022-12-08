Three white-hot Miami restaurants to book now that Art Basel is over

Now that the dust has settled from Art Basel Miami Beach, it’s a great time to take stock of what’s new and exciting in Miami’s culinary scene. Our email inbox still hasn’t recovered from the barrage of Basel-related parties, immersive exhibits and celebrity-endorsed brand activations, but a few standout restaurant openings were simply too good to pass over in the chaos.

Below, we’re previewing three of the city’s hottest new dining destinations that have opened in the last month. They come with impressive pedigrees, including two Michelin-starred chefs, a Food & Wine "Best New Chef in America" alumnus and mixologists from a James Beard-recognized bar program.

Photograph: @FujifilmGirl/Andrea Lorena Brasserie Laurel

Brasserie Laurel

Chef Michael Beltran earned his first Michelin star earlier this year for his acclaimed Coconut Grove restaurant, Ariete. Now, his team at Ariete Hospitality Group is putting out their take on French-inspired Miami cuisine at Brasserie Laurel inside the new Miami Wordcenter development in Downtown. The upscale spot Beltran calls “Ariete’s younger sister” focuses on local, seasonal ingredients with an emphasis on tableside service.

Here, Ariete’s former chef de cuisine Ashley Moncada presents escargots, frog legs, beef Wellington and crêpes Suzette alongside Old World French wines such as full-bodied red Bordeaux, crisp Champagne and refreshing Sauternes, among other pairings. You'll also find an old-school absinthe fountain behind the bar. The restaurant’s interior is decidedly moody, trimmed in dark wood, gold and deep blue hues. 698 NE 1st Ave

Photograph: Chat Chow MaryGold's at Arlo Wynwood

MaryGold’s

Located on the ground floor of Wynwood’s trendy new Arlo Hotel, MaryGold’s comes courtesy of decorated chef Brad Kilgore (Alter, Kaido) and James Beard semifinalists Bar Lab (Broken Shaker, 27 Restaurant). The contemporary “Florida brasserie” proffers dishes like jerk oxtail-topped beignets, a tender, peach wood-smoked porcelet and Key lime pie with butterscotch custard and a salted graham cracker crust.

The Bar Lab-backed beverage program follows in the steps of the illustrious Broken Shaker, with imaginative, Miami-inspired cocktails like the Kumquat & Coconut, made with coconut fat-washed Woodford Reserve, yuzu kumquat demerara, honeysuckle bitters and grapefruit zest, prepared for two. The entire industrial-chic space is filled with tropical greenery and anchored by a generous wrap-around Calacatta stone bar. 2217 NW Miami Ct

Photograph: Michael Pisarri Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt

Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt

The lowkey-luxe Carillon Wellness Resort has partnered with acclaimed Chef Tristan Brandt for its latest 18-seat fine dining offering in Miami Beach. Brandt, who has run multiple Michelin-recognized kitchens across Europe and Asia, including the newly-starred Epoca in Switzerland, has designed a menu of modern classic French cuisine with Asian influences. Tambourine Room marks the chef's US debut.

Expect to be taken on a culinary journey with simply named dishes that belie a complex array of flavors and techniques; for instance, the Scallop | Cauliflower | Curry or the Tuna | Jalapeño | Miso. Open Wednesday through Sunday, Tambourine Room offers two seating options. The first seating (6pm) will offer a three-course tasting menu for $140 per person and the second seating (8:30pm) will offer a six-course tasting menu for $215 per person. Diners may choose to add a wine pairing for $55 (6pm seating) or $135 (8:30pm seating). Cocktails are not yet available. 6801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach