Dim Sum
Photograph: Shutterstock

Wynwood Walls is finally getting a new restaurant

The popular outdoor museum needed snacks.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
There’s not a ton to complain about Wynwood’s only outdoor museum, Wynwood Walls. The popular attraction exhibits murals from some of the world’s most famous street artists, it’s a family-friendly activity in Miami and it’s, hands-down, the best thing to see during Art Basel Miami Beach, when their surfaces get a refresh. But we missed the snacks.

A day at the Wynwood Walls used to include a stop at Wynwood Kitchen & Bar, whose sprawling outdoor patio overlooked the murals and indoor bar we frequented for its happy hour specials. Sadly, it closed in 2020, but there’s finally something new in its place to fill the void.

Philadelphia’s award-winning Double Knot will open in the former Wynwood Kitchen & Bar space in early 2023. Celebrity chef Michael Schulson and his company, Schulson Collective, are behind the project, which marks their official expansion into the Miami market. “We have long admired Michael and his restaurants; he elevates food to an art form so he is the perfect fit to complement the experience at the Wynwood Walls,” said Scott Srebnick, CEO of Goldman Properties.

Like its Philly outpost (which is housed in a building that’s also owned by Goldman Properties), Double Knot will serve pan-Asian cuisine as well as sushi. As for everyone’s favorite terrace, expect it to make a victorious return just in time for Miami's patio season.

