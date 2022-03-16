Wynwood’s massive new sports bar doubles as a nightclub and boozy brunch spot

There’s a lot going on at Bottled Blonde Pizzeria and Beer Garden, and most of it is a party.

Wynwood is no stranger to the hybrid restaurant-lounge, listening-den-meets-cocktail-bar or the sandwich shop/speakeasy combo. But a venue that combines a sports bar, a beer garden, a nightclub and an Italian restaurant? Well, Bottled Blonde Pizzeria and Beer Garden just might be the neighborhood’s first.

Opening on March 30, the ambitious establishment—which hails from Scottsdale, Arizona—is a sprawling indoor-outdoor venue dotted with 49 (!!) HDTVs, two 24-foot projector walls, rows of booths and tables and one commanding center bar. During the day, expect sports games of all kinds as well as UFC fights, while at night, the seating area turns into VIP tables, where you can expect the usual bottle service and sparkler spectacle to commence.

Photograph: Sean Su

Bottled Blonde is also a restaurant that serves quite an extensive Italian menu, including your requisite pasta dishes like rigatoni vodka and bucatini with lobster, pizzas, and hearty entrées such as Barolo braised short ribs. Over-the-top desserts, like something called Oreo Bombs with amaretto whipped cream, round out the offerings.

For a beer garden, Bottled Blonde leans into the wine and spirits categories pretty strongly. Beyond the craft, locally brewed beers, you’ll find new signature cocktails every month, frozen drinks, margaritas on tap, a special $12 menu of very boozy drinks on Sundays and—the main attraction—a 100-ounce mimosa tower available at brunch. Bottoms up!

Photograph: Courtesy Bottled Blonde Pizzeria + Beer Garden