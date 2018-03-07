You can now sleep at the AAA and watch the Heat live from bed

Can’t find a hotel or Airbnb in Miami that tickles you? Well, you hard-to-please buffoon, try saying no to this: a custom, one-of-a-kind suite at the Miami Heat’s American Airlines Arena.

It’s part of a special promotion from Booking.com, which is highlighting an array of kooky rooms across the country—like one in the Empire State Building and another in Nick Jonas’ tour bus. The Miami Heat room can be yours for the not-so-low price of $1,500. But the amenities for this gem are pretty sweet.

Your cozy, fluorescent room overlooks the court and you will get to watch the Heat play live from the comfort of your own bed. You’ll also get a special VIP tour during your stay and Booking.com promises other “surprises,” which we will definitely interpret as a bedtime story from Dwyane Wade. Thanks, Dwyane!

