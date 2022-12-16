1. The contemporary condo in the Design District
This uber-modern Airbnb in Miami is ideal for a weekend getaway to one of Florida's sunniest cities. From the free parking and Wi-Fi to the resort-style amenities including a fitness center and a yoga studio, you'll have everything you need to relax in style. As for the condo, it comes fully equipped so you can eat, drink and sleep in a space that feels just like home. A worthy mention is the faux grass-lined balcony giving you a breath of fresh air whenever you need it.