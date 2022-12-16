Miami
MiMo Airbnb
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

The best Airbnbs in Miami

Looking for a luxurious lakefront mansion or a goat-friendly treehouse? These Miami Airbnbs have that and more.

Alex Floyd-Douglass
Written by
Ryan Pfeffer
&
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Your search for the right Airbnb Miami rental is important. Because after you’re done finding the best Cuban sandwich in Miami, and drinking your way through the best bars in Miami, and—finally—grabbing some of the best drunk food in Miami, you’ll need a comfortable spot to rest. But the right Miami Airbnb can be so much more than just a place to crash at night.

Just look at some of the ridiculously awesome Airbnbs we’ve found. We have a treehouse with goats (seriously), private guesthouses with pools, and Wynwood warehouses with eye-popping visuals. So don’t settle for the first hotel that comes up on Google – see Miami like a local. 

RECOMMENDED: The best boat rentals in Miami

Best Miami Airbnbs

The contemporary condo in the Design District
Courtesy: Airbnb

1. The contemporary condo in the Design District

This uber-modern Airbnb in Miami is ideal for a weekend getaway to one of Florida's sunniest cities. From the free parking and Wi-Fi to the resort-style amenities including a fitness center and a yoga studio, you'll have everything you need to relax in style. As for the condo, it comes fully equipped so you can eat, drink and sleep in a space that feels just like home. A worthy mention is the faux grass-lined balcony giving you a breath of fresh air whenever you need it. 

Book now
The lakeside mansion in West End
Courtesy: Airbnb

2. The lakeside mansion in West End

Keen to stay on your own private lake in Miami? This stunning Airbnb in Miami's West End can give you exactly that – complete with a wooden deck for soaking up the afternoon sun in between dips in the water. As for the home, it's a seven-bedroom mansion with four bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen and so... many... amenities. There's the private lake and artificial beach, a BBQ, and lawn games like cornhole, a pool table, a basketball court, a ping pong table, mini golf, and kayaks – not to mention the heated pool and hot tub. Where to start? Your guess is as good as ours. Enjoy. 

Book now
The bohemian bird house in Homestead
Courtesy: Airbnb

3. The bohemian bird house in Homestead

Hoping to find your zen on your Miami trip? This tiny home is the perfect Airbnb for you. With a focus on the outdoors and finding serenity, this bohemian dream has all you need to reconnect with nature and leave the world behind for a few days. Affectionally named the "Bird Tiny House", this home has clearly been given a lot of love by its owners and it shows. Inside, the decor is minimalist but cozy – sleeping up to four guests, although a couple is recommended – although the main event is the magical garden. From koi fish ponds to natural features, this eco-friendly home has all you could ever want from a stay in the heart of nature.

Book now
The quirky mansion in Westview
Courtesy: Airbnb

4. The quirky mansion in Westview

If you're looking for an Airbnb in Miami that has endless tricks up its sleeve, this is the one for you. From the movie theater to the nightclub room and all the wild amenities in between, this unique mansion truly has it all. It sleeps up to 15 guests across five bedrooms and 10 beds and has five full bathrooms available. Other quirky features include the games room including a pool table, the huge outdoor pool and patio, and kayaks available to transport you to your very own private island. What's that? MTV Cribs eat your heart out. 

Book now
The luxury apartment on the Bay Harbor Islands
Courtesy: Airbnb

5. The luxury apartment on the Bay Harbor Islands

Located on its own island (yes, really), this Miami Airbnb has so much to offer. Featuring two bedrooms and three bathrooms in a clean yet modern style, this apartment is ideal for a city getaway with your pals – especially if saying you stayed on an island is up there with valid bragging rights in your circle. Head to the sky-view rooftop and make use of the stunning outdoor pool. Alternatively, soak up the sea that surrounds you from the comfort of your own (rented) home. Either way, dive in – it's worth it.

Book now
The goat-friendly treehouse in Little River
Courtesy: Airbnb

6. The goat-friendly treehouse in Little River

Animal lovers (who don’t mind sleeping in nature) should book one of Miami’s only treehouse Airbnbs quickly. The host of this well-crafted and lovingly-reviewed treehouse is a permaculture farmer whose Little Haiti property is populated by goats, emus, honeybees, roosters, and cats. Built into a giant Pithecellobium tree, the tri-level treehouse features wraparound balconies, an outdoor shower, and a comfy, mosquito netting-draped double bed. Common areas available to guests include an outdoor kitchen, a volleyball court, a coin-operated laundry center, and the freshest eggs you’ve ever cracked open.

Book now
The backyard oasis in Biscayne Park
Courtesy: Airbnb

7. The backyard oasis in Biscayne Park

Perhaps the biggest risk in booking this Airbnb is that you might never want to leave the property. The cottage itself is nice enough to make you do just that, but the real selling point here is the backyard – with its sapphire blue pool, overhead string lights, tiki hut lounge, and lush greenery. When you do finally manage to leave the house, you’re just a short jump from the picturesque Miami Beach neighborhood of Surfside.

Book now
The Havana cottage near Spring Garden
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

8. The Havana cottage near Spring Garden

This open-concept cottage is a tropical hideout. Two guests can fit comfortably in the space, which offers a homey interior and lush yard perfect for morning coffee or sunset drinks. Those string lights above the outdoor dining table just seal the deal on this sneaky find.

Book now
The boho bungalow in Upper East Side
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

9. The boho bungalow in Upper East Side

This backyard bungalow is a trip. According to the host, she built the tiny house on wheels in the summer of 2016 and has since outfitted it with Wifi, cable, a bathroom, a kitchen, and a charming patio. It’s almost too cute to handle — and the location is great as well. The Upper Eastside is a laid-back neighborhood that’s not too far from any of Miami’s main attractions.

Book now
The cute condo in Morningside
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

10. The cute condo in Morningside

Sitting right on the essential Biscayne Boulevard, this condo provides some modern comforts in the vintage neighborhood of MiMo. You’ll have a washer/dryer, stove, oven, and dishwasher at your disposal — and room for up to four guests to squeeze in. You’re only a short Uber away from Wynwood and Downtown, too. There’s even a cute dining room table for a family meal.

Book now
