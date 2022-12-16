Your search for the right Airbnb Miami rental is important. Because after you’re done finding the best Cuban sandwich in Miami, and drinking your way through the best bars in Miami, and—finally—grabbing some of the best drunk food in Miami, you’ll need a comfortable spot to rest. But the right Miami Airbnb can be so much more than just a place to crash at night.

Just look at some of the ridiculously awesome Airbnbs we’ve found. We have a treehouse with goats (seriously), private guesthouses with pools, and Wynwood warehouses with eye-popping visuals. So don’t settle for the first hotel that comes up on Google – see Miami like a local.

RECOMMENDED: The best boat rentals in Miami