Take a peek under a hood or two at the annual Miami International Auto Show. Stroll down Memory Lane to peep nostalgic rides; experience true 4x4 capabilities during a Camp Jeep outing; and experience Ride & Drives, where select manufacturers invite attendees to get behind the wheel of their brand-new vehicles. Merely shopping around for your next mini-van? The show has those too, plus countless other makes and models on the market.

When is it? Oct 16–24 at various times. Where is it? Miami Beach Convention Center.