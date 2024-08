From gooey grilled cheese to Venezuelan dogs, we’ve got you covered for all the best mobile eats in Miami.

Miami: a city synonymous with sun, sand and neon signage. But beyond all the glitz and glamor, you’ll find a steady stream of food trucks faithfully rolling along. Forget the stuffy, white-tablecloth joints (at least for tonight), as we take a trip to the corners of Miami-Dade, where our plentiful food carts post up outside breweries, on street corners or in vacant lots.

From Cuban sandwiches that'll make your abuela weep with joy to coffee trucks that’ll fuel your start to the day, Miami’s food truck scene is a melting pot of deliciousness. So ditch the diet, practice your standing taco-eating position and gear up for some delicious, authentic local eats. We’ve rounded up the best food trucks in Miami right now.

