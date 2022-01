There’s nothing that’ll make you feel more like a baller at a Miami restaurant than perusing the menu, putting it down pensively, and ordering an item only a special few know about. Or at least, those who have read this article, because we’ve compiled a list here of the things you won’t find scrawled on the list of the chef’s specials or on the day’s menu. Behold the best secret menu items in Miami. These are dishes that exist only for the few who request them special. These are items that are your shortcut to becoming a total baller. Or at least, feeling like one.