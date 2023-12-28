2023 was an exciting year for Miami’s culinary scene, but we all know when it comes to hunger, there’s no use looking to the past. Hello 2024! The year is already looking promising, with a bevy of restaurant openings that will pique the interest of even the most apathetic bon vivant.

If you thought 2023 brought its fair share of out-of-town transplants, then brace yourself for 2024. We've got Italian and Mediterranean restaurants from Argentina, New American coming in from the South, and OMG SO MANY NEW YORK OUTPOSTS, including a top pizza spot and a new Mexican fine dining concept from Major Food Group. That said, we've also got a bunch of new concepts from local restaurant groups, including the return of Sra. Martinez and a new dive from Lost Boy Co. If dining out and enjoying life is a part of your new year's resolutions, then keep this list handy. Here are the restaurant openings we're most excited for in 2024... so far.