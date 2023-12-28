Miami
Torno Subito
Photography: Courtesy Torno Subito

19 Miami restaurant openings that have us salivating over 2024

We're so ready to eat in the new year.

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
2023 was an exciting year for Miami’s culinary scene, but we all know when it comes to hunger, there’s no use looking to the past. Hello 2024! The year is already looking promising, with a bevy of restaurant openings that will pique the interest of even the most apathetic bon vivant.

If you thought 2023 brought its fair share of out-of-town transplants, then brace yourself for 2024. We've got Italian and Mediterranean restaurants from Argentina, New American coming in from the South, and OMG SO MANY NEW YORK OUTPOSTS, including a top pizza spot and a new Mexican fine dining concept from Major Food Group. That said, we've also got a bunch of new concepts from local restaurant groups, including the return of Sra. Martinez and a new dive from Lost Boy Co. If dining out and enjoying life is a part of your new year's resolutions, then keep this list handy. Here are the restaurant openings we're most excited for in 2024... so far.  

1. Torno Subito

Reknown Chef Massimo Bottura has chosen the rooftop at Julia and Henry's to launch a secondary outpost for Torno Subito, a restaurant that harks back to a 1960s Italian riviera with classic dishes that feature an avant-garde twist. Bottura is best known for Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, long considered one of the world's best restaurants. Opening February 2024; 200 E Flagler S

 

The Amalfi Llama
Rendering: Courtesy The Amalfi Llama

2. The Amalfi Llama

The Amalfi Llama is a confluence of cuisines – and multinational restaurant groups. Austin-based Eureka! Restaurant Group teams up with CDMX-based Grupo Carolo on the concept, where Patagonia meets the Mediterranean with a parrilla-centered menu that features Italian influences. This live-fire steakhouse will be opening in January at Esplanade in Aventura, and promises down-to-earth cuisine at an affordable price point in a spectacular rustic setting. Opening January 2024; 19505 Biscayne Blvd

3. Brother's Keeper

Lost Boy Co. strikes again with another neighborhood bar, this time in South Beach. Brother’s Keeper promises “good company - most of the time” with “low-brow beer, high-brow cocktails, and off-beat bites” just one block away from Lincoln Road. The vibe will be no-fuss casual – the kind of place where a night begins or ends – except there will be fantastic drinks and bar service as has come to be expected from hospitality duo Chris Hudnall and Randy Alonso. Opening early 2024; 1710 Alton Road

Signora
Rendering: Courtesy Signora

4. Signora

You may not be able to get into Gala, the exclusive luxury lounge from Plus Plus Group, but you can snag a reservation at Signora, the restaurant group’s coastal Italian restaurant. Helmed by Chef Jake Eaton, formerly of Nobu, it’s set to open spring 2024 in South Beach. The restaurant is “an ode to the grace and charm of Italian women,” with a menu that’s fully influenced by the fresh catches, ingredients and time-honored cooking techniques of the Mediterranean coast. Interested? Get a first taste of Signora during 2024’s South Beach Food & Wine Festival at “A Taste of Italy.” Opening Spring 2024; 47 23rd St, Miami Beach

Kissaki
Photography: Omar Aly

6. Kissaki

Kissaki, a much buzzed about brand of omakase counters from New York, is opening in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood. What makes it different from Miami’s other omakase experiences? For starters, Kissaki has its own fishery and wildlife license, so it’s able to provide guests with ingredients like uni and caviar from Japan within 24 hours. Second, omakase experiences are quite affordable, with prices ranging from $100 to $150 per person. Finally, they’re introducing an “Omakase Trolley” to Miami, which is perfect for sushi aficionados or those who want to introduce a new favorite to their rolodex. Opening January 3; 500 South Pointe Dr 

7. Sra. Martinez

Before the Design District became the “Design District,” there was Michelle Bernstein’s Sra. Martinez. It opened in 2008, the same year Bernstein became the first woman to win the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast, and was within that first wave of restaurants to elevate the culinary standards of this city. Good news for those who still crave those Spanish-style croquetas: Bernstein and partner David Martinez will be resurfacing Sra Martinez in the Gables, with a menu that’s “rooted in Spain with influences and flavors from their global travels.” Opening 2024; 2325 Galiano Street

PIER 5
Rendering: Courtesy PIER 5

8. PIER 5

Miss The Wharf being so close to Downtown? Breakwater Hospitality Group (which is also behind Regatta in the Grove) is giving locals a reason to revisit Bayside with PIER 5, a waterside dining and entertainment area with cocktails, food and live music. The venue softly opened this week, with grand opening festivities planned for the week of January 11th. Officially opening January 11; 401 Biscayne Blvd

Chateau ZZ
Photography: Kris Tamburello

9. Chateau ZZ

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

Chateau ZZ is Major Food Group's first foray into fine Mexican dining. It's also their first original restaurant concept in Miami that requires no membership. Housed in an historic structure that once served as a private residence, it has all the maximalist flare that MFG has come to be known for – this time with a side of guac. The concept softly opened late December, but fully opens to the public in the new year. Now open; 1500 Brickell Ave

Read more

10. Bored Cuban

NFTs are not dead – at least in Miami. Bored Cuban is a fast-casual Cuban joint that’ll feature a traditional ventanita and an all day “Spanglish” menu. It was inspired by Bored Ape, an NFT collection of cartoon apes that also grants token holders access to a private club. A quick scroll on X shows flatbreads and Cuban sandwiches that come in fun to-go boxes, plus lots of cool merch. 

ViceVersa
Photography: Courtesy RC Visuals

11. ViceVersa

Set to open in 2024, ViceVersa will be a modern aperitivo bar featuring Italian spirits, vermouths, bitters and amaros shaken and stirred with unexpected ingredients. The project is a collaboration between Jaguar Sun's Will Thompson and Carey Hynes and Bombay Sapphire Most Imaginative Bartender winner Valentino Longo, who's best known for his work at the Surf Club. Opening early 2024; 398 NE 5th St

CASA NEOS
Rendering: Courtesy Riviera Dining Group

12. CASA NEOS

Set to open in Spring 2024, CASA NEOS is a luxury complex on the Miami River that touts a boutique hotel, members only club, an eponymous two-story Mediterranean restaurant and a rooftop restaurant and lounge called NOORA which serves Mediterranean and African-inspired cuisine from Turkey, Lebanon, and Morocco. Opening spring 2024; 40 SW North River Drive

13. Rosemary's

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rosemary's (@rosemarysnyc)

Is Wynwood turning into New York? Rosemary’s, a popular restaurant in the East and West Villages, will be opening in Wynwood, bringing Italian classics to the neighborhood in a farmhouse setting. It’s known for its buzzy bar and handmade pastas – a great place to bring a first date or the whole fam.

Jarana
Rendering: Courtesy Jarana

14. Jarana

Jarana is a festive Peruvian fusion restaurant by way of New Jersey. Like The Amalfi Llama, it’s set to open at Esplanade in Aventura. The menu features Nikkei and Ceviche bars, wok-fried saltados and other Peruvian staples with Japanese, Chinese, and Italian influences, but the specialty here are the Jaranas, which are family-style sharing dishes. Opening early 2024; 19505 Biscayne Blvd

15. Redfarm

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RedFarm (@redfarm)

I don’t know whether we’re more excited about being able to grab dim sum in the Grove, or that the former Mr. Moe’s cabin will finally be occupied after eight years. Like many on this list, Redfarm is a New York transplant touts innovative takes on Chinese dishes and small plates from Chef Joe Ng and partners Jeffrey and Zach Chodorow. Opening early 2024; 3131 Commodore Plaza

Oise
Photography: Ruben Pictures

16. Oise

Andrew Mayer, Co-Founder of OG Hospitality Group and James Beard nominee and finalist, Brad Kilgore have teamed up on Oise, Miami’s first Itameshi concept. For the uninitiated, Itameshi blends Italian and Japanese flavors and techniques, so this pop-up’s menu touts things like a Chicken Parm Katsu Sando and Udon Carbonara, all served in a fast casual setting, which is a first for Kilgore. Open through summer 2024; 2335 N Miami Ave, inside Oasis

17. Piegari

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Piegari (@piegariarg)

This popular Italian restaurant from Buenos Aires is bringing classic, white tablecloth dining to Wynwood. The menu features upscale Italian and Argentine fare like risotto, pasta, meat and seafood specialties, plus a few Wynwood-specific dishes. Save room though; there’s said to be over 30 desserts on deck!

Church & Union
Photography: Courtesy Church & Union

18. Church & Union

The original Church & Union sits inside an actual church in Charleston, and while Miami’s location won’t quite be quite as pious, it’ll still offer all the New American classics this string of Southern restaurants is known for. Church & Union will be opening up its fifth location in a spacious two-story art deco building in South Beach, so expect it to be a new go-to brunch spot for locals and tourists alike. 

Bellyfish Coral Gables
Photography: Courtesy Bellyfish

19. Bellyfish Coral Gables

You’ve seen Belly Fish on Uber Eats. Now, the pandemic-born brand is opening its first brick and mortar in Coral Gables. It’ll be a fast-casual joint with the same pricing and menu as its takeout operations, only now you can enjoy digging into sushi boxes, bowls and even Latin-influenced dishes like tostadas and ceviches from the comfort of not your home. Opening early February; 3060 SW 37th Ave

