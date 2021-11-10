Imagine a town so certain of its pizza superiority that its denizens seem to go to pieces when officials dare to dine with knives and forks, its highest elected officials take to social media to battle the matter and some ascribe mystical powers to the local tap water that helps form the dough. That’s Pizza Town, baby, less commonly known as New York City.

And it's true; NYC does have the best pizza in the country. We root for other locales to come in second and third, but the number one spot is and always has been reserved for these five boroughs that form one perfect whole. Its available almost everywhere, made to suit every taste and style and there probably is something to that whole water deal. Call it a pie, a slice or just plain dinner, this is the best pizza in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC