Sexy Fish
Photograph: Courtesy Sexy Fish

The most unique, beautiful and over-the-top private dining rooms in Miami

Planning a special event? From a cheese cellar to a Scarface-themed disco room, here’s where to celebrate in style.

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
To some, a dinner is just a dinner. But if you’re reading this, you most likely appreciate the fact that food is merely one element of the full experience. Setting—the physical location as well as the tablescape and ambiance—is equally as important, and what better way to level up a night of dining out than to splurge with your own private dining room? 

We’re not talking about some pretty artwork and a white tablecloth behind a curtain. We’re bringing to light some of the most creative, beautiful and over-the-top private dining rooms in Miami. Whether you’re hosting a birthday dinner, a baby or bridal shower, a rehearsal dinner, a corporate event or just celebrating in general, we’ve got you covered. From a cheese cellar to an underground cavern, a luminescent aquarium and more, these are Miami’s most out-of-the-box private dining rooms for all of your special occasions. 

The best private dining rooms in Miami

La Cava at Narbona Coconut Grove
Photograph: Courtesy Narbona Coconut Grove

1. La Cava at Narbona Coconut Grove

  • Restaurants
  • Coconut Grove

Dinner, in a cheese cellar?! This Uruguayan restaurant and market in Cocowalk has the chillest dining room in Miami, where 12 to 14 guests can keep cozy under blankets as they feast on a pre-fixe menu of homemade pasta, empanadas, asados and more (prices start at $105 per person). The room is usually kept at a chilly 54 degrees, but they raise the temperature to 74 degrees when hosting visitors. Best of all, you can taste different types of cheese straight off the shelf!

Read more
The Rainbow Reef Room at Sexy Fish
Photograph: Courtesy Sexy Fish

2. The Rainbow Reef Room at Sexy Fish

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Brickell

There’s nothing subdued about Sexy Fish, which parts the seas for a good time. Their Rainbow Reef Room seats up to 45 guests and holds a dramatic 21-foot-long coral tank filled with dozens of species of fish and marine life. It features illuminated agate flooring, coral-hued booths and circular tables, and a retractable shade that opens to the main dining room so you’re in on all the action.

Read more
Book online
The Disco Room at Dirty French
Photograph: Courtesy Dirty French

3. The Disco Room at Dirty French

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Brickell

Your favouríte French steak house has a private enclave next door that’s as much a dining room as it is a discotheque. With mirrored mosaic walls, rainbow Venini chandeliers, an R-rated rug and its own mirrored DJ booth and bar, at The Disco Room, you’ll feel like you’re swinging from a disco ball all night long. (Though, it could be the endless Champagne you’re drinking.)

Read more
The Babylon Room at Tobacco Road by Kush
Photograph: Courtesy Tobacco Road by Kush

4. The Babylon Room at Tobacco Road by Kush

  • Bars
  • Café bars
  • Brickell

What’s more Miami than a disco lounge? One that’s Scarface-themed. Tucked in a backroom at Tobacco Road by Kush in Brickell is The Babylon Room, where Michelle Pfeiffer dances on loop as you get high on Kush’s supply of craft beer, famed frita burgers and Key lime pie. But that’s not the only thing that runs on repeat; press a not-so-hidden red button over and over again to hear that Beegees tune all night long.

Read more
The Cave at Ariete
Photograph: Courtesy Ariete

6. The Cave at Ariete

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • West Coconut Grove

There are only a handful of below-ground experiences in Miami, and The Cave at Ariete is one of them. Walk down the stairs into this stonewalled private dining room, which seats up to 50 guests for an Od-World-style dining experience. It’s perfect for the kinds of dinners that call for long-winded speeches and free-flowing Champagne. Guests dining in The Cave can choose from either a family-style menu or a customized chef’s tasting menu with the option of an assorted wine pairing.

Read more
Book online
Table 40 at Toro Toro
Photograph: Courtesy Toro Toro

7. Table 40 at Toro Toro

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Downtown

If your idea of a perfect Friday night includes Gordon Ramsay or Jeremy Allen White, then Table 40 is for you. This is the only chef’s table in Downtown Miami, a hidden gem inside the Toro Toro kitchen that gives up to 14 guests a panoramic view of all the action. Only a thin piece of glass separates you from flaming plates and buzzy chatter, allowing you to enjoy a chef-guided tasting menu in as much peace as a kitchen affords.

Read more
Book online
La Cava at Faena
Photograph: Courtesy La Cava at Faena

8. La Cava at Faena

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach

Every corner of Faena provides a perfect setting for celebration, but perhaps none is more intimate than La Cava, the hotel’s private wine cellar. You’re surrounded by over 3,000 bottles of rare and meticulously curated wines from around the globe as well as some choice bottles of Louis XIII. The space can as easily be used for a private dinner as it can for an exclusive wine tasting for up to 26 people. 

Read more
Check prices
The Secret Garden at The Freehand
Photograph: Courtesy The Freehand Miami

9. The Secret Garden at The Freehand

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Miami Beach

How much more Florida can you get than dining under a thatched tiki hut with 54 of your closest friends? Hidden behind the herb garden is 27’s Secret Garden, an intimate, starlit setting where you can enjoy a family-style meal, passed bites or even a taco bar by Chef Jimmy Lebron. Of course, what’s a visit to The Freehand without libations from The Broken Shaker? They’ll work with you on the perfect package, whether it’s passed cocktails, punch bowls or a full-on open bar. 

Read more
Check prices

10. Maison Mura Wine Bar

Where better to delight in a wine and dinner pairing than at one of Miami’s best wine stores? Maison Mura is a Downtown Miami wine boutique that boasts a private dining room, serving as an intimate, unexpected venue that’ll wow your guests. Even better, the store has relationships with some of the city’s buzziest restaurants to help you coordinate and customize the perfect dinner—whether you want a several-course omakase or something with a little more joie de vivre.  

Read more
Barefoot Beach at Nikki Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Nikki Beach

11. Barefoot Beach at Nikki Beach

  • Nightlife
  • South of Fifth

If dinner with your toes in the sand sounds like your idea of heaven, there’s no better place to plan a private gathering than at Nikki Beach. While it’s not a room, per se, the Barefoot Beach section of the restaurant can be turned into a private area that features teak wood tables for al fresco dining and plenty of rosé all day (and night).

Read more
Book online
The Library at Orno
Photograph: Christian Santiago Photography

12. The Library at Orno

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Coral Gables

Chef Niven Patel’s take on contemporary farm-to-table American fare definitely impresses, as does The Library at Orno. Stacked floor-to-ceiling with shelves filled with books, The Library just so happened to influence his signature drink menu, as each libation is inspired by a literary figure. This moody and modern enclave can accommodate up to 20 guests all lined in a row and is perfect for a sophisticated, delicious affair.

Read more
Book online
