Whether you’re a casual follower or a full-blown subscriber to the signs, it can be a sweet relief to sit back, give up control and let the stars do their work. This applies to big, consequential life events like breakups and career changes—but why not also consult the cosmos when it comes to smaller decisions, like what to eat for dinner tonight?

We’re of the mind that a little extra insight, astrological or otherwise, never hurts. For instance, imagine you’re at Time Out Market Miami, attempting to choose what to order from the dozens of options on offer at 15 of Miami’s most sought-after eateries. Burger, tacos, ice cream—it’s a near-impossible task!—but not if you let the stars guide the way. Here are your spring 2023 food-o-scopes.