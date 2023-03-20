Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Rogue Panda
Photograph: Joshua Cameron

What to eat at Time Out Market Miami based on your zodiac sign

We’ve consulted the cosmos for your next order at Time Out Market Miami—the future looks delicious.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Advertising

Whether you’re a casual follower or a full-blown subscriber to the signs, it can be a sweet relief to sit back, give up control and let the stars do their work. This applies to big, consequential life events like breakups and career changes—but why not also consult the cosmos when it comes to smaller decisions, like what to eat for dinner tonight?

We’re of the mind that a little extra insight, astrological or otherwise, never hurts. For instance, imagine you’re at Time Out Market Miami, attempting to choose what to order from the dozens of options on offer at 15 of Miami’s most sought-after eateries. Burger, tacos, ice cream—it’s a near-impossible task!—but not if you let the stars guide the way. Here are your spring 2023 food-o-scopes.

Your spring food horoscope

Gemini: Pepperoni & hot honey pizza from Pizzella
Image: Courtesy Time Out Market Miami

Gemini: Pepperoni & hot honey pizza from Pizzella

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • South Beach

You’re moving a mile a minute and you’ve got places to be, so a slice of ’za is your ideal mobile meal. Plus, the unlimited topping combinations scratch your itch for variety. And as one of the most social signs of the zodiac, sharing a pie with pals is the easiest way to satiate your hunger for food and gossip in one sitting. You’ll most likely want to try all of Pizzella’s made-to-order pies, but the pepperoni and hot honey pairs perfectly with some beer and hot goss.

Read more
Taurus: Dan dan noodles from The Rogue Panda
Image: Courtesy Time Out Market Miami

Taurus: Dan dan noodles from The Rogue Panda

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach

Opening your mouth for a bite of pasta is like opening your arms for a warm hug. And you love to be embraced, don’t you? That’s what it’ll feel like as you slurp The Rogue Panda’s dan dan noodles. These slippery Sichuan street noods are tossed with bok choy, onion crisps and Impossible Pork ragu, so you can feel even better about your harm-free meal. Add a glass of wine (or three) while you’re at it. Once you’ve generously (see: insistently) picked up the bill, don’t be stubborn—let your best friend call a car for you!

Read more
Libra: Pastries from Baklava Bakery
Image: Courtesy Time Out Market Miami

Libra: Pastries from Baklava Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • South Beach

You love beautiful things and pastries, particularly the delicately layered creations from Baklava Bakery, are works of edible art. In fact, the phrase, “That looks too good to eat,” is often heard coming from your mouth. When faced with a wide variety, it may take you an hour to choose the dessert you want. And considering they serve the traditional pistachio and rosewater creations in addition to five types of crepes, you might as well just give in and get one of each to please everyone.

Read more
Cancer: Ice cream from The Blakery
Image: Courtesy Time Out Market Miami

Cancer: Ice cream from The Blakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • South Beach

A solid sign of the zodiac, you’re firm on being there for your loved ones whether it’s a social obligation or a crisis. But, of course, you experience the occasional (OK regular) meltdown too. Careful, you’re dripping. Seriously, your sensitivity is a strength. Whether you’re dealing with an emotional hurt or tooth pain (cold desserts, amirite?), it's hard to be crabby when ice cream is involved. Try the housemade flavors from The Blakery, including indulgent options like Dunkaroo, rainbow cookie and dulce de leche.

Read more
Pisces: Cappuccino from Bebito’s Cafecito
Image: Courtesy Time Out Market Miami

Pisces: Cappuccino from Bebito’s Cafecito

  • Restaurants
  • Coffee shops
  • South Beach

There’s something about the aroma of freshly-brewed coffee that instantly heightens the senses and gets those creative juices flowing, especially for dreamy Pisces. In this case, follow your intuition (and your nose) to the cafecito counter at Bebito’s where you can fuel your imagination with an expertly prepared cappuccino and a flaky, savory-sweet guava-and-cheese danish.

Read more
Leo: Signature smash burger from Little Liberty
Image: Courtesy Time Out Market Miami

Leo: Signature smash burger from Little Liberty

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • South Beach

As the star of the zodiac, you love to be the center of attention, so you appreciate a meal that’s often in the spotlight: The burger. But not just any burger—you’ve trained your lion’s eye on something with the juiciest flavor, the freshest toppings and all the prestige. Luckily, we know a place. At Little Liberty, kid sister to the famed Sweet Liberty, we go for the signature smash burger with American cheese, tomato, pickles, onions, lettuce and special sauce on a sesame brioche bun.

Read more
Scorpio: Lengua tacos from La Santa Taqueria
Image: Courtesy Time Out Market Miami

Scorpio: Lengua tacos from La Santa Taqueria

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach

Your sign is ruled by fiery Mars—one of the more intense planets—so your palate likely craves strong, spicy foods. If you’re feeling the heat, opt for an order of Lengua (tender, braised beef tongue) tacos from La Santa Taqueria. Topped with white onion and cilantro, this bold pair also comes with La Santa’s spiciest sauce, the salsa roja made with Chile de árbol, a small but potent Mexican chili pepper.

Read more
Order online
Sagittarius: Spiced loaded fries from Chick’n Jones
Image: Courtesy Time Out Market Miami

Sagittarius: Spiced loaded fries from Chick’n Jones

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach

As the best conversationalists in the zodiac, Sagittarians bring their bright and crisp sense of humor to every chat, making them the most desirable people to be around. Sounds a lot like everyone’s favorite snack: fries! At Time Out Market, you’ll want to go for the spiced loaded fries from Chick’n Jones. Like you, they’re an adventurous yet easygoing choice, made with jalapeños, sweet onions and crumbled feta—plus, they were featured on Oprah Winfrey’s “Food Fantasies,” so you know they’re fire.

Read more
Order online
Aquarius: Croquetas from Lur
Image: Courtesy Time Out Market Miami

Aquarius: Croquetas from Lur

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach

Aquarians love to vibe and be surrounded by their humans—the people who bring them the most joy and comfort. Enter the ultimate Cuban comfort food: the croqueta. Whether they’re made with porcini mushroom and shaved black truffle or twice-cooked potatoes, aioli and hot sauce, Michelin-vet Aitor Garate Berasaluze’s inventive croquetas will induce all those warm, fuzzy feels you crave while satiating your appetite for a savory indulgence.

Read more
Order delivery
Capricorn: Ceviche de corvina from 33 Kitchen
Image: Courtesy Time Out Market Miami

Capricorn: Ceviche de corvina from 33 Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach

There’s a lot of patience, resourcefulness and care that goes into making a great ceviche, all of which are qualities that you, dear Capricorn, can appreciate. No need for frivolous ingredients or over-the-top presentations here. That’s why you’ll appreciate the ceviche de corvina from 33 Kitchen. Cubes of mild, sweet and buttery fish are complemented by tangy lime and aji amarillo sauce. Topped with red onions, Peruvian corn, sweet potato and cilantro, it’s a dish as beautiful as it is simple.

Read more
Order online
Aries: Pho from Pho Mo
Image: Courtesy Time Out Market Miami

Aries: Pho from Pho Mo

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach

Can you feel the heat from the chili flakes? Or is that just you getting fired up over your latest passion topic? Either way, we have a glass of milk on standby. Much like a steamy bowl of pho, you may be a little too hot to handle at times, but your boldness and courage to stand up for what you believe in is, like this dish, quite comforting. Flavors include the winter-spiced beef Pho Bo, the coriander-scented chicken Pho Ga and the vegan shiitake mushroom Pho Chay.

Read more
Order online
Virgo: Açai bowl from Plants & Bowls
Image: Courtesy Time Out Market Miami

Virgo: Açai bowl from Plants & Bowls

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • South Beach

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and no one appreciates this fact more than a Virgo—the get-up-and-go-getter of the zodiac. Sure, açai bowls aren’t always the most practical breakfast choice. You’re a sensible being, after all. But there’s something about them that’s just so sweet and pure? We’ll leave it at this: If you go to brunch with a Virgo, they’re the first to suggest you split the avocado toast and an ice-cold açai bowl to achieve the ideal savory and sweet combo. We get it, you’re really smart.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!