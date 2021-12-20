UNKWN is Miami’s premier streetwear store, a place of “exclusive drop” and “limited edition” lore for those who subscribe to HypeBeast like it’s religion. Co-founded by LeBron James and his childhood friends, Frankie Walker Jr. and Jaron Kanfer, UNKNWN brings together art, fashion, sports, music and community under one roof. Expect to find brands like NIKE, Jordan, Fear of God, Maison Margiela and Pleasures, but don’t miss UNKNWN’s own eponymous line, which includes limited-edition collabs with everyone from the Miami Dolphins to Thom Browne.
In addition to being a great store, one of the things that makes UNKNWN special is its commitment to building community. Adjacent to the store is UNKNWN’s full-size basketball court, where non-profits and brands host events, gatherings and activities throughout the year. Especially of note is the UNKNWN Fit Club, which hosts frequent runs and fitness events for locals. If you need a reason to add to your Air Max collection, well, this might just be it.