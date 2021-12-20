Miami
Wynwood Shop
Photograph: Courtesy Wynwood Shop

Where to find the best shopping in Wynwood

Stock up on streetwear, tropical essentials and handmade must-haves at these incredible boutique and shops in Wynwood

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
If change is the only constant in life, nowhere is this made more clear than in Wynwood. It’s like every time you visit, an old warehouse has been razed and replaced with a mid-rise apartment building or a whole city block of Miami restaurants and retail shops. Sure, some of it has robbed the neighborhood of its grit and charm, but it’s also made it incredibly walkable, liveable and enjoyable at all hours of the day, from your morning cup of java at a Miami coffee shop to a much-needed nightcap at one of Miami’s top cocktail bars. What better way to fill those hours in between than with some shopping in Wynwood?

Behind the stunning walls that draw you to the neighborhood is an abundance of great local boutiques, designer showrooms and concept shops touting everything from clothing to artsy souvenirs and design-forward home decor to rare fragrances. There’s a surprisingly good concentration of menswear stores, marketplaces supporting small businesses and eclectic shops to meet all your gifting needs. Below, the best shopping Wynwood has to offer.

Best shopping in Wynwood

UNKNWN
Photograph: Courtesy UNKNWN

1. UNKNWN

UNKWN is Miami’s premier streetwear store, a place of “exclusive drop” and “limited edition” lore for those who subscribe to HypeBeast like it’s religion. Co-founded by LeBron James and his childhood friends, Frankie Walker Jr. and Jaron Kanfer, UNKNWN brings together art, fashion, sports, music and community under one roof. Expect to find brands like NIKE, Jordan, Fear of God, Maison Margiela and Pleasures, but don’t miss UNKNWN’s own eponymous line, which includes limited-edition collabs with everyone from the Miami Dolphins to Thom Browne.

In addition to being a great store, one of the things that makes UNKNWN special is its commitment to building community. Adjacent to the store is UNKNWN’s full-size basketball court, where non-profits and brands host events, gatherings and activities throughout the year. Especially of note is the UNKNWN Fit Club, which hosts frequent runs and fitness events for locals. If you need a reason to add to your Air Max collection, well, this might just be it.

2. Boho Hunter

Boho Hunter is your go-to destination for discovering up-and-coming Latin American designers. Created by four friends from Mexico, Peru and Venezuela, the retailer carries everything you need for a lifestyle that’s dripping in subtropical glamor: dramatic bikinis and coverups for lounging by the pool, linen dresses with statement-making patterns and sleeves, handwoven handbags with tassels galore, and gold-plated jewelry in attention-grabbing shapes and themes. Whether you’ve just touched down in Miami or you’ve booked a flight to Tulum, don’t let your toes touch the sand without a stop here first.

BASE
Photograph: Steven Giles

3. BASE

In a city where storefronts change with the tides, it's hard to find one that's survived as long as BASE. For 30 years (first on Lincoln Road and now in Wynwood), this menswear store has been curated with a gallery-like mentality, where every T-shirt, scent, accessory, indie mag and object has been meticulously chosen for a man who blends function with fashionability, street culture with subdued cool.

Let your curiosity lead you as you explore up-and-coming designers from across the world, whether you’re looking to refine your wardrobe with their exclusive collaborations, sport exclusive sneakers, add to your art toy collection or layer on some masculine accessories.

The Shop Miami
Photograph: Casey Kelbaugh

4. The Shop Miami

When Dwyane Wade sets out to do something, expect it to be next level. He, celebrity stylist Calyann Barnette and Phoenix Suns “Point God” Chris Paul have partnered to bring you The Shop Miami, an immersive retail experience that doubles as an incubator for emerging designers, specifically those of color.

Here, you’ll find 20 uniquely designed shop-in-shops and kiosks with a constant rotation of brands to discover. Previous offerings (when The Shop Miami was a pop-up) include a streetwear collab between Udonis Haslem and Fly Supply, Melo Made II by Carmelo Anthony and African knitwear brand Max Hosa, Shakira-approved bespoke camo jackets by Josie Bruno and cute home offerings from Maison 24.

5. Osme Perfumery

Lucky is the person who wanders deep inside Wynwood Arcade and discovers Osme Perfumery, Miami’s finest fragrance and apothecary shop. Here, you won’t find popular indie brands like Creed or Le Labo. Instead, let your nose guide you through intricate aromas from storied brands like Floris London, the only perfumer to hold a Royal Warrant from the Queen, and Eight & Bob, a brand created for and worn by JFK himself.

Each fragrance in this store is a creative combination of some of the world’s most unique ingredients, so put your trust in owner Maurice Locke to lead you through the shop. Who knows? You might walk out having finally found your own signature scent.

6. Basico

This menswear boutique opened in Wynwood way before the mid-rises and cover-charging bars rolled in, and in the years since it’s evolved from a multi-brand retailer into one with its very own clothing line called Dear Deer. Designed in Miami but made in L.A., each collection goes all in on a storyline and is often done in collaboration with artists or brands.

In addition, the shop carries other designers and is especially popular for its diverse selection of matching swim trunks and button-downs, denim, tees, dress sneakers and more.

Frangipani
Photograph: Courtesy Frangipani

7. Frangipani

Frangipani has always been a neighborhood favorite for finding thoughtful gifts and colorful knick-knacks, and now that it’s moved into a larger location, there’s so much more to love! Here, there’s something for everyone: imaginative books, toys and clothes for kids; breezy, bright and patterned apparel perfect for a day exploring Miami; eclectic stationery and home decor that just pops; and games, crafts and activities designed to bring out your inner creative. No matter your age, no matter your interest—you’re sure to find something that speaks to you in this mighty Wynwood shop.

Wynwood Shop
Photograph: Courtesy Wynwood Shop

8. Wynwood Shop

Wynwood Shop has come a long way from its humble alleyway beginnings in 2013. And its new indoor location on NW 25th Street touts many of the artists and makers that were with them from the start.

Almost everything inside is made in Miami-Dade, from cute embroidered tees to statement handbags and eye-catching posters and prints to hand-painted jewelry and fedoras. This is your one-stop-shop for all things Wynwood, so drop by for a little souvenir from Miami’s artsiest neighborhood.

Glottman
Photograph: Courtesy Glottman

9. Glottman

Retail therapy should spark curiosity and joy, and for that there’s Glottman. This is Wynwood’s oldest standing retail shop and is only a third of the Glottman whole, which includes a studio (for design, architecture and lighting design services) and a showroom (for interior architecture and design systems).

But let’s get back to what you came here for: the design-forward conversation pieces! Think Taschen coffee table books on creativity and travel, a skyscraper chess set that doubles as decor, architectural home goods designed by the likes of Zaha Hadid, and scents and incense (including a proprietary blend) that have proven to be quite popular with the locals. Equal parts sophisticated and quirky, but always interesting, this is the perfect place to buy a housewarming or birthday gift for your most creative friend.

10. OFY

OFY is a local lifestyle brand touting high-quality loungewear for men and women. Statement-making but just as subdued, the brand features classic tees, joggers, hoodies and more in neutral and trendy colors and patterns, but also likes to throw in some limited edition prints and Florida-themed collections for good fun. In addition to the OFY label, you’ll find contemporary accessories and footwear brands like Golden Goose and Garret Leight, plus an assortment of unique masculine jewelry. So, should you make a stop? As the brand might suggest, Oh Fuck Yeah.

11. Wynwood Tribe

Wynwood Tribe is a sustainable and conscious marketplace bridging fashion and social impact. They carry brands like Inkkas Shoes, which plants one shoe for every pair of graphic sneakers bought or Lawless Apparel, which helps provide access to clean water in Africa and Syria. In addition to this, you’ll find an abundance of artisanal and handmade clothing, accessories, art and objects from South America, Miami and beyond, leaving you with no shortage of ways to express your style and stay sustainable.

Pitusa
Photograph: Courtesy Pitusa

12. Pitusa

You can’t miss Pitusa, with its Marimekko-inspired floral facade on Wynwood’s busiest street corner. This female-led Miami brand is known for its bright cover-ups made with Peruvian Pima cotton and adorable pom poms trimmings. Inside its flagship store, you can find beachwear and accessories for women and kids, including yummy sleepwear, crochet and cotton dresses, ribbon-trimmed jumpsuits, deliciously comfortable harem pants, and colorful basket bags.

13. Sole Garden

Shopping at consignment and vintage stores is like sorting through a treasure chest where no two items are alike, especially when we’re talking sneakers. Sole Garden is a new shop in Wynwood where sneakerheads can buy and consign limited-edition sneakers and streetwear. Whether you’re looking for rare releases of Yeezys, Jordans or Dunks, Sole Garden might just have you covered. P.S. Sole Garden also has a sneaker cleaning service, so you can send your current kicks in to keep them so nice and so clean.

The Wynwood Marketplace
Photograph: Unsplash/Ruben Ramirez

14. The Wynwood Marketplace

It doesn’t matter how many times you may have visited Wynwood Marketplace, because there’s always something new to discover. Grab a cocktail or a bite and enjoy the live music as you duck into the shipping container shops peddling all kinds of goods and services from locally made apothecary to newly launched swimwear or clothing brands, and novelty home decor items to hand-made accessories just begging to be gifted (or maybe just kept for yourself).

