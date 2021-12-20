If change is the only constant in life, nowhere is this made more clear than in Wynwood. It’s like every time you visit, an old warehouse has been razed and replaced with a mid-rise apartment building or a whole city block of Miami restaurants and retail shops. Sure, some of it has robbed the neighborhood of its grit and charm, but it’s also made it incredibly walkable, liveable and enjoyable at all hours of the day, from your morning cup of java at a Miami coffee shop to a much-needed nightcap at one of Miami’s top cocktail bars. What better way to fill those hours in between than with some shopping in Wynwood?

Behind the stunning walls that draw you to the neighborhood is an abundance of great local boutiques, designer showrooms and concept shops touting everything from clothing to artsy souvenirs and design-forward home decor to rare fragrances. There’s a surprisingly good concentration of menswear stores, marketplaces supporting small businesses and eclectic shops to meet all your gifting needs. Below, the best shopping Wynwood has to offer.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Wynwood