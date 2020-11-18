Your curated guide to the best Miami Art Week / Art Basel Miami events 2020

Art Basel Miami Beach technically isn’t canceled (it’ll be virtual and called OVR: Miami Beach instead), but the calendar of Miami Art Week / 2020 Art Basel Miami events won’t be what you’ve seen in previous years. Don’t expect an esoteric rager at a South Beach club or a surprise performance from a big-time celebrity at one Miami’s music venues. We’re still social distancing and the throngs of out-of-towners who frequent the annual Miami Art Week are likely sheltering in place in this go-around. Art Basel Miami 2020 will be the first time in a long time that you may only see locals roaming about, popping into local museums for specially timed exhibitions and exploring galleries, many off which will be organizing small shows to align with Miami Art Week. The in-person experiences we’ve included below will have limited capacity and most require advance ticket purchase or pre-registration to gain access. As always, masks will be required. We understand that many of you are still not ready to venture into an Art Basel Miami event and that’s ok—some of what you’ll see here is available virtually as well. No matter your stance, we want you to use this list to help guide you through Miami Art Week and Art Basel Miami 2020’s best things to do. Choose wisely and check back frequently, since we’ll be adding to this list throughout the month.

