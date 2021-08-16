If you're truly the outdoorsy type, head to Oleta and book a cabin. They’re rustic little numbers made of logs, with little more than some bunks and a picnic table out front and enough wide-open woods to make anyone feel like Davy Crockett. The crazy thing about staying there? The whole time, you’re literally blocks from a sweet Duffy’s that’s right on the bay. And that’s what makes Oleta truly something special, a park full of mountain bike and hiking trails, an incredible spot to launch kayaks or paddleboards, and a three-mile paved loop for the runners and roller-bladers, all right there in north Miami-Dade.
Sipping a frosé on the patio of your favorite Miami bar, it’s easy to talk about how, yeah, we should spend more time outdoors. But let’s do it. Like this weekend, we’ll take a drive out to a piece of land so gorgeous they had no choice but to make it into a park. We even put together the list of stellar state and national parks near Miami, full of stunning shorelines (some of which included Miami’s best beaches) and sawgrass to the horizon and a remote island with truly insane stories about Civil War prisoners. You can even bring your own frosé.