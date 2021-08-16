We’re not hating on South Beach, because all of us have, from time to time, wanted to carry a slushie from the daiquiri place across to the sand and drink with 10 thousand of our new best friends. But sometimes you want a beach that looks the way it did when explorer Ponce de Leon showed up there in 1513, where you can grill your lunch in the shade of a gazebo, or ride your bike on the paved and gravel paths, or cast your line along with all the hobbyists, or just chill on a blanket with the seagull-white lighthouse just right over there.