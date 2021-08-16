Miami
Timeout

Big Cypress National Preserve
The best state and national parks near Miami

Follow this list of parks near Miami and within minutes you can be at an incredible beach or deep into the wilderness

Written by
Eric Barton
Sipping a frosé on the patio of your favorite Miami bar, it’s easy to talk about how, yeah, we should spend more time outdoors. But let’s do it. Like this weekend, we’ll take a drive out to a piece of land so gorgeous they had no choice but to make it into a park. We even put together the list of stellar state and national parks near Miami, full of stunning shorelines (some of which included Miami’s best beaches) and sawgrass to the horizon and a remote island with truly insane stories about Civil War prisoners. You can even bring your own frosé.

Best state and national parks near Miami

Oleta River State Park
1. Oleta River State Park

  Things to do
  • Eastern Shores / Oleta
  • price 1 of 4

If you're truly the outdoorsy type, head to Oleta and book a cabin. They’re rustic little numbers made of logs, with little more than some bunks and a picnic table out front and enough wide-open woods to make anyone feel like Davy Crockett. The crazy thing about staying there? The whole time, you’re literally blocks from a sweet Duffy’s that’s right on the bay. And that’s what makes Oleta truly something special, a park full of mountain bike and hiking trails, an incredible spot to launch kayaks or paddleboards, and a three-mile paved loop for the runners and roller-bladers, all right there in north Miami-Dade.

Biscayne National Underwater Park
2. Biscayne National Underwater Park

  Things to do

Google this place and the first thing that comes back in the list of what others searched is this phrase: “What is special about Biscayne National Park?” Um, everything? Unlike most parks, this one is 95 percent water, a stretch of inland bay and clear-as-glass ocean. From a good chunk of it, you’ll still have views of the city’s skyline. The park stretches south from Key Biscayne, including Stiltsville, those historic homes somehow holding on in open water. Head south and there are reefs for fishing lobster, remote islands perfect for a weekend picnic and shallow inland waters where a kayak can find a zoo’s worth of wildlife hiding in the mangroves. You can camp on Boca Chita and Elliott Keys, islands accessible only by boat, or for the less adventurous, take a guided tour that includes snorkeling at a shipwreck.

Dry Tortugas National Park
3. Dry Tortugas National Park

Technically this park includes 100 square miles of mostly open water, but the reason to make the two-hour boat trip from Key West is Fort Jefferson, a 19th-century brick fortification just smack in the middle of the sea. Snorkeling along the walls of the fort is surreal, but so is a tour of its dark caverns and old jail cells, one of which once held the doctor who treated Abe Lincoln’s assassin. Random, right? Those into roughing it can camp overnight in the center of the fort, but the rest of us can day-drink our way back to the Keys on a ferry, or, if you have the means, arrive baller-style by seaplane.

Canaveral National Seashore
4. Canaveral National Seashore

For many, the first thing that likely comes to mind here is the rockets and space shuttles that have launched nearby. But this 25-mile barrier island preserved by Congress is the longest stretch of untouched natural beach in Florida. Take a kayak into the Mosquito Lagoon, explore the less-than-a-mile-and-always-breezy Castle Windy Trail or arrive just before a launch and plunk yourself on the beach for a stunning view of where nature meets the space age.

Everglades National Park
5. Everglades National Park

This is a park with lots of claims to fame: the largest wilderness area east of the Mississippi, the biggest tropical forest in the nation and the number one place to dump incriminating evidence. OK, maybe that last one isn’t a good idea, but it’s true that the park is crawling with gators and pythons and even far friendlier wildlife, which you can spot on even the shortest of hikes. Yeah, you can camp in the wilds, kayak into the sawgrass or bike the levees, but there’s also the super chill tram ride in Shark Valley out to a Frank Lloyd Wright-esque observation tower with views for days.

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park
6. John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

  Things to do

You’d be forgiven for thinking you need to go to some faraway location to find world-class snorkeling. But Pennekamp, the nation’s first underwater park, is a living aquarium of coral and tropical fish. The waters are often calm and ideal for snorkeling or diving, but it’s nearly just as stunning to see it all from a chill seat on a glass-bottom boat.

Big Cypress National Preserve
7. Big Cypress National Preserve

A neighbor to Everglades National Park, Big Cypress encompasses a vast stretch of 729,000 acres of mostly swampland that feels very much like the world once inhabited by dinosaurs. The muck-adverse might not appreciate flooded trail systems, but rangers offer guided tours that’ll take you deep into the wilds, including an astronomy trip to dark recesses where the sky is full of nothing but constellations.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park
8. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

  Things to do
  • Key Biscayne

We’re not hating on South Beach, because all of us have, from time to time, wanted to carry a slushie from the daiquiri place across to the sand and drink with 10 thousand of our new best friends. But sometimes you want a beach that looks the way it did when explorer Ponce de Leon showed up there in 1513, where you can grill your lunch in the shade of a gazebo, or ride your bike on the paved and gravel paths, or cast your line along with all the hobbyists, or just chill on a blanket with the seagull-white lighthouse just right over there.

