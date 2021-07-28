The best natural springs near Miami for a refreshing swim
As clear as tap water and chilly year-round, these natural springs near Miami are the antidote to a hot Florida afternoon
Look, we’re not going to tell you how to do the best natural springs near Miami. Maybe your plan is to take the kiddos and the inflatable pool toys. Or perhaps you’re just going to spend the day floating on your back, searching for cloud animals while enjoying the benefits of your medicinal marijuana card. Whatever your plan, all we know is that Florida’s 700 freshwater springs are a fine place to cool off on a hot day, considering many of them stay a chilly 72 degrees year-round. Some on this list might require a good day’s drive or a quick flight from Miami, but the crystal-clear water, the manatees, and a good White Claw buzz on an inflatable swan make it all worthwhile.
Best natural springs near Miami
1. Citrus County’s Crystal River
The springs that dot rural Crystal County on the Gulf Coast north of Tampa turn into a veritable manatee rave in winters. But it’s also worth the trip in summer, where Three Sisters and King Spring look like something out of a cerulean dream.
2. Ginnie Springs
Seven natural springs pop up among these 200 acres of forest, where you’ll find little swimming spots shaded by old-growth trees and downright picturesque camping spots. Dive into caves, cruise on a paddleboard, or do like the college kids and drink the day away on an innertube.
3. Blue Spring State Park
For divers and snorkelers, the largest spring on the St. Johns River is a place to explore underwater caves. For those not interested in getting in, cop a squat on the boardwalk overlook to watch a manatee aggregation (yep, that’s what a group is called) breeze past.
4. Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park
Every day, 55 million gallons of cool water pumps up from this Central Florida spring. At the wooden diving platform, expect a line of kids on a hot summer day, while in winter it's often more populated by the catfish and turtles making their way through a pool as clear as glass.
5. Ichetucknee Springs State Park
Here, you’ll be riding an innertube for six undeveloped miles on a fairytale spring as it heads to the Santa Fe River. We’re not going to judge you if floating next to you is a well-stocked cooler.
6. Ocala National Forest
Ocala National Forest is essentially Florida’s Central Park, with 673 square miles of nature smack in the upper center of the state. There, you’ll find four killer springs with swimming holes that range from spring-filled swimming pools to natural grottos among the trees.
7. Ponce de Leon State Park
Conquistador Ponce de Leon charged his way across the Americas looking for the Fountain of Youth, so it makes sense that a swimming hole that looks like one bears his name. It’s not that you’ll stay young forever by swimming here, but considering the carloads of teenagers and college kids who crowd the waters here, you just might feel like it.
8. Rainbow Springs State Park
This swimming hole almost looks manmade, with its limestone bottom and water so clear you’ll think it came straight from a hose. But this is the nature-made headwaters of the Pride-colored Rainbow River, a natural spring ideal for those who want a less natural look in their natural spring.
9. Wakulla Springs State Park
Said to be the deepest and largest freshwater spring in the world, Wakulla is where brave scuba divers set out to explore a vast cave system. The less brave can head to a tower to cannonball their way into the cool water.
10. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park
This is what a freshwater spring as imagined by Walt Disney might look like: water park, riverboat cruise and—maybe the reason to go—synchronized underwater shows from resident mermaids.
11. Wekiwa Springs State Park
Steps lead into the bubbling green water of the springs, where the wilds are kept at bay by a concrete wall along the edge of the swamp. For the more nature-friendly among us, take a kayak along a river where wildlife abounds.
