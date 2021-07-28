The best natural springs near Miami for a refreshing swim

Look, we’re not going to tell you how to do the best natural springs near Miami. Maybe your plan is to take the kiddos and the inflatable pool toys. Or perhaps you’re just going to spend the day floating on your back, searching for cloud animals while enjoying the benefits of your medicinal marijuana card. Whatever your plan, all we know is that Florida’s 700 freshwater springs are a fine place to cool off on a hot day, considering many of them stay a chilly 72 degrees year-round. Some on this list might require a good day’s drive or a quick flight from Miami, but the crystal-clear water, the manatees, and a good White Claw buzz on an inflatable swan make it all worthwhile.