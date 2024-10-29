Learn to roll your own sushi, toss pizza or practice your patisserie at one of our favorite cooking classes in Miami

They say the quickest way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. Sure, you could take your loved ones out to dinner at Miami’s best restaurants, but nothing beats a home-cooked meal made with love. Unsure where to start? Consider a Miami cooking class, where chefs-in-training are placed at the center of the action (and the kitchen) for hands-on courses taught by our local culinary talent.

From homestyle Indian cooking in someone’s actual home to lessons in lamination by a French pâtissier, these are our favorite cooking classes in Miami right now. Whether you’re looking to improve your kitchen skills, plan a unique date night or just change up your old routine, we promise you’ll have a ton of fun while learning something new.