Tucked inside the growing Bird Road Arts District, Casa Bake is a small French bakery famous for its fluffy croissants and decadent pastries. Each budget-friendly treat is baked from scratch and made by hand, a time-honored tradition carried on by Casa Bake’s owner and executive pastry chef, Benoît Pagliardini. The master pâtissier recently announced a series of evening pastry classes inspired by some of his most popular items: croissants, macarons and lemon meringue tarts.
The details: Classes take place on select Wednesdays and Saturdays at Casa Bake’s professional kitchen (private classes are also available upon request). Book ahead and book fast—these babies sell out quickly!