Mister-01
Photograph: Courtesy Mister-01
Photograph: Courtesy Mister-01

The best cooking classes in Miami for foodies and amateur chefs

Learn to roll your own sushi, toss pizza or practice your patisserie at one of our favorite cooking classes in Miami

Caitlin Driscoll
Written by Caitlin Driscoll
Contributor
They say the quickest way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. Sure, you could take your loved ones out to dinner at Miami’s best restaurants, but nothing beats a home-cooked meal made with love. Unsure where to start? Consider a Miami cooking class, where chefs-in-training are placed at the center of the action (and the kitchen) for hands-on courses taught by our local culinary talent. 

From homestyle Indian cooking in someone’s actual home to lessons in lamination by a French pâtissier, these are our favorite cooking classes in Miami right now. Whether you’re looking to improve your kitchen skills, plan a unique date night or just change up your old routine, we promise you’ll have a ton of fun while learning something new.

Best cooking classes in Miami

1. Casa Bake

  • Bakeries
  • Industrial Area (Tropical Park)
Casa Bake
Casa Bake
Photograph: Courtesy Casa Bake

Tucked inside the growing Bird Road Arts District, Casa Bake is a small French bakery famous for its fluffy croissants and decadent pastries. Each budget-friendly treat is baked from scratch and made by hand, a time-honored tradition carried on by Casa Bake’s owner and executive pastry chef, Benoît Pagliardini. The master pâtissier recently announced a series of evening pastry classes inspired by some of his most popular items: croissants, macarons and lemon meringue tarts.

The details: Classes take place on select Wednesdays and Saturdays at Casa Bake’s professional kitchen (private classes are also available upon request). Book ahead and book fast—these babies sell out quickly! 

2. Queen Omakase

  • Japanese
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4
Queen Omakase
Queen Omakase
Photograph: Craig Denis

Sushi is theater at Queen Miami Beach, a lavish Japanese steakhouse with Art Deco flair. Follow the winding staircase to the omakase lounge, where third-generation sushi chef Max Kamakura shares ancient techniques for the art of sushi-making. Guests of the intimate, hands-on experience will enjoy free-flowing champagne as they prepare six different sushi rolls, including traditional makis.

The details: Queen’s Omakase Cooking Class is priced at $165 per person, with optional wine or sake pairings from $150.

3. Ayesha’s Kitchen

Ayesha’s Kitchen
Ayesha’s Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Ayesha's Kitchen

Ayesha’s Kitchen is the kind of authentic, at-home cooking class you’d seek out abroad. Born and raised in India, chef Ayesha D’Mello invites guests to her Kendall home for hands-on lessons that aim to demystify Indian cuisine into simple, easy-to-follow recipes. Groups can choose from 27 different menus such as classic street food, Eastern Indian-style fish and plant-based favorites. Along with tips and techniques, Chef Ayesha teaches the health benefits of Indian spices, and how to layer flavors with organic ingredients. After class, guests sit down to share an al fresco meal by the pool. 

The details: Private group classes are typically priced around $95 per person and can be booked by calling 305-254-0693 or emailing ayesha@ayeshaskitchen.com.

4. The Real Food Academy

The Real Food Academy
The Real Food Academy
Photograph: Courtesy The Real Food Academy

The Real Food Academy is exactly what it sounds like: a classic culinary school that’s all about real, nutritional food. Led by Chef Maria Cummins, the academy offers a wide variety of classes designed for all ages, from after-school programs to evening workshops for adults. Sharpen your knife skills, take your taste buds to Santorini or learn about food styling to up your Instagram game. Whichever you choose, you’re guaranteed to learn not only step-by-step recipes but a greater “why” behind each technique and featured ingredient. The sunlit space is equally great for hosting birthday parties and corporate mixers.

The details: Adult classes typically run from 7 to 10pm on Thursdays and range in price from $85 to $105. They also offer beverages and a reasonable $15 corkage fee to BYOB.

5. Mister O1

  • Pizza
  • Midtown
  • price 2 of 4
Mister O1
Mister O1
Photograph: Courtesy Mister-01

Mister O1 has earned heaps of praise from Miami locals, the Michelin Guide and Food & Wine, to name a few. Locals and critics can’t get enough of its famous star pies and ricotta-stuffed goodness. All this to say, you’re in good hands at the Mister O1 Pizza School. Designed for amateur chefs ages 15 and older, the masterclass teaches tricks to natural levitation for delicate thin-crust pies made famous by Chef Renato Viola (who, on occasion, leads the masterclass himself).

The details: The two-hour, small-group experience includes complimentary wine, beer and soda plus a certificate of accomplishment signed by Chef Renato. Book in advance at $195 per person, or $175 per person for two people or more. 

6. Komodo

  • Chinese
  • Brickell
  • price 4 of 4
Komodo
Komodo
Photograph: Courtesy Komodo

Dave Grutman’s buzzy Brickell eatery, Komodo, has rolled out a sushi-making masterclass with a Southeast Asian twist. Upstairs in Komodo’s mezzanine lounge, expert sushi chefs teach the tips and tricks for two sushi roll creations, followed by an optional three-course omakase experience.

The details: Reserve a space in the masterclass for $110 per person, which includes a welcome cocktail and commemorative gift. The optional omakase add-on is $65 per person. Classes take place on select Tuesdays through 2025. 

7. Pummarola

  • Pizza
  • Midtown
Pummarola
Pummarola
Photograph: Courtesy Pummarola

Looking for a kid-friendly cooking class? Check out Pummarola Pizzeria, a classic Italian pizzeria founded by four brothers inspired by the legacy of their beloved Nonna. Across its South Florida locations, Pummarola shares family secrets for pizza Napoletana, a deliciously simple pie with no fancy toppings (perfect for finicky eaters). Learn to mix and knead the dough by hand. That dough is replaced with ready-to-bake fermented dough, while yours is packaged to take home later. After a bit of stretching and topping decoration, the pie is blasted in a 900-degree wood-burning oven for ultimate crispiness. Devour and enjoy. 

The details: Classes are a relatively affordable $35 and take place on various days and times depending on the location. Book in advance.

8. Pisco y Nazca

  • Peruvian
  • Kendall
  • price 3 of 4
Pisco y Nazca
Pisco y Nazca
Photograph: Courtesy Pisco y Nazca

Local Peruvian restaurant Pisco y Nazca is dishing out its signature recipes in a new “Cooking & Cocktail Class” series. Hosted every few months at various locations, the class explores traditional dishes like arroz con mariscos, and ceviche con leche de tigre. Pisco loves to party, and so the party continues with step-by-step instructions to boozy Peruvian cocktails like the Pisco Sour and the “Guapo’s Chicano” made with passionfruit purée and a tincture of rocoto pepper.

The details: Classes are priced around $200 for two guests and can be booked in advance online. The price includes a welcome drink, shared plates, hands-on instruction for multiple dishes and drinks, dessert and a take-home gift.

Prefer someone else to handle the cooking?

