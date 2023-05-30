Miami
Timeout

Courtney Bower and Kyle Hazlewood
Photograph: Melody TimotheeCourtney Bower and Kyle Hazlewood

Courtney Bower and Kyle Hazlewood are building up Miami’s thrift scene

Here’s how the Magic City Flea co-founders spend a day in their city

Written by Falyn Wood for Time Out, in association with Batiste
When they set out to create their now-thriving Magic City Flea, Courtney Bower and Kyle Hazlewood realized pretty quickly: There’s no wikiHow page for starting a flea market.

After meeting at Boston College and graduating amid the pandemic, the couple spent a six-month stint in Bower’s hometown of Rochester, New York, where Hazlewood picked up his girlfriend’s knack for vintage reselling, and the two embedded themselves in the area’s bustling flea market scene.

Fast forward to November 2021 in Miami, where Hazelwood grew up. The pair were in between jobs and eager to find that community that had welcomed them in and given them a common purpose in Upstate New York. It didn’t exist, so they pooled their resources and built it themselves.

“We were prepping for months and months, driving around Miami, taking pictures of lots that we thought could potentially work,” Bower remembers.

“There was no repository of information to tell us what to do,” Hazlewood chimes in. “If you Google ‘How to start a flea market,’ it's a bunch of articles on how to start selling out of flea markets. No, no, no—we want to start the whole market.”

Instead, they visited the same administrative office seven times until they’d finally filled out all the correct forms and pulled all the required permits. (They learned a lot, like if you want a portable toilet at your event, you’ll need to pull a building permit.)

Kyle Hazlewood and Courtney Bower of Magic City Flea
Photograph: Melody Timothee

The first Magic City Flea opened in Wynwood in April 2022, the name and branding an homage to the couple’s love of history and Miami’s latest renaissance of independent restaurants and small shops, and the sense of possibility they inspire. In the nearly two years since they embarked on this journey, Bower and Hazlewood have grown their humble flea market to an eclectic weekly pop-up with 12,000 followers, dozens of vendors and a team of five.

And though Bower and Hazlewood have taken on full-time “day jobs” since launching their project, neither has any plans to slow down. “It’d be really cool to be like a Brooklyn Flea of Miami,” Bower says when considering what Magic City Flea might look like in five years. Hazlewood envisions building on their experience to create even more activations around the city, from food concepts to festivals and beyond.

“It’s the community aspect of it,” Bower says of their driving force, especially coming out of the pandemic. “You're seeing neighbors become really good friends…and you all have this common interest, which is just fashion and sustainability.”

“It goes so deep and there are so many niches and so many interesting characters you meet,” Hazlewood adds. “[At Magic City Flea,] they can feel comfortable and be creative...it's like another home for them.”

Kyle Hazlewood and Courtney Bower of Magic City Flea
Photograph: Melody Timothee

A Day in Miami with Courtney Bower and Kyle Hazlewood

8am

  • Things to do
  • Play spaces
  • Buena Vista

Courtney and Kyle are residents of Miami's Omni neighborhood, situated right in the action between Wynwood and Downtown. To combat the chaos, they'll typically start their days at Margaret Pace Park. "It's very urban, but super relaxing just walking and sitting there by the water," says Kyle. "It's really nice in the mornings."

Read more

10am

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • Buena Vista
  • price 3 of 4

"We work remotely, so finding an environment that's stimulating but also beautiful and calm is important," says Courtney. "Upper Buena Vista is the perfect place for us to do work." The couple’s go-to spot is Finca’s Coffee, third-generation farmers whose carefully curated shop in Buena Vista serves as an inspirational enclave when it's time to get focused.

Read more

Noon

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Buena Vista
  • price 2 of 4

For lunch, Courtney and Kyle pop over to Vista, a vibrant Italian restaurant with Latin-American leanings just a few steps away in Upper Buena Vista, a collection of bohemian boutiques and restaurants shaded by a giant banyan tree. "It's great. It's beautiful. Mmm, yeah. Delicious," Kyle says. They recommend the brisket pappardelle and the salmon. 

Read more
Book online

2pm

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Coconut Grove

This extravagant, Italian Renaissance-style Vizcaya Museum & Gardens was built between 1914 and 1916, and it's an ideal afternoon stop when Courtney and Kyle are looking to regroup and revisit their mission. "We both really like history—it's something we first connected over in school," says Courtney. They hope Magic City Flea helps people feel more in touch with that side of Miami, and appreciate the past.

Read more
Buy ticket

4pm

As the day winds down, find Kyle and Courtney biking down the Venetian Causeway and through its leafy, waterfront neighborhoods. "It's such a beautiful perspective of Miami, because you're right by the 195 and the 395, and then you have downtown behind you and the Miami beaches in front of you and you're on these little islands...I love being in places that remind me of what's possible."

6pm

  • Restaurants
  • Argentinian
  • Omni
  • price 2 of 4

"It's our favorite restaurant in all of Miami, which is a loaded statement," says Courtney of Bunbury, a cozy Argentinian steakhouse in their neighborhood.

"Seeing the restaurant grow, too, has been so cool," Kyle says. "It's been almost like a foil of our own journey because now they're in the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. according to Yelp."

Read more

8pm

After dinner, Kyle and Courtney like to reconnect with their community, and Ruka Winewood's casual indoor-outdoor space is a great spot for catching up over wine, coffee and cheese boards. "We started doing events there and just kept going out there ourselves," Kyle says.

"The people are also, like us, very chill," Courtney says. "They have live music and a nice atmosphere at night. It's sort of like a more chill Lagniappe."

Read more

10pm

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

For a nightcap, the couple heads to Dante’s Hifi, a hidden gem off Wynwood’s beaten path where the expert DJs play strictly vinyl (another nod to their vintage proclivities) from a super high-end sound system. "It's a small space and it's really intimate, but everyone there is having a great time dancing, and it's all different age groups," says Courtney.

Read more
