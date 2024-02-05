Miami
Miami Open Tennis
Photograph: Courtesy Miami Open

The best Miami events in March

Get ready for an epic month of festivals, concerts, sports tournaments and more must-do March events in Miami.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
We’re basking in the glorious weather March bringst to Miami—but it’s really all about the amazing events this month. Miami Open makes its annual star-studded splash as a haven for tennis enthusiasts and celebrity spotters alike. March also marks another year of the Ultra Music Festival as the mega EDM celebration takes over Downtown during Miami Music Week. We've got our eye on a new jazz festival in Coconut Grove along with a fresh pop-up wine garden in South Beach. But there's also plenty of low-key fun to be had, whether it's dinner at a new Miami restaurant or drinks at one of the many recently opened bars in Miami. For all the fun to look forward to this month, check out the list of the best Miami events in March.

March events in Miami

Yayoi Kusama: LOVE IS CALLING
Photograph: Mel Taing

1. Yayoi Kusama: LOVE IS CALLING

  • Things to do
  • Downtown
Japanese contemporary art superstar Yayoi Kusama unveils her largest and most immersive kaleidoscopic environment this spring at Pérez Art Museum Miami. Known for her groundbreaking, psychedelic sculpture and Infinity Mirror installation works that originated in the 1960s and gave rise to today’s ubiquitous immersive art trend, Kusama has created a culmination of her artistic practice in the upcoming LOVE IS CALLING show at PAMM.  As visitors walk through the darkened, mirrored room, they’ll encounter the breadth of Kusama’s visual vocabulary: a disorienting cavern of polka-dotted, tentacle-like forms extending from the floor and ceiling, providing the room’s only source of light as they gradually change color. Meanwhile, a recording of Kusama’s voice fills the space as she recites a love poem that explores poignant, universal themes around life and death. Written by the artist, the Japanese poem’s title translates to “Residing in a Castle of Shed Tears.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Miami (@timeoutmiami)
Coconut Grove Farmers’ Market
Photograph: Virginia Gil

2. Coconut Grove Farmers’ Market

  • Things to do
  • West Coconut Grove
The Coconut Grove Farmers Market is probably Miami’s most well-known. Every Saturday, Homestead's Glaser Organic Farms transforms an unoccupied corner of Coconut Grove into a full-fledged produce market with dozens of fruit and vegetable stands, a raw bar featuring prepared foods and salads and coolers filled with cold-pressed juices and nut mylks. There’s even velvety vegan ice cream for sale and several rows of picnic tables where you can sit and enjoy your bounty. Along its periphery, you’ll find other local vendors selling honey, homemade soaps, handmade jewelry and other artisanal items. And the setup and breakdown are so fascinating to watch! Much like the circus leaving town, everyone quickly dismantles their tents and packs up just after sunset, leaving no trace of the bustling day on the empty gravel lot.
Malibu Barbie Café
Photography: Courtesy Bucketlisters

3. Malibu Barbie Café

  • Things to do
  • Quirky events
  • Allapattah
The vibe: Malibu in the 70s – but pink. The fare: fast-casual Barbiecore. You don't have to head to Barbieland to fulfill your fantasies, because a Malibu Barbie Café is ready to welcome you in Wynwood. Expect 'Beach Burgers' and 'West Coast Wave Salads,' 'Pacific Paradise Pancakes' and 'Tubular Tenders.' Even the hummus is Barbie pink. There's also a cupcake-filled mega-yacht that'll sail right to your table, and glittery cocktails will be served.
SLS Pool Party
Photograph: Courtesy SLS Pool Party

4. SLS Pool Party

  • Things to do
  • South Beach
Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach is basically a nightclub—but it’s during the day, everyone's in a bathing suit and the dance floor is a pool. If it’s a Vegas-style bash with bottle service and champagne showers you seek, the SLS Pool party is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 7pm, while the Haus of Hyde nightclub rages on from 10pm to 3am. Though weekends are the busiest, hit up the SLS pool any day of the week for a guaranteed fist-pumping good time—especially during Spring Break and Miami Music Week, when the party programming doesn't stop.  
POP! by Grape Crush
Photography: Courtesy Joliet

5. POP! by Grape Crush

  • Things to do
  • South Beach
The ladies of Grape Crush, “your girl’s favorite wine pop-up,” take over the Joliet’s poolside oasis Thursdays through Sundays this spring. The effervescent somms Mari Dalmau and Maca Carrillo seem to create a natty wine-fueled party wherever they go. Expect pour upon pour of funky, biodynamic varietals and chilled patio pounders, alongside bites from Joliet’s New Orleans-inspired menu and a rotating roster of DJs spinning tunes into the evening.
Montreux Jazz Festival
Photography: Courtesy Montreux Jazz Festival

6. Montreux Jazz Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Coconut Grove
The winter season brings plenty of annual fests, but it's always exciting when one premiers here for the first time. Catch Daryl Hall, Daniella Mercury and John Baptiste at The Montreux Jazz Festival Miami, a three-day musical event taking over The Hangar in Coconut Grove. Though this may be the first year its taking place on our sunny shores, the Montreux Jazz Festival has brought some of the world's biggest musicians to Switzerland to perform in front of hundreds of thousands of people since 1967, from Etta James to Elton John, Miles Davis to David Bowie. It's heavy on jazz, blues and soul, however it attracts a plethora of today's most popular artists. Recent years have seen Kendrick Lamar, Radio Head, Dua Lippa, Pharrell and Ed Sheeran take the sage.  Enjoy 15 performances throughout March 1st and March 3rd, including nightly Montreux Jazz Jam Sessions with surprise performers. In addition to main stage attractions, there will be sunset concerts featuring emerging artists and food provided by top Miami restaurants.   
Legion Park Farmers Market
Photograph: Shutterstock

7. Legion Park Farmers Market

  • Things to do
  • Miami
Legion Park is the place to be on a beautiful Saturday morning, as tents pop up from Biscayne Boulevard all the way to Biscayne Bay. Run by Urban Oasis Project, which oversees some of Miami’s most important farmers markets, you’ll find produce from local favorites like Little River Cooperative and French Farms, artisan-made goods like fresh bread, hummus and empanadas (the Chilean ones are excellent), and even dog treats. (Don’t worry, Fido always gets a free sample.) In the morning, a hundred or so yogis gather under the Spanish oak-draped banyan trees for a donation-based yoga class and then stock up on goods from some of the new-age vendors onsite.
Jazz in the Gardens
Photograph: Unsplash/Jens Thekkeveettil

8. Jazz in the Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Concerts
  • Miami Gardens
The biggest draw at the yearly, two-day jazz festival may not even be the jazz: It’s probably the impressive lineup of R&B acts. Previous years acts include Mary J. Blige, H.E.R. and Erika Badhu, as well as enduring hip-hop favorite the Roots featuring T-Pain, plus Rick Ross and the Isley Brothers. Prepare for a heavy dose of nostalgia at its 17th annual event. Lineup to be announced son.
Calle Ocho Music Festival
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Bob B. Brown

9. Calle Ocho Music Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Miami Shores
Ten stages with a variety of live performances, drunken revelers reppin’ their country’s flag and all the croquetas and arepas you can stuff into your face: It’s time for Miami’s massive street fair, Calle Ocho, where thousands of people gather across the iconic 15 blocks every year to celebrate Latinx pride. SW 8th St between SW 12th and 27th.
Miami Open
Photograph: Courtesy Miami Open

10. Miami Open

  • Things to do
  • Sport events
  • Miami Gardens
Our annual star-studded tennis tournament returns to its flashy home at Hard Rock Stadium. Expect the same sporty-chic crowds and luxe activations, including private cabana suites, glittering booze gardens serving copious cocktails, new culinary options and a gondola, offering a unique bird's-eye view of the grounds. Times vary.
