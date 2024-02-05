We’re basking in the glorious weather March bringst to Miami—but it’s really all about the amazing events this month. Miami Open makes its annual star-studded splash as a haven for tennis enthusiasts and celebrity spotters alike. March also marks another year of the Ultra Music Festival as the mega EDM celebration takes over Downtown during Miami Music Week. We've got our eye on a new jazz festival in Coconut Grove along with a fresh pop-up wine garden in South Beach. But there's also plenty of low-key fun to be had, whether it's dinner at a new Miami restaurant or drinks at one of the many recently opened bars in Miami. For all the fun to look forward to this month, check out the list of the best Miami events in March.
The best Miami events in March
Get ready for an epic month of festivals, concerts, sports tournaments and more must-do March events in Miami.
March events in Miami
Discover Time Out original video