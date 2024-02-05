The winter season brings plenty of annual fests, but it's always exciting when one premiers here for the first time. Catch Daryl Hall, Daniella Mercury and John Baptiste at The Montreux Jazz Festival Miami, a three-day musical event taking over The Hangar in Coconut Grove. Though this may be the first year its taking place on our sunny shores, the Montreux Jazz Festival has brought some of the world's biggest musicians to Switzerland to perform in front of hundreds of thousands of people since 1967, from Etta James to Elton John, Miles Davis to David Bowie. It's heavy on jazz, blues and soul, however it attracts a plethora of today's most popular artists. Recent years have seen Kendrick Lamar, Radio Head, Dua Lippa, Pharrell and Ed Sheeran take the sage. Enjoy 15 performances throughout March 1st and March 3rd, including nightly Montreux Jazz Jam Sessions with surprise performers. In addition to main stage attractions, there will be sunset concerts featuring emerging artists and food provided by top Miami restaurants.