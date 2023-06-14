Miami
Timeout

The Blonds Miami Swim Week 2023 Runway Show
Photograph: Simon Soong/Getty ImagesThe Blonds Miami Swim Week 2023 Runway Show

Miami Swim Week 2023: dates, events and everything you need to know

From the best runway shows to where to get your party on, here’s your guide to the hottest Miami Swim Week 2023 events.

Melissa Puppo
Written by
Melissa Puppo
All things sizzling swimwear and even hotter parties will return to the sands of Miami Beach this July for the annual Miami Swim Week. What first began in 2002 as a group of producers hosting runway shows to coincide with Miami’s swimwear trade show has grown into its own spectacle, offering locals and the fashion industry crowd a chance to see what’ll be trending in the upcoming season. 

In between scoping out the catwalk and hitting up the after-parties, be sure to make reservations at one of the best restaurants in South Beach, where you might just run into a model or three. Ready to dive into the vibrant world of Miami Swim Week? Here is our definitive guide to the hottest runway shows and exclusive events open to the public that make this annual extravaganza a must-attend. 

When is Miami Swim Week? 

This year’s shows will take place July 4–10, except for Paraiso, which hosted its shows in June. A few additional events are scheduled following July 10 as part of a post-show lineup—see more below! 

Where is Miami Swim Week? 

Runway shows and events vary by producer but typically center around hotels, nightclubs and event spaces in South Beach. Check out some of the venues below in our Miami Swim Week guide. 

Do you need tickets for Miami Swim Week?

While many shows are invitation-only for the press and the fashion industry, some are ticketed and open to the public. Miami Swim Week’s website has a breakdown of what’s available for locals. Some events require you to join Fashion Week Online

How to walk in Miami Swim Week

If you happen to be a model looking to break into Swim Week, there are a couple of things you should know: Organizers do not recommend paying to walk during fashion week. The best way to get involved is to locate casting information directly from the producers. You should be getting paid to walk or, at the very least, walk for free in exchange for portfolio materials.

Miami Swim Week 2023 events

1. Art Hearts Fashion at the Fontainebleau Hotel

Dubbed “the largest and longest-running Swim Week event in the world,” this year’s Art Hearts Fashion presentation will rock the runway at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Shows will take place across three unique runways: one inside the Fontainebleau's renowned theatre, an outdoor runway extending over one of the hotel’s iconic pools and an oceanside runway experience on the sand in partnership with Vogue Latin America.

Globally recognized brands that will showcase collections include Nike Swim, Camilla with Love, Natalia Fedner and Original Penguin, among others. Fashion industry panels, workshops, activations, industry and media dinners, soirees and epic after-parties at various venues will also supplement this year’s series of runway shows. July 4–11

2. Miami Swim Week: The Shows

Miami Swim Week: The Shows is back and better than before, featuring a packed schedule of 50 public and industry events and 100 veteran and emerging designers. Public and ticketed shows range from Liberty & Justice, one of the most recognized European swimwear brands (July 5), to global fashion and lifestyle brand Nicole Miller (July 7). July–10; various locations

3. Swim Week at DAER

Get ready for two back-to-back nights of fashion and culture at DAER Dayclub/Nightclub at The Guitar Hotel inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Swim Week at DAER, presented by FFE, will feature more than 14 collections from some of the most sought-after swimwear and resort wear brands. Vibrant art galleries and activations round out this immersive experience. July 6–7 

4. Art Heart Fashion’s Buyer’s Bazaar at the Fontainebleau Hotel

An exciting addition to this year’s Miami Swim Week is the inaugural Buyer's Bazaar, designed with consumers in mind. Explore a captivating showcase of 40-plus esteemed and up-and-coming brands in swimwear, resort wear, athleisure, beauty and wellness that you can shop in real-time inside the Fontainebleau’s Grand Hall each day from 10am to 5pm. TikTok Shop and Fashion Nova will also host digital and fashion activations, making it one experience not to miss. July 4–11

5. Pur Fae Runway Show at Miami Beach Bandshell

Enter a world of whimsy and enchantment for one night only as designers, including Bikini Beach Australia, present their creations inspired by the land and sea. Grab a cocktail and watch creations come to life at the Miami Beach Bandshell. Proceeds will benefit MOV2LIV, a nonprofit that supports military veteran amputees. July 7

6. Swim Week Sweat + Fashion Show at The Gabriel South Beach

Work up a sweat at The Gabriel South Beach with celebrity trainer Starr Hawkins (aka @babymommafit) for a Swim Week Sweat pilates workout. Attendees who RSVP will receive a Year of Ours suit to sport at the event. Post-class, enjoy a posh private rooftop pool party with lunch from Carrot Express, mocktails from Mad Tasty, B12 shots, goodies from Ilia Beauty and DIFF Eyewear, and sounds by DJ Camee. The hotel will also host an Art Deco fashion show with swimwear brand Nadjea on the rooftop, plus an on-site vendor’s market featuring a variety of local retailers later in the evening. 640 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach; July 8

7. Sip & Shop at Strings

Join Strings Miami Beach at its sip-and-shop extravaganza, where you'll find an extensive range of swim styles and resort wear, plus expert stylists ready to assist you in finding the perfect suit for your taste and body shape. The bikini shop also offers a range of accessories and beauty goodies. July 6–10

8. RxBeauty by PharmD Runway Show at the Holiday Inn Miami Beach

While Miami Swim Week shows might have ended by this date, PharmD plans to host one last epic soiree with its RxBeauty by PharmD Runway Show at the Holiday Inn Miami Beach, showcasing the fabulous Runway Mama swimwear collection. The event features a dinner, top model competitions, an after-party, and more. A portion of ticket sales will benefit underserved children and empower them to start their own businesses. July 14

9. Matmar Miami Fashion Week on Lincoln Road

End all things swim week-related in Miami on a sweet note with a Matmar runway production featuring global designers. Open to industry members and the public, this event will take place at a venue on Lincoln Road (disclosed after ticket purchase). Designer packages and VIP tickets are also available. July 15

