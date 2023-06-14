From the best runway shows to where to get your party on, here’s your guide to the hottest Miami Swim Week 2023 events.

All things sizzling swimwear and even hotter parties will return to the sands of Miami Beach this July for the annual Miami Swim Week. What first began in 2002 as a group of producers hosting runway shows to coincide with Miami’s swimwear trade show has grown into its own spectacle, offering locals and the fashion industry crowd a chance to see what’ll be trending in the upcoming season.

In between scoping out the catwalk and hitting up the after-parties, be sure to make reservations at one of the best restaurants in South Beach, where you might just run into a model or three. Ready to dive into the vibrant world of Miami Swim Week? Here is our definitive guide to the hottest runway shows and exclusive events open to the public that make this annual extravaganza a must-attend.

When is Miami Swim Week?

This year’s shows will take place July 4–10, except for Paraiso, which hosted its shows in June. A few additional events are scheduled following July 10 as part of a post-show lineup—see more below!

Where is Miami Swim Week?

Runway shows and events vary by producer but typically center around hotels, nightclubs and event spaces in South Beach. Check out some of the venues below in our Miami Swim Week guide.

Do you need tickets for Miami Swim Week?

While many shows are invitation-only for the press and the fashion industry, some are ticketed and open to the public. Miami Swim Week’s website has a breakdown of what’s available for locals. Some events require you to join Fashion Week Online.

How to walk in Miami Swim Week

If you happen to be a model looking to break into Swim Week, there are a couple of things you should know: Organizers do not recommend paying to walk during fashion week. The best way to get involved is to locate casting information directly from the producers. You should be getting paid to walk or, at the very least, walk for free in exchange for portfolio materials.

