Our editorially curated market peppers in local greats, up-and-coming names you need to know and the restaurants and chefs we simply think you should know. The best part? You’ll find it all under one roof in the heart of South Beach. Drive and park once (a victory in South Beach, especially parking is validated upstairs!) to reach a variety of different eateries serving all kinds of cuisine—from Mexican and Caribbean to Vietnamese.
It’s impossible to flip-flop your way down Collins Avenue or Ocean Drive or Lincoln Road without stumbling by a South Beach restaurant beckoning tourists with promises of goblet-sized margaritas or so-called authentic Miami foods (think Cuban sandwiches). Chances are, this will not be a fine dining experience. The truth is, South Beach is a place where you’d better be damned sure you’ve got a restaurant recommendation. That’s not to say you can’t eat well—South Beach is full of restaurants with big-name chefs putting out tasty dishes and also semi-hidden spots that the locals have been trying to keep to themselves. So skip the Miami pool party fajita place with bottom-shelf fishbowl cocktails and join us on a real food tour of South Beach.
