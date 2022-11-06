Miami
Timeout

Orchestra Miami Celebrates Mana-Zucca

  • Things to do
  • Miami Women's Club, Omni
Orchestra Miami Celebrates Mana-Zucca
Photograph: Courtesy Orchestra Miami
Time Out says

Head to the newly-renovated Miami Woman’s Club on Biscayne Bay this Sunday, when Orchestra Miami will give a performance celebrating the musical legacy Mana-Zucca, a legend in Miami’s music circles and a pioneering composer. Mana-Zucca penned more than 400 works, including operas, ballets, vocal works, chamber music and piano pieces. Prior to moving to Miami, she was a celebrated concert pianist and singer who performed leading roles in musical comedies. It wasn't until she moved to Miami that Mana-Zucca became a prolific composer, holding weekly musicales in her home, "Mazica Hall”. After the show, enjoy panoramic sunset views at Klaw, one of the best new rooftop restaurants in Miami.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood

Details

Address:
Miami Women's Club
1737 N Bayshore Dr
Miami
33132

