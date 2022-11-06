Orchestra Miami Celebrates Mana-Zucca

Time Out says

Head to the newly-renovated Miami Woman’s Club on Biscayne Bay this Sunday, when Orchestra Miami will give a performance celebrating the musical legacy Mana-Zucca, a legend in Miami’s music circles and a pioneering composer. Mana-Zucca penned more than 400 works, including operas, ballets, vocal works, chamber music and piano pieces. Prior to moving to Miami, she was a celebrated concert pianist and singer who performed leading roles in musical comedies. It wasn't until she moved to Miami that Mana-Zucca became a prolific composer, holding weekly musicales in her home, "Mazica Hall”. After the show, enjoy panoramic sunset views at Klaw, one of the best new rooftop restaurants in Miami.