Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Our Market by Let's Get Together

  • Things to do, Markets and fairs
  • Lot 11 Skate Park, Overtown
Lot 11 Skate Park
Photography: Courtesy Lot11 Skate Park
Advertising

Time Out says

Let's Get Together is a (usually) bi-monthly market held at Lot 11, the super dope skate park beneath the I-95 overpass. You're going there to shop local vendors and maybe engage in some fun activities (like a Raw Figs drawing pop-up) but you're also getting a mini music fest of sorts with live artists, bands and DJs throughout the day. 

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic

Details

Event website:
www.instagram.com/letsgettogether.us/?hl=en
Address:
Lot 11 Skate Park
325 NW 2nd St
Miami
33128
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
12-7PM

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.