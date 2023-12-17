Let's Get Together is a (usually) bi-monthly market held at Lot 11, the super dope skate park beneath the I-95 overpass. You're going there to shop local vendors and maybe engage in some fun activities (like a Raw Figs drawing pop-up) but you're also getting a mini music fest of sorts with live artists, bands and DJs throughout the day.
Our Market by Let's Get Together
Time Out says
Details
- Event website:
- www.instagram.com/letsgettogether.us/?hl=en
- Address:
- Lot 11 Skate Park
- 325 NW 2nd St
- Miami
- 33128
- Price:
- Free
- Opening hours:
- 12-7PM
Dates and times
