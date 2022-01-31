Miami
Basement Miami
Photograph: Courtesy the Miami Beach EDITION

The best Miami date ideas to help you the keep romance alive

Cooking classes, live music, sporty activities and more ideas for amazing dates in Miami

Written by
Ashley Brozic
&
Falyn Wood
Contributor
Virginia Gil
If you met your significant other clubbing in South Beach, a night out might not feel as special the fourth or fifth time, and the same can be said about foodie couples who spend their evenings wining and dining at Miami’s best restaurants. When it comes to dating, the transition from butterflies to boring is a slippery slope. Luckily, Miami is short on hills.

We’ve got rhythm, we’ve got beaches. We’ve got art, we’ve got culture. The weather almost never dips below 60 degrees and we spend our days amphibiously, going from Miami beaches to Miami bars. Here, there is no need for cuffing season, because we can spend an entire year igniting the spark wherever we want, whether it’s on the dance floor or a nature trail, tossing pizzas or immersing ourselves in art. Yes, lovers, romance in the magic city is alive and well, and we’re here to help you find where to look.

Best date ideas in Miami

Pick strawberries at Knaus Berry Farm
Photograph: Unsplash/Artur Rutkowski

1. Pick strawberries at Knaus Berry Farm

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Redlands

Knaus’ irresistible cinnamon rolls work for apologies, first impressions and creating general goodwill. But a pastry run does not a date make. However, strawberry picking at the bucolic Redland compound does make for a lovely afternoon together. You’ll want to beeline it to the milkshake stand before you go—a strawberry milkshake is as quintessential to the Knaus Berry Farm experience as those sweet, doughy rolls.

Catch a concert or movie at Soundscape Park
Photograph: Emilio Collavino

2. Catch a concert or movie at Soundscape Park

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • South Beach

A picnic and a symphony? Sounds like music to our ears. From October through May, pack a blanket and beach chairs to cozy up on the New World Symphony’s lawn for their WALLCAST series. Catch movies on Wednesdays, classical music concerts on select Saturdays (roughly once per month), and special theatrical performances throughout the year.

Kayak under the moonlight at Oleta River State Park
Photograph: Courtesy Louri Dovnarovich

3. Kayak under the moonlight at Oleta River State Park

  • Things to do
  • Eastern Shores / Oleta

For the couples who run, swim and do just about every other sporty thing together, there’s probably one outdoorsy activity you haven’t attempted yet: moonlit kayaking. Once a month, BG Oleta River Outdoor Center organizes a fun full moon ride through Florida’s largest urban park. You’ll get set up with a kayak, glow sticks and a guide who will lead you through mangroves and across the serene waters of Biscayne Bay until you dock on a small island for a bit—the perfect opportunity for a smooch under the stars.

Ice skate in a nightclub
Photograph: Courtesy the Miami Beach EDITION

4. Ice skate in a nightclub

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Miami Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Bowl, skate and get down on the dance floor well into the morning hours at Basement Miami, the Miami Beach Edition’s ground-level nightclub. It’s the only place where you can simultaneously knock down pins and disco punch, navigate a neon-hued ice skating rink in a mini skirt, and bump into a celeb or two at its Studio 54-inspired “micro-club.” If you’re looking to pump up your love life, we promise this place will help you hit the perfect strike. 

*The club at Basement MIAMI is currently closed due to Covid, but the bowling alley and ice skating rink are open for business.

Hit some balls at Topgolf
Photograph: Unsplash.com/Tyson Dudley

5. Hit some balls at Topgolf

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Miami
  • price 2 of 4

Your father’s driving range got a makeover for the 21st century, and now it’s cool enough to take your girl on a Friday night. Topgolf isn’t just for working on your swing; it’s also for cocktails (there’s a full bar) and for breaking the ice. 

Dance the night away at Ball & Chain
Photograph: Michael Strader Marko

6. Dance the night away at Ball & Chain

  • Bars
  • East Little Havana

Relationship feeling more stale than sensual? Grab your pareja by the waist and das la vuelta to Ball & Chain, where live Latin music plays all day, every day from noon to night. Sip on mojitos before spinning into each other’s arms in this historic Miami haunt, and don’t stress if you’ve got two left feet. Ball & Chain offers free dance lessons throughout the week at 9pm: Mambo on Mondays, Bachata on Tuesdays and salsa on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Show off your bowling skills at Kings Dining & Entertainment
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Marc Mueller

7. Show off your bowling skills at Kings Dining & Entertainment

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Doral
  • price 2 of 4

Bowling might seem like the kind of date you suggested when you were 16 and your parents dropped you off at Bird Bowl to meet your high school crush. But thanks to places like Kings Bowl in Doral, the activity has evolved to include karaoke, cocktails and even a rum lounge, where you can dance if you’re really hitting it off. Feeling fancy? Book the private King Pin room and enjoy four lanes to yourself.

Pretend you're on vacation on Española Way
Photograph: Courtesy Española Way

8. Pretend you’re on vacation on Española Way

  • Shopping
  • Lifestyle
  • South Beach

When you can’t find the time (or money) to get away, spending the day on Española Way is the next best thing to a European getaway. Right now, the alleyway is going through a sort of renaissance, with new bars, restaurants and hotels breathing life into this once sleepy pedestrian street. Start with craft cocktails at El Salón, the recently premiered Esmé Hotel’s impossibly chic and snug bar. Explore the rest of the property, and then drift over to The Drexel (Mediterranean), Tropezón (Spanish tapas) or A La Folie (French) for meals that will leave you with the aftertaste of love and wanderlust.

Brunch at night at EAST, Miami
Photograph: Anthony Nader/52 Chefs

9. Brunch at night at EAST, Miami

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Brickell
  • price 4 of 4

Brunch dates are tricky—hit the Bloody Mary bar too hard and it could mean the end of your relationship. Or, suggest a daytime meal early on and it could mean failure to launch. East, Miami found a way around this for couples who love to brunch. Every weekend, its secret Tea Room (yep, we’re spilling) hosts a five-course Asian Night Brunch, featuring two hours of bottomless drinks, a selection of specialty brunch items and DJ-spun tunes. She gets her flowing champagne and you stay the hell out of the friend zone. Everyone wins. 

Walk, jog, skate or bike the Beachwalk
Photograph: @patch_06

10. Walk, jog, skate or bike the Beachwalk

Name a more iconic way to spend the day in Miami than strolling or skating down the Miami Beach Beachwalk. We’ll wait. This recently renovated seven-mile paved pathway connects South Point to Indian Beach Park on 46th Street, perfect for a leisurely stroll along the beach or a full-on active adventure. We suggest ending it near South Pointe Park, where you can make a quick stop at Joe’s Takeaway before settling down on the lawn to watch the sunset.

Cozy up with jazz in the garden at Lagniappe
Photograph: Courtesy Lagniappe

11. Cozy up with jazz in the garden at Lagniappe

  • Bars
  • Wineries
  • Midtown
  • price 1 of 4

Despite its location off the train tracks near Wynwood, a night at Lagniappe feels like an intimate backyard bash: mismatched patio furniture, strung-up bistro lights and lush foliage all lend to a more private, romantic vibe. Whether you’re enjoying the live jazz music inside or the ambiance outdoors, Lagniappe keeps things cool and casual. Walk in, select your bottle from the cooler (generally stocked from small-production wineries) and head to the register, where it’s uncorked to enjoy with a selection of charcuterie and other yummy shareable snacks. 

Explore the Everglades
Photograph: Shutterstock

12. Explore the Everglades

Alright, so we don’t have rolling hills and commanding mountains, but we do have a slow-moving river of grass, and that, love birds, is what South Florida is really made of. When the weather gets cool, hike it out of Miami and into the Everglades to connect with both nature and your beau. From Miami, the closest entrance is through Shark Valley, which boasts both a great bike path and a two-hour tram ride. Or, take the Homestead entrance for a more immersive journey into the Everglades.

Immerse yourself in art at Superblue Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Pace Gallery

13. Immerse yourself in art at Superblue Miami

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Allapattah

Is there anything more immersive than the feeling of being in love? Mmm, maybe Superblue Miami. There’s no need to have a background in art history here; grab your partner by the hand and wander through immersive art experiences by some of today’s most visionary artists like Es Devlin and James Turrell. Let yourself melt into their floor-to-ceiling installations and, hopefully, into each other's arms.

