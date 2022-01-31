If you met your significant other clubbing in South Beach, a night out might not feel as special the fourth or fifth time, and the same can be said about foodie couples who spend their evenings wining and dining at Miami’s best restaurants. When it comes to dating, the transition from butterflies to boring is a slippery slope. Luckily, Miami is short on hills.

We’ve got rhythm, we’ve got beaches. We’ve got art, we’ve got culture. The weather almost never dips below 60 degrees and we spend our days amphibiously, going from Miami beaches to Miami bars. Here, there is no need for cuffing season, because we can spend an entire year igniting the spark wherever we want, whether it’s on the dance floor or a nature trail, tossing pizzas or immersing ourselves in art. Yes, lovers, romance in the magic city is alive and well, and we’re here to help you find where to look.