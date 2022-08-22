As Brickell continues to grow up (literally, into the clouds), so too do its offerings, drawing more and more new residents and visitors itching to see what it’s like to live and play in a tropical urban paradise on the edge of the Atlantic. From dining and shopping to waterfront parks and even pre-historic archaeological sites, the densely packed financial center known as Brickell has it all. Some of Miami’s best restaurants are located in Brickell, including the newly Michelin-starred Elcielo Miami By Juan Manuel Barrientos, along with a handful of the best rooftop bars in the city.

With easy access to the Metromover, it’s fairly easy to get around Brickell and Downtown on Miami public transportation—a good thing, since parking in Brickell doesn’t come easy or cheap. Whether you’re staying in the neighborhood or just exploring for the day, there’s no shortage of delicious cocktails, fantastic shopping and interesting things to do in Brickell.

RECOMMENDED: Guide to Brickell, Miami