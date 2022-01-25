Tucked away in southwest Coconut Grove you’ll find this nine-acre botanical garden flush with rare tropical flowers, fruits and—believe it or not—over 50 different kinds of mangos. As the former home of legendary plant explorer Dr. David Fairchild, it’s no surprise that The Kampong remains a place of scientific research, conservation and discovery as the mainland campus of the National Tropical Botanical Garden. Wander in for an abundant reminder of how lush and jungly South Florida really is.
The Miami beaches aren’t the only place in the Magic City where you can go to escape urbanity. With its expanding skyline, tantalizing restaurant scene, and bustling social calendar, it’s easy to forget that South Florida is lush and tropical, green and marshy, and our entire ecosystem could just as well be a single-story rainforest if not an untouched swamp. This is a city where you really can be outside 365 days a year—sweating, sure, but still outside! Below, we've highlighted some of our favorite botanical hideaways when you need a respite from city life, whether you want to walk the trails of an ancient forest, sneak away to a Miami park or just enjoy a book under a banyan tree with a view of Biscayne Bay. These secret gardens in Miami take some searching and a bit of insider knowledge to find, but we promise you’ll be able to find the peace and quiet you crave. Now, can you promise not to tell?