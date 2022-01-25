The Miami beaches aren’t the only place in the Magic City where you can go to escape urbanity. With its expanding skyline, tantalizing restaurant scene, and bustling social calendar, it’s easy to forget that South Florida is lush and tropical, green and marshy, and our entire ecosystem could just as well be a single-story rainforest if not an untouched swamp. This is a city where you really can be outside 365 days a year—sweating, sure, but still outside! Below, we've highlighted some of our favorite botanical hideaways when you need a respite from city life, whether you want to walk the trails of an ancient forest, sneak away to a Miami park or just enjoy a book under a banyan tree with a view of Biscayne Bay. These secret gardens in Miami take some searching and a bit of insider knowledge to find, but we promise you’ll be able to find the peace and quiet you crave. Now, can you promise not to tell?