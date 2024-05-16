We’ve come a long way since “Cocaine Cowboys” and plastic pink flamingos. These days, Miami is one of the biggest art and culture destinations in the world. Along with beautiful beaches, nonstop nightlife and a growing list of Michelin-starred restaurants, Miami is home to some impressive cultural institutions. We’ve got an entire week of Art Basel madness, Broadway theater, art museums, symphonies, concerts, famous street art—even a gold-covered mammoth. Not to mention an abundance of homegrown talent at the forefront of it all. So much to see, so much to do. Wondering where to start? Check out our guide to some of the best art and culture events in Miami this summer.

