Wynwood Walls
Photograph: Nika Kramer

The best Miami arts and culture events and exhibits to see this summer 2024

From cirque cabaret to comedy and art workshops, Miami has a cultural event for everyone this season.

Caitlin Driscoll
Written by
Caitlin Driscoll
We’ve come a long way since “Cocaine Cowboys” and plastic pink flamingos. These days, Miami is one of the biggest art and culture destinations in the world. Along with beautiful beaches, nonstop nightlife and a growing list of Michelin-starred restaurants, Miami is home to some impressive cultural institutions. We’ve got an entire week of Art Basel madness, Broadway theater, art museums, symphonies, concerts, famous street art—even a gold-covered mammoth. Not to mention an abundance of homegrown talent at the forefront of it all. So much to see, so much to do. Wondering where to start? Check out our guide to some of the best art and culture events in Miami this summer.

RECOMMENDED: The best museums in Miami for a sweet culture fix

Summer 2024 Miami arts and culture calendar

Everything is a Spiral
Photograph: Courtesy Oolite Arts

1. Everything is a Spiral

  • Things to do
  • South Beach

Oolite Arts is a rare local gem on Lincoln Road. This season, the visual arts hub will showcase 17 Miami-based artists from their residency program at “Everything is a Spiral,” a multidisciplinary exhibition that explores concepts of time. Curated by Miami’s own art world powerhouse, Dejha Carrington, “Everything is a Spiral” is on view through July 1.

Ascension - Allura Cabaret
Photograph: Courtesy Faena Theater

2. Ascension - Allura Cabaret

  • Things to do
  • Miami Beach

Faena Theater has put a fresh spin on its avant-garde cabaret, “Allura,” with a new performance titled “Ascension.” New York singer Rocky Lanes stars as master of ceremonies, leading showgoers through a series of spicy vignettes with aerial acts, acrobats, killer live music and a hint of naughty antics. “Ascension” shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Get there early to check out Faena’s incredible public art, including murals by Argentinian artist Juan Gatti and Damien Hirst’s famous wooly mammoth.

In Memory of Memory
Photograph: James Lowe

5. In Memory of Memory

  • Things to do
  • Allapattah

South Korean artist Jane Yang-D’Haene makes her Miami solo exhibition debut at Mindy Soloman Gallery with “In Memory of Memory.” Drawing inspiration from Korean moon jars, Yang-D’Haene challenges the jars’ traditional symmetry and white porcelain features, instead presenting a series of perfectly imperfect vessels, adorned with crackling textures and bold strokes of color. You could stare at each creation for hours and still find something new to admire. Catch the exhibition through June 29.

Grass Stains 2024
Photograph: Robin Hill

6. Grass Stains 2024

  • Things to do
  • Coconut Grove

Vizcaya is always a visual treat. Plan your next visit around “Grass Stains 2024,” when 15 local dancers will perform site-specific works across the estate. This intimate one-day show takes place May 25, presented by the local dance company Pioneer Winter Collective.

João Bosco Quartet
Photograph: Courtesy Miami Beach Bandshell

7. João Bosco Quartet

  • Things to do
  • North Beach

One of Brazil’s most famous musicians makes a rare U.S. appearance this summer at the Miami Beach Bandshell. João Bosco has been a household name since the 1970s, enchanting listeners with ethereal vocals and complex guitar rhythms that blend Brazilian bossa nova with American jazz. Guitar lovers will be especially amazed by Bosco’s virtuosity. Experience the legend live in concert on May 31. 

Read more
8. Before I Wake

  • Things to do
  • Allapattah

If your interest in art leans Tim Burton, consider a visit to Spinello Gallery for “Before I Wake,” a fascinating solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Jeanne Jaff. Navigating three decades of Jaff’s life work, “Before I Wake” includes larger-than-life sculptures, drawings and stop-motion animation, each exploring the realms of the unconscious with grand imagination, and a slightly unsettling demeanor. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5pm by appointment only.

The Juneteenth Experience
Photograph: Deyson Rodriguez

9. The Juneteenth Experience

  • Things to do
  • South Beach

Miami New Drama will commemorate Juneteenth with a celebratory production, “The Juneteenth Experience.” Happening June 18 and 19 at the Colony Theatre, the soulful performance features local and international artists spanning gospel music, performance art, spoken word, live music, dance and more.

Read more
T-Pain’s “Mansion in Wiscansin” Party
Photograph: Shutterstock

11. T-Pain’s “Mansion in Wiscansin” Party

  • Things to do
  • South Beach

If you get the reference of T-Pain’s party, it’s time for an eye cream. All jokes aside, T-Pain is one of the greatest hip-hop artists of our generation. He’s gifted us banger after banger over the years, from the autotuned excellence of “Buy U a Drank” to soulful acoustic sets on NPR’s Tiny Desk. Catch him live with Larussell on July 3 at The Fillmore Miami Beach.

Wynwood Pride
Photograph: Gabe Marino

12. Wynwood Pride

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Wynwood

 

Don we now our gay apparel. Wynwood Pride is almost here! The annual LGBTQ+ festival kicks off June 1 with a fabulous party at Arlo Wynwood, followed by a month of speaker panels, drag performances and more. Stay tuned to their Instagram page for the latest.

Chelsea Handler at Hard Rock Live
Photograph: Shutterstock

14. Chelsea Handler at Hard Rock Live

  • Things to do

Love her or hate her, Chelsea Handler doesn’t give a f*ck: It’s all part of the charm. A six-time New York Times bestselling author, Grammy nominee, famous comedian and television host, Handler has solidified herself as one of the biggest names in entertainment. Catch her latest standup routine, “Big Little Bitch” at Hard Rock Live on July 28.

Read more
Beyond Measure
Photograph: Courtesy Museum of Graffiti

15. Beyond Measure

  • Things to do
  • Wynwood

Amsterdam graffiti artist Mick La Rock made history in the 1980s as one of the few prominent women artists on the scene. The trailblazing talent will debut her first-ever solo exhibition this summer at the Museum of Graffiti. “Beyond Measure” explores La Rock’s latest focus on geometric works, and her innovative use of math, color and composition. Meet the artist at the exhibition’s grand opening on May 18 and check out the exhibit in Wynwood through August 18.

American Black Film Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Miami Beach Convention Center

16. American Black Film Festival

  • Things to do
  • Film events

This annual festival in the heart of Miami Beach features five days of screenings, celebrity interviews, workshops, panel discussions and networking events celebrating Black television and filmmaking. As in years past, the 28th ABFF will host a packed schedule of Hollywood premieres, an indie showcase, a comedy night, an awards show and an epic closing gala on Saturday. Events take place primarily across Miami Beach Convention Center and New World Center.

Read more
