From dancing and drag nights to trivia and karaoke, these are the best gay parties and queer events in Miami right now.

We might be suffering from a particularly long drought of Miami gay clubs and LGBTQ+ spaces in this town, but rest assured the community is claiming its piece of the giant party pie that is Miami. From South Beach to Wynwood and Little River to MiMo, Miami’s being treated to a fresh wave of queer parties catering to a rainbow of tastes.

Whether you’re in the mood for fun and games like trivia and bingo, drag shows from the city’s most cutting-edge queens, or simply want to sweat it out on the dancefloor, there’s a party for that. No matter the day of the week, we’ve got you covered with the best Miami gay parties and LGBTQ+ events right now.

