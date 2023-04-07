They say if you can’t handle the heat, you should get out of the kitchen, but this is one hot chef that will make you want to stay. Professional model, influencer and Baby Brasa chef Franco Noriega is coming to Time Out Market Miami for a one-night-only, no-cook cooking demo followed by a meet and greet.
On Friday, April 14, starting at 7:30pm, guests will be able to stop by for the fun-filled evening and pick up all the ingredients they need to make an appetizer-sized ceviche. (Hence the “no-cook” part.) You’ll get a chance to meet the viral chef after the demo and enjoy a post-dinner party with a DJ and drag queen. (Be sure to grab one of the “Loud and Proud” cocktails with Tromba Tequila while you’re there.) 7:30pm; $50 per ticket