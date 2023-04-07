Miami
Daybreaker: Disco Inferno
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Matthew LeJune

The best Miami gay parties and LGBTQ+ events right now

From dancing and drag nights to trivia and karaoke, these are the best gay parties and queer events in Miami right now.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
We might be suffering from a particularly long drought of Miami gay clubs and LGBTQ+ spaces in this town, but rest assured the community is claiming its piece of the giant party pie that is Miami. From South Beach to Wynwood and Little River to MiMo, Miami’s being treated to a fresh wave of queer parties catering to a rainbow of tastes.

Whether you’re in the mood for fun and games like trivia and bingo, drag shows from the city’s most cutting-edge queens, or simply want to sweat it out on the dancefloor, there’s a party for that. No matter the day of the week, we’ve got you covered with the best Miami gay parties and LGBTQ+ events right now.

Time Out Market Miami
No-cook cooking demo with celeb chef Franco Noriega
Photograph: Courtesy WorldRedEye.com

No-cook cooking demo with celeb chef Franco Noriega

  Things to do
  South Beach

They say if you can’t handle the heat, you should get out of the kitchen, but this is one hot chef that will make you want to stay. Professional model, influencer and Baby Brasa chef Franco Noriega is coming to Time Out Market Miami for a one-night-only, no-cook cooking demo followed by a meet and greet.

On Friday, April 14, starting at 7:30pm, guests will be able to stop by for the fun-filled evening and pick up all the ingredients they need to make an appetizer-sized ceviche. (Hence the “no-cook” part.) You’ll get a chance to meet the viral chef after the demo and enjoy a post-dinner party with a DJ and drag queen. (Be sure to grab one of the “Loud and Proud” cocktails with Tromba Tequila while you’re there.) 7:30pm; $50 per ticket

Best Miami gay parties

Double Stubble at Gramps Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Gramps

2. Double Stubble at Gramps Bar

  Bars
  Dive bars
  Wynwood

On Thursdays, the spotlight turns to some of Miami’s fiercest drag performers at laidback Wynwood watering hole, Gramps. From well-seasoned mainstays to emerging talent and more experimental characters, these eclectic queens serve. The always vivacious Karla Croqueta hosts while resident DJs Hottpants, Mystic Bill and Zehno keep the bodies moving in between sets at this well-attended, free weekly party.

4. The Playlist at Shelter Wynwood

This monthly gay party at Shelter Wynwood recently celebrated its 15th edition. As the name suggests, music is the highlight at these scene-y dance parties in an industrial lodge-style space where you’re likely to run into every Miami gay you’ve ever met. Mike Trotter, Camila di Marzo and Discofuturo are a few of the DJs who regularly grace the decks. 10 NE 27th St

Weekly parties at The Gaythering
Photograph: Jeremy Lucido

5. Weekly parties at The Gaythering

  Hotels
  Boutique hotels
  South Beach

As the self-proclaimed “gayest bar in Miami Beach,” this hotel watering hole regularly hosts packed events like karaoke, Pictionary and bingo. Set in an intimate, rustic space not unlike a boy scout camp cabin, the vibe here is friendly and frisky, with a healthy mix of locals and out-of-towners.

Read more
