Your besties are in town and they’re raring to hit up Miami’s infamous gay clubs—OK, basically just Twist. Or perhaps you’re the one visiting and hope to check out at least one or two new gay bars in Miami while you’re here. While neither of these two scenarios is surprising, this city’s undersupply of gay and queer venues most definitely is. Once home to a rainbow of LGBTQ-friendly lounges, bars and clubs, many of Miami’s most dependable gay clubs like Magnum, Mova and Score are sadly no more.

Despite this fact, the city is still home to an exceptionally diverse and welcoming queer community, as evidenced by our plethora of Miami drag brunches, the epic Miami Beach Pride and Wynwood Pride festivals and a new wave of inclusive queer parties popping up all around the city. Plus, a short drive up north will get you to Wilton Manors, one of the most highly concentrated communities of queer people in the U.S. There’s plenty of action if Miami if you know where to find it. So, without further adieu: Our roundup of the best (read: all) gay clubs in Miami.

