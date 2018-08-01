The best things to do in the Design District, Miami’s most stylish ’hood

Your choice of things to do in the Design District seems to be growing each week. The compact Miami retail district is no longer simply a spot for one to come and gawk at designer labels (although you can and should still do that if you’re into brands like Balenciaga and Hermès, which has a flagship here). These days, the Design District feels more inclusive of different budgets and there’s plenty to do and see if you’re into food, art or music. Hungry? Eat your way through the best restaurants in the Design District. Feeling cultured? The Design District is home to one of the best museums in Miami and one of the most beautiful buildings in Miami (in our opinion). This place is nothing if not a visual feast, sprouting new limbs quicker than we can keep up with. Forget what you think you know about the Design District and go see for yourself. This list is curated, as always, but isn’t ranked—we just couldn’t choose favorites.

