Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Grape Crush Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Grape Crush/Maya Billig

The most unique things to do in Miami

Indie shopping, jazz in a tropical nursery, pop-up wine tastings and more unique things to do in Miami

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Advertising

When you need a break from Miami’s best restaurants and even Miami’s iconic beaches and South Beach's famed nightclubs begin to lose their sparkle, it’s probably time to change things up. Whether you’re in the mood to get outdoors, learn a new skill or shop for something no one else has, Miami is full of unexpected activities, funky boutiques and out-of-the-box experiences to help you escape the mundane. Feeling a bit blah? Give your old tried-and-trues a rest and check out our extensive guide to the most unique things to do in Miami.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in Miami

Unique things to do in Miami

Level-up your doodles at a Raw Figs figure drawing pop-up
Photograph: Courtesy Raw Figs

1. Level-up your doodles at a Raw Figs figure drawing pop-up

These pop-up figure drawing sessions are the perfect way to step outside your comfort zone and channel your artistic energy in a social setting. Raw Figs collaborates with local restaurants, bars, galleries and gardens to bring communities together in a creative space with live models, cocktails and chill vibes. Tickets to the all-levels, self-guided sessions are donation-based and materials are provided on a first come first serve basis. Keep up with Raw Figs via Instagram or their website for upcoming pop-ups.

Read more

2. Stock up on plants and vintage wares at Center for Subtropical Affairs

Non-profit plant nursery and ecological education center by day, twinkling outdoor hipster haven by night, this unassuming spot in Little Haiti has been steadily ramping up its programming to include live music, art shows, dance parties and more. Each Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm, the Center hosts its flagship Plant Sale, a sprawling indie flea market with local vendors, live music, drinks and food. For nightlife offerings, check Instagram, where the Center posts its ever-changing lineup, from chill jazz nights and poetry reading to serious raves.

Read more
Advertising
Sample funky natural wines at a Grape Crush pop-up
Photograph: Courtesy Grape Crush/Maya Billig

3. Sample funky natural wines at a Grape Crush pop-up

Led by two young, edgy women somms leading the way in Miami’s booming natural wine scene, Grape Crush is a pop-up drinking social that’s anything but stuffy. With themed gatherings going down at many of the city’s most breezy and buzzed-about restaurants, rooftops and gardens, these aren’t your typical tastings. Think sips poured from water guns filled with vino and drinking competitions featuring porrón wine decanters. Since each event features an educational component, your buzz also comes with a whole new vocabulary for describing that skin contact pet nat you can’t get enough of.

Read more

4. Shop the best local art and small-circulation books at Dale Zine

This Miami-born independent printer and publisher recently opened its flagship shop in Little River, an adorable storefront with checkerboard floors that's chock-full of rare and affordable gems—from zines, coffee table books and homewares to an awesomely curated selection of local artworks and artisan treats (don’t sleep on the Liger’s ice cream sandwiches if they’re in stock). Helmed by husband-and-wife duo Lillian Banderas and Steve Saiz, Dale also hosts a bevy of fun free events like Valentine’s Pet Portraits, vinyl DJ sets, live music and more.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dale Zine™ (@dale_zine)

Read more
Advertising
Get your fill of indie books and films at Paradis Books & Bread
Photograph: Time Out/Virginia Gil

5. Get your fill of indie books and films at Paradis Books & Bread

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • North Miami
  • price 1 of 4

Paradis is both charmingly nostalgic and undeniably modern in its approach. A hybrid retail shop for rare books and affordable natural wine bottles, a day-to-night wine bar and café, a bakery and urban garden with a charming outdoor patio, Paradis manages to do it all, and do it all exceptionally well. No matter the time of day, you’ll find a rotating menu of baked goods and veg-centric dishes, unique wines and beers on tap and intriguing paperbacks perfect for tucking into with a coffee by the window. Paradis also hosts events like weekend artisan markets, wine club, indie movie screenings and more.

Read more

6. Load up on hyped skate gear at Andrew Downtown

Recently featured on an episode of HBO’s hit drama Euphoria, the Andrew brand strikes a chord with the Gen Z zeitgeist and cross-generational hypebeasts alike. A haven for skateboarders and sports enthusiasts named after the devastating hurricane that swept through Miami in the early ’90s, Andrew stocks well-known skate brands such as Quasi and Quartersnacks, along with its own namesake collection. Stop here to cop custom boards plus kitschy accessories and tongue-in-cheek, local-themed swag like canvas totes, lighters and stickers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miami, FL (@andrewdowntown)

Read more
Advertising

7. Rewatch a cult classic at Nite Owl Drive-In

One of a handful of gatekeepers of 35mm film in Miami, Nite Owl was once a members-only joint but now caters to the masses with its latest incarnation as a drive-in theater in Downtown. BYO snacks and beverages and enjoy a new release or cult classic from the comfort of your car at the Nite Owl Drive-In + Tropical Market. Admission is $39.98 per vehicle and includes $19.99 in concession credits so you can stock up on the obligatory popcorn and candy. If the perfectly fuzzy glow of real-life film really gets you off, it’s definitely worth keeping up with Nite Owl via Instagram.

Read more

8. Catch up over Tea Time at Cauley Square

This quintessentially English pastime gets the Miami treatment at Cauley Square's Tea Room in Homestead. Located in the charming Cauley Square Historic Village and lovingly preserved since 1974, the English country-inspired Tea Room hosts high tea daily, featuring a selection of finger sandwiches, scones, quiches and sweets (depending on your selection) paired with a variety of international teas and prosecco. An ideal way to while away an afternoon catching up with friends, high tea seatings last around 90 minutes and require a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.

Read more
Advertising
Bike alongside gators and other wildlife at Shark Valley
Photograph: Shutterstock

9. Bike alongside gators and other wildlife at Shark Valley

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours

Seeking a little adrenaline fix? Rent bikes onsite or bring your own to Shark Valley, a scenic loop and brutalist observation tower located in the heart of the Everglades National Park’s freshwater marsh (entrance is $30 per vehicle). Get up close and personal with nature: The paved loop is wide enough to keep a safe distance from the abundant wildlife, including dozens of gators that spend their days catching rays along the trail’s edge. The path is also accessible by foot and via a tram tour that departs on the hour and lasts around 90 minutes.

Read more
Catch a world music show at North Beach Bandshell
Photograph: Luis Olazabal

10. Catch a world music show at North Beach Bandshell

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • North Beach
  • price 1 of 4

This long-standing Miami Beach venue at the edge of the sand boasts some of the most eclectic bookings in the city, all set on its picturesque openair stage (a historic landmark and example of Miami’s iconic MiMo architecture). Run by the Rhythm Foundation, a non-profit group devoted to bringing rare world music to Miami, the North Beach Bandshell books both jazz and Latin shows, luring acts from the islands of the Caribbean to the tip of South America, plus a handful of local and touring indie acts and annual festivals.

Read more
Advertising

11. Learn how to garden at Little River Co-Op

A popular urban farm with its own edible nursery and online plant shop, the Little River Cooperative also hosts a variety of workshops and events catering to green thumbs and the veg-curious. If you’re in the mood to get your hands dirty while picking up a new skill, learn how to make and use natural dyes, train with an herbalist to learn about plants’ health benefits and more with Little River Co-Op’s experts. In-person workshops take place outside in the shade of a tent and are limited to 20 participants per class. Check their website or Instagram for the latest offerings.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.