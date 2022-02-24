One of a handful of gatekeepers of 35mm film in Miami, Nite Owl was once a members-only joint but now caters to the masses with its latest incarnation as a drive-in theater in Downtown. BYO snacks and beverages and enjoy a new release or cult classic from the comfort of your car at the Nite Owl Drive-In + Tropical Market. Admission is $39.98 per vehicle and includes $19.99 in concession credits so you can stock up on the obligatory popcorn and candy. If the perfectly fuzzy glow of real-life film really gets you off, it’s definitely worth keeping up with Nite Owl via Instagram.

