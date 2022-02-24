These pop-up figure drawing sessions are the perfect way to step outside your comfort zone and channel your artistic energy in a social setting. Raw Figs collaborates with local restaurants, bars, galleries and gardens to bring communities together in a creative space with live models, cocktails and chill vibes. Tickets to the all-levels, self-guided sessions are donation-based and materials are provided on a first come first serve basis. Keep up with Raw Figs via Instagram or their website for upcoming pop-ups.
When you need a break from Miami’s best restaurants and even Miami’s iconic beaches and South Beach's famed nightclubs begin to lose their sparkle, it’s probably time to change things up. Whether you’re in the mood to get outdoors, learn a new skill or shop for something no one else has, Miami is full of unexpected activities, funky boutiques and out-of-the-box experiences to help you escape the mundane. Feeling a bit blah? Give your old tried-and-trues a rest and check out our extensive guide to the most unique things to do in Miami.
