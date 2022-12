If you haven’t yet made it to one of Miami’s best restaurants in 2022, then consider New Year’s Eve your last and possibly most memorable chance. Our city has as many New Year’s Eve dinners as we do fireworks popping off, and the champagne sparkles as much as our night sky does on December 31. Enjoy a magical meal before hitting up Miami’s best New Year’s Eve parties, and then continue the bacchanalia the next day with Miami’s best New Year’s Eve brunches.

