Lavish meals, festive fire dancers and more fun ways to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit in Miami.

If last year felt a bit frenetic and impulsive, it might have had something to do with it being a roaring Year of the Tiger. Luckily, it’s time to turn another leaf on the Chinese lunar calendar and ring in the Year of the Rabbit, a softer era emphasizing rest and self-reflection.

Observed primarily by Chinese diasporas and other East and Southeast Asian cultures, Lunar New Year kicks off this weekend and, as in years past, Miami is bringing the fire this holiday. So before you lean into the zen vibes, kick off the Year of the Rabbit at one of these best Miami Chinese restaurants and Lunar New Year celebrations in Miami.

When is Lunar New Year 2023?

The Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, January 22, 2023 and continues for 15 days, concluding on with the Lantern Festival on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

When is the Chinese New Year parade in Miami?

There is currently no city or county-sponsored Chinese New Year parade in Miami; however, the Design District will host a free Lunar New Year celebration on Sunday, January 22 starting at 5:30pm.

What is the route of the parade?

For the Design District parade, Lion dancers will start their performance in Palm Court and dance their way through the District, ending in Paradise Plaza.