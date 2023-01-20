Miami
1-800-Lucky
Photograph: Courtesy 1-800-Lucky

Where to ring in the Lunar New Year in Miami, from dinners to parties

Lavish meals, festive fire dancers and more fun ways to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit in Miami.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
If last year felt a bit frenetic and impulsive, it might have had something to do with it being a roaring Year of the Tiger. Luckily, it’s time to turn another leaf on the Chinese lunar calendar and ring in the Year of the Rabbit, a softer era emphasizing rest and self-reflection.

Observed primarily by Chinese diasporas and other East and Southeast Asian cultures, Lunar New Year kicks off this weekend and, as in years past, Miami is bringing the fire this holiday. So before you lean into the zen vibes, kick off the Year of the Rabbit at one of these best Miami Chinese restaurants and Lunar New Year celebrations in Miami.

When is Lunar New Year 2023?

The Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, January 22, 2023 and continues for 15 days, concluding on with the Lantern Festival on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

When is the Chinese New Year parade in Miami?

There is currently no city or county-sponsored Chinese New Year parade in Miami; however, the Design District will host a free Lunar New Year celebration on Sunday, January 22 starting at 5:30pm.

What is the route of the parade?

For the Design District parade, Lion dancers will start their performance in Palm Court and dance their way through the District, ending in Paradise Plaza.

Where to celebrate Lunar Chinese New Year in Miami

Lunar New Year Dine-Around at 1-800-Lucky
Photograph: Deyson Rodriguez

1. Lunar New Year Dine-Around at 1-800-Lucky

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

On January 21 and 22, this 10,000-square-foot Asian marketplace in Wynwood will host a special dine-around dinner party for the New Year. For The $75, each guest will receive a traditional red envelope with the night's bespoke menu, which includes seven "lucky" dishes to eat during the new year, plus a specialty cocktail. 

Read more
Dim Sum Brunch at Hakkasan
Photograph: Simon Hare

2. Dim Sum Brunch at Hakkasan

  • Things to do
  • Miami Beach

Located at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach resort, Hakkasan has been serving up elevated Chinese food in Miami Beach for over a decade. To celebrate this Lunar New Year, they're bringing back the ever-popular Dim Sum Brunch, featuring an array of steamed, fried and pan-seared dumplings, including vegetarian options. Hakkasan's Chinese New Year celebrations run from January 19 through February 5 and also include a special set menu ($158 per person) with classic dishes like the Happiness Dim Sum Trio and the cherrywood smoked roasted duck.

Read more
Chinese New Year Dinner at Hutong
Photograph: Courtesy Hutong Miami

3. Chinese New Year Dinner at Hutong

  • Things to do
  • Brickell

Ring in the Year of the Rabbit at Hutong Miami, where the contemporary Northern Chinese cuisine and craft cocktails will be complemented by live entertainment including fire artists and lion dancers throughout the weekend. A set menu starting at $110 per person comes with signature dishes like the dim sum platter and crispy Chilean sea bass, plus lunar-themed specials like the Lunar Bao and a Lunar Special dessert. 

Read more
Smorgasburg Miami x Wok Star Eleanor Hoh's Chinese New Year
Photograph: Courtesy Smorgasburg Miami

4. Smorgasburg Miami x Wok Star Eleanor Hoh's Chinese New Year

  • Things to do
  • Miami Shores

If you still haven't managed to make it out to Smorgasburg, Miami’s largest outdoor-food market, this weekend's Chinese New Year celebration is an excellent reason to finally stop by. In collaboration with local culinary personality Wok Star Eleanor Hoh, the sprawling outdoor space will transform into a Chinese street food market decked out in red lanterns, paper umbrellas and origami cranes to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. Market vendors will showcase one-off dishes highlighting various Asian cuisines, like Cantonese Fried Rice from Tio Paella, Asian Street Fries with Pork Char Siu from The Dutch Fry and a Blood Orange Sake Margarita from Los Felix. Honoring Chinese culture and art, a lineup of live performances and activities includes a lion dance troupe, a Taiwanese pop violinist, calligraphy and art classes for kids and adults by Ms. Dan's Chinese, and roaming interactive Chinese horoscope actors. Smorgasburg Miami, 2600 NW 2nd Ave

Read more
Buy ticket
Year of the Water Rabbit Brunch at La Mar by Gastón Acurio
Photograph: Courtesy La Mar

5. Year of the Water Rabbit Brunch at La Mar by Gastón Acurio

  • Restaurants
  • Peruvian
  • Brickell Key
  • price 4 of 4

Gastón Acurio’s talented protégé Diego Oka mans the kitchen at La Mar, whose menu Oka continually tweaks as travel and seasonality inspire him. For this Lunar New Year, Oka has curated a festive Chinese-Peruvian fusion brunch on Saturday, January 21 from 12:30 to 3pm. To close out the celebrations, a traditional Lion Dance will take place at 2:30pm, parading through the restaurant and the adjacent MO Bar + Lounge.

Read more
Book online
Wagyu bao and red envelopes at Tanuki
Photograph: Courtesy Tanuki

6. Wagyu bao and red envelopes at Tanuki

  • Restaurants
  • Pan-Asian
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Whether it’s a gastronomic journey through Asia or a celebration of your favorite Japanese, Chinese, Korean or Thai fare, Tanuki’s Pan-Asian menu has it covered. For its annual Chinese New Year celebration, Tanuki will offer a special wagyu bao, a steamed bun filled with wagyu beef, scallions, spicy hoisin and shiitake available all weekend long, plus traditional red envelopes filled with surprises on Sunday, January 22.

Read more
Order online
Asian Night Bazaar at Jaya at the Setai
Photograph: Courtesy Jaya at the Setai

7. Asian Night Bazaar at Jaya at the Setai

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary Asian
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

Its name means victory in Sanskrit, so it’s expected that every meal at Jaya is a triumph. For its fifth-annual Asian Night Bazaar, Jaya hosts five nights of celebration to toast to the Chinese New Year. Through Sunday, January 22, surrounded by the glow of red lanterns, enjoy live entertainment and a traditional lion dance performance as you sip on the new Chinese Five-Spiced Setai Spritz. For food, expect a variety of dim sum, wok lobster and Peking duck by Executive Chef Vijay Veena and team.

Read more
Lunar New Year brunch at Novikov Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Novikov Miami

8. Lunar New Year brunch at Novikov Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Downtown
  • price 4 of 4

This buzzy Chinese-Japanese restaurant from our friends across the pond lures Miami’s flashy and fashionable diners. The waterfront restaurant serves upscale Chinese-Japanese dishes topped with quail eggs and truffles and Russian caviar. To celebrate the New Year, the swanky Downtown hotspot is launching a new bottomless Sunday brunch menu. The $99 menu features unlimited appetizers like salmon toro nigiri and dim sum selections, entree choices like robata grilled branzino and roasted Peking duck, plus bottomless brunch classics including Champagne, Bloody Marys and yuzu mimosas.

Read more
Book online
