Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hutong Miami
Photograph: Tim Winter

From dim sum to tableside duck, here are Miami’s best Chinese restaurants

Love a lazy Sunday with rolling carts of dim sum? We’ve got you covered with the best Chinese restaurants in Miami.

Virginia Gil
Eric Barton
Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Eric Barton
Advertising

In Miami, Chinese food is a lot of very different things to different people. For those who don’t do St. Nick, it’s a Christmas Day in Miami tradition. The Cubans, they might remember it as a greasy sack of takeout from a strip mall spot way out west. Those who grew up in the islands think back to those stands where fried rice often got combined with whatever fish came in that day. The New Yorkers, they think they know takeout best, because maybe they do. And for a whole lot of us, it’s a lazy Sunday morning that passes by slowly with rounds of dim sum, picked from a paper list or pointed-to as rolling carts pass by with something new. It’s salty, it’s fried, it’s sauced and wok-seared, it’s crispy-skinned and carved tableside. However you think of it, Miami’s best Chinese restaurants are as good as all of those memories. Our favorites? Yes, we’ve got them below.

Best Chinese restaurants in Miami

Zitz Sum
Photograph: Fuji Film Girl

1. Zitz Sum

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary Asian
  • Coral Gables
  • price 2 of 4

With his job in the crapper during lockdown, chef Pablo Zitzmann got busy rolling dumplings that he sold via the Instagram machine. They were nothing short of amazing. Then in May 2021, he opened a hard-to-find Coral Gables dumpling spot that is actually so much more than that, with seriously some of the tastiest things anywhere. There’s a persimmon salad that's equal parts pretty and delicious, potstickers kicked up hard by Calabrian chilis, and chicken wonton dumplings swimming in an umami punch from a parmesan broth. It’s not the Chinese you ate as a kid or, honestly, the Chinese they eat in China, but, hot damn, it is great.

Read more
Order delivery
Hutong
Photograph: Tim Winter

2. Hutong

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

Hailing from Hong Kong by way of London and New York, this high-end Chinese restaurant serves fiery northern cuisine and boozy Asian cocktails in a warm, sophisticated setting. It offers an extensive menu of shareable dishes that skew vegetarian and pescatarian, including in the dim sum category where a ginger lobster bao awaits to blow your mind. Feeling something more traditional? Try the Peking duck, which takes 24 hours to cook and it shows. Order one for the table and grab your phones when it arrives: Hutong’s chef slices it tableside and artfully arranges the juicy slices for everyone to share.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Palmar
Photograph: Courtesy Palmar/Javier Ramirez

3. Palmar

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Wynwood
  • price 3 of 4

Commanding its own lively corner on the outer edges of a tightly packed Wynwood, this petite, dimly lit parcel serves up Chinese classics alongside a respectable wine list and just the right amount of scene. Its pink facade, hanging wicker lamps and elbow room-only dining room make for a fun stop-off before a night out, but Palmar’s special fried is reason enough to put in a reservation and brave the Wynwood crowds.

Read more
Order online
Hakkasan
Photograph: Hakkasan/Paul Warchol

4. Hakkasan

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Miami Beach
  • price 3 of 4

This swanky Chinese restaurant inside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel has the look of a sexy Asian parlor, though far less nefarious (unless it’s late-night, then anything goes). The food, however, is an above-board experience of expertly executed Cantonese dishes with a twist—think crispy duck salad and jamine-tea-smoked beef short ribs. Weekends bring a traditional dim sum lunch, with dumplings ranging from steamed squid ink har gau with caviar to wok-fried soft shell crabs.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Mr Chow
Photograph: Courtesy Mr. Chow

5. Mr Chow

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Midtown
  • price 4 of 4

By definition, it sounds like it could be a shitshow: a hotel outpost of an international chain frequented by celebrities and something of a mysterious character behind the whole operation. But no, Mr. Chow is a spot to be seen (and also to be seen), with a glamorous dining room serving family-sized plates of Beijing cuisine. Expect noodles pulled in-house and almost certainly something you’ve never tried before, or maybe just a better version of a dish you’ve had a thousand times, like the signature chicken satay. Mr. Chow, aka Michael Chow, likes to boast that the place makes “the best prepared Beijing Duck in the world,” and who are we to disagree?

Read more
Book online
Komodo Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Komodo

6. Komodo Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Brickell
  • price 4 of 4

David Grutman’s upscale Asian restaurant is crawling with celebrities at any given moment, which is partly why he can charge the big bucks for Peking duck, wagyu beef dumplings and Chilean seabass skewers. If it’s a party you want, the scene-y spot delivers in terms of flavor and quality. The Komodo Old Pal cocktail is no friend at all (especially after downing more than two) but it’s as tempting as they come. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
1-800-Lucky
Photograph: Courtesy 1-800-Lucky

7. 1-800-Lucky

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

Wynwood’s too-cool-for-school food hall includes two excellent Chinese spots, including a Miami outpost of Broward OG Chinese eatery Gold Marquess, which serves plump dumplings that come in traditional bamboo steamer baskets and are made to order. Make sure to leave room though for Yip, where the menu includes a Chinese chicken sandwich, a full lineup of dumplings, and bao buns with everything from shrimp to dulce de leche.

Read more
Kon Chau
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. Kon Chau

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Miami Beach
  • price 2 of 4

It’s Sunday, you’re hungover, and whatever you’re wearing right now is going to have to do. And so you’re going to Kon Chau, a strip mall dim sum joint that looks like somebody set it up for 40 bucks—just some tables and chairs under a drop ceiling, no decorations to muck it up. What you’re here for is the dim sum, which skips the confusion of rolling carts. Instead, your still-inebriated brain can pick what you want from a picture-book-style menu, where you'll find authentic beef tripe, well-fried potstickers, and chicken feet in a bean sauce you'll be tempted to wipe up with that last bit of the roast pork roll.

Read more
Advertising
Novikov Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Novikov Miami

9. Novikov Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Downtown
  • price 4 of 4

This buzzy Japanese-Chinese restaurant hails from London, but the vibe is thoroughly Miami—down to its clubby atmosphere and well-heeled crowds. Purists may not dig it but the cuisine combo makes it so there’s something for everyone on the menu. Novikov’s dim sum game is strong with more exotic and unique pairings than you’d find in most places, such as duck and foie gras and saffron and sweet corn. If you fill up on small plates before the entrée arrives, get the duck salad over the full Peking duck. It’s considerably light but has all the flavors you’re looking for.  

Read more
Book online
Tropical Chinese
Photograph: Shutterstock

10. Tropical Chinese

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Ludlam / Tropical Park
  • price 1 of 4

Family-owned and in business for more than 30 years, Tropical Chinese is the neighborhood favorite for Hong Kong-style Chinese food, and the best dim sum west of the Palmetto. It’s busy most of the day but nothing beats the lunch rush in crowd size and offerings. That’s when servers roam the dining room with pushcarts stacked with dim sum—from fried dishes, and steamer crates to Chinese desserts. Don’t miss the doughy sesame balls. 

Read more
Advertising
Sang's Chinese Food and Dim Sum
Photograph: Unsplash/SJ Baren

11. Sang's Chinese Food and Dim Sum

Pull up to Sang’s strip mall and you might think we steered you wrong (never!). Inside, you still might not be convinced, with an overly bright dining room that doesn’t exactly sell what’s coming. Then you order, the shrimp dumplings, the wok-fired beef and eggplant, the so-tender pork rolls. This is legit dim sum here, we know you’ll agree, and it’s served late on weekends until 4pm, perfect for those of us who consider brunch an all-day affair.

Read more
Tanuki
Photograph: Courtesy Tanuki

12. Tanuki

  • Restaurants
  • Pan-Asian
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

A serviceable spot for lovers of Chinese and Japanese cuisine, this Pan-Asian spot has something for everyone in your party. Tanuki offers a ton of variety, especially in the dim sum department. Try dumplings stuffed with truffles, mushrooms, duck and other inventive fillings. Tanuki is about the only Chinese spot where you’ll want to save room for dessert. Order the green tea fondant with your main course (it takes about 25 minutes to prepare) and prepare to be wowed. Trust us.

Read more
Order online
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.