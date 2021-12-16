In Miami, Chinese food is a lot of very different things to different people. For those who don’t do St. Nick, it’s a Christmas Day in Miami tradition. The Cubans, they might remember it as a greasy sack of takeout from a strip mall spot way out west. Those who grew up in the islands think back to those stands where fried rice often got combined with whatever fish came in that day. The New Yorkers, they think they know takeout best, because maybe they do. And for a whole lot of us, it’s a lazy Sunday morning that passes by slowly with rounds of dim sum, picked from a paper list or pointed-to as rolling carts pass by with something new. It’s salty, it’s fried, it’s sauced and wok-seared, it’s crispy-skinned and carved tableside. However you think of it, Miami’s best Chinese restaurants are as good as all of those memories. Our favorites? Yes, we’ve got them below.