With his job in the crapper during lockdown, chef Pablo Zitzmann got busy rolling dumplings that he sold via the Instagram machine. They were nothing short of amazing. Then in May 2021, he opened a hard-to-find Coral Gables dumpling spot that is actually so much more than that, with seriously some of the tastiest things anywhere. There’s a persimmon salad that's equal parts pretty and delicious, potstickers kicked up hard by Calabrian chilis, and chicken wonton dumplings swimming in an umami punch from a parmesan broth. It’s not the Chinese you ate as a kid or, honestly, the Chinese they eat in China, but, hot damn, it is great.
In Miami, Chinese food is a lot of very different things to different people. For those who don’t do St. Nick, it’s a Christmas Day in Miami tradition. The Cubans, they might remember it as a greasy sack of takeout from a strip mall spot way out west. Those who grew up in the islands think back to those stands where fried rice often got combined with whatever fish came in that day. The New Yorkers, they think they know takeout best, because maybe they do. And for a whole lot of us, it’s a lazy Sunday morning that passes by slowly with rounds of dim sum, picked from a paper list or pointed-to as rolling carts pass by with something new. It’s salty, it’s fried, it’s sauced and wok-seared, it’s crispy-skinned and carved tableside. However you think of it, Miami’s best Chinese restaurants are as good as all of those memories. Our favorites? Yes, we’ve got them below.