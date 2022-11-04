Miami
Timeout

Grails Sports Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Grails Sports Bar

The best sports bars in Miami to catch the big game

Go ahead and order that next round. We're drinking to your team at the best sports bars in Miami.

Eric Barton
Written by
Ryan Pfeffer
&
Eric Barton
With all due respect to our woodworkers and knitters out there, you just don’t see many bars dedicated to those fine hobbies. Sports, though? Now that’s something to gather and drink around, in a welcoming place where the taps await, lined up like pledges during hell week, and TVs covering every square inch of every wall. That’s the stuff that makes Watching The Game a lifelong pastime for so many people around the world.

In Miami, sports bars run the gamut from fancy Americana-styled digs to smoky, no-decorator-consulted dives where it’s all about watching the game. Whether you’re Downtown, just steps from a Heat game at FTX Arena or holed up across the bridge in South Beach, there’s a friendly neighborhood Miami sports bar ready to pour up your next round after a big win or console you when the loss strings extra bad. The cherry on top: Most sports bars in Miami also serve up some pretty sweet deals, game day or not.

Sports bars in Miami

Batch Gastropub
Photograph: Courtesy Batch Gastropub

1. Batch Gastropub

  • Restaurants
  • Gastropubs
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

With gastropub smack in its name, there’s no surprise here that Batch stayed true to that theme, with chef-y versions of American fare in a trendy space absolutely overflowing with TVs. The Brickell location (there’s also a batch up in Delray) serves cocktails on tap and drink specials nightly, including a ladies-drink-free deal from 10pm to 1am Fridays.

Shuckers Bar and Grill
Photograph: Courtesy Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill

2. Shuckers Bar and Grill

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • North Bay Village
  • price 3 of 4

A local favorite for its waterfront views, Shuckers serves fresh seafood and plenty of cold drinks. Over at the bar, you’ll find over 30 TVs playing whatever sport happens to be on at the time. But once you take into account the happy hour from 4 to 7pm daily—12 appetizers, $4 beers, $6 wells and $12 pitchers—and plenty of fried seafood, it’s kind of hard to beat.

Grail Sports Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Grails Sports Bar

3. Grail Sports Bar

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Midtown
  • price 2 of 4

Sneakerheads have a place to hang at this Wynwood sports bar. But even those not interested in kicked-up kicks and games on the TVs, the food at Grails is also worthy of the trip, full of elevated versions of bar food classics. If you’re here only for the footwear, don’t miss the signature cocktail served in a Jordan-esque sneaker cup you get to keep when you hit the bottom.

American Social
Photograph: Courtesy American Social/Ra-Haus Fotografie

4. American Social

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

A Brickell favorite, American Social is where you’ll find decent food, drinks and views. The waterfront American Social is basically everything that was not annoying about America’s gastropub trend of yesteryear. On game day (especially for college football), American Social is buzzing. This is also a great place to go if you don’t really care much at all about what’s on the TV. There’s plenty to keep you occupied other than the scoreboard.

Tap 42
Photograph: Chris Carter

5. Tap 42

  • Restaurants
  • Gastropubs
  • Coral Gables
  • price 2 of 4

While yes, the game will be on all the big screens in every corner of the place, there are also lots of other reasons to hit this always-busy spot, which has several South Florida locations. They typically keep the music on instead of the droll sports announcers, making the place feel more like a party than a serious game-watching affair (a good compromise if you’re bringing along someone who doesn’t keep track of the downs and blocked shots). The food is good too, including a burger that’s half off on Mondays.

Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill
Photograph: Yelp/Flanigan’s

6. Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

You know how Floridians have an undying love for Publix? Flanigan’s is kind of like that for South Floridians. This local chain and its wings, burger and ribs have a special place in all of our hearts. The specials here are awesome. They rotate each day from wings to shrimp to prime rib and more. Plus, there’s just a familiarity about this place that we love. It feels like slipping underneath a warm blanket that smells slightly like a deep fryer.

Sandbar Sports Grill
Photograph: Sandbar Sports Grill

7. Sandbar Sports Grill

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

Oh, Sandbar. This reliable, boozy joint is occasionally overrun with thirsty college kids. Most days, though, it’s got your average sports bar crowd, who are there to enjoy the beer and fish tacos. If the Hurricanes are playing, you’ll certainly be surrounded by fellow drunk people rooting for the same team.

Black Market
Photograph: Courtesy Daniella Rascón

8. Black Market

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Downtown
  • price 2 of 4

A modern sports bar with two locations in Downtown and Bayside, Black Market is a little sleeker than your average, smoky neighborhood sports den. But that’s certainly not a bad thing. Black Market sports a young, fun crowd and reps Miami teams hard. The bar serves some ambitious cocktails alongside your normal cold beer and there’s plenty of shiny flatscreen TVs. The menu hits all the bar food favorites, like fried pickles and nachos that can be smartly subbed for fries.

Mike’s at Venetia
Photograph: Courtesy Mike's

9. Mike’s at Venetia

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Omni
  • price 1 of 4

Mike’s is an insanely random absolutely-no-frills Irish sports bar on the ninth-floor rooftop of a random Miami apartment building. It’s weird—but in all the right ways. Miami locals with a pension for the odd and dive-y absolutely love Mike’s. In a rapidly developing chunk of Miami, it remains a defiant ode to sticky sports pubs, fried food and easy-to-pronounce beer. Where else in Miami can you find a first-class view with a working-class atmosphere?

Old Tom’s
Photograph: Courtesy Tom's NFL

10. Old Tom’s

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Miami Springs
  • price 1 of 4

Formerly known as Tom’s NFL, this is a true locals’ spot out west, right next to the airport. Don’t come to Tom’s in search of elevated bar bites or spicy/sour craft beers. Here, it’s beer, wings and football. Not only are there regular beer specials, but a Bud will set you back just $4.50, a pretty unheard of price point in the 305.

Sports Grill
Photograph: Shutterstock

12. Sports Grill

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Coral Gables
  • price 2 of 4

A local sports bar with seven outposts in South Florida, Sports Grill is pretty much as advertised: sports and a grill. Why make it complicated? There’s always a bargain at Sports Grill, including five wings and fries for $10 at lunch, $2 tacos on Tuesdays and 25 percent off for county workers on Tuesdays.

