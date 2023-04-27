Parking garages
Parking garages can be pricier than public lots and street parking but come with nice perks like all-day shade and E.V. charging stations at select locations (check miamibeachfl.gov for an expanding list). An expensive (private) one could charge you $20 to $30 for a day at the beach. Many are more affordable public garages, such as the abundant 17th Street Garage, hovering around $2 per hour.
Some are very conveniently located, such as the Time Out Market Miami parking garage located at 1618 Washington Avenue, where you can grab a bite to eat or sip a cocktail before moseying down to the water.
There should be signs outside the garages notifying you of the cost. Just be sure to read the fine print to avoid a surprise bill (especially during special events) and, whatever you do, don’t lose your ticket (the going rate is $20 if you do).