From King Tide flooding to shady tow companies, elusive residential zones and pedestrian-only areas, the obstacles we mortals face before dipping a toe into the sand of Miami’s famed beaches are numerous and daunting. And when it comes to parking, there are only so many spots to go around on this little strip of man-made heaven.

There are a few obvious rules to follow: Arrive as early as possible, avoid the congested streets immediately adjacent to the ocean and always triple-check for tow-away signs. No matter the occasion, the last thing you want to do is circle the block for three hours. For best results, download the ParkMe app (which helps you locate an open spot) and ParkMobile (which lets you pay remotely). Here’s our full guide to parking like a pro in Miami Beach.

