What’s new to Netflix in April

A new month means a new lineup on Netflix. Find the titles that you should be adding to your queue ASAP.
By Joshua Rothkopf and Time Out contributors |
April means two things primarily: showers (hopefully not too many) and taxes (hopefully not too much). Netflix benefits from both: Stay in, stay dry, spend less. Fortunately, their programming game is tight. If you don't want to commit to Alfonso Cuarón's epic Oscar-winning memoir Roma—or do a fun rewatch of Stranger Things—you can stream the most classic journalism movie ever made, All the President's Men, which we don't have to tell you is timely. The Fifth Element's Milla Jovovich will always have her fans; Luc Besson's bizarre sci-fi vision comes to the service too. And one of 2018's mightiest foreign films, South Korea's Burning, a serial-killer drama of exquisite tension, is available at the press of a thumb. We suggest you do so.

Available April 1
Across the Line
All the President's Men
The Bone Collector
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Evolution
The Fifth Element
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
The Golden Compass
I Am Legend
Lakeview Terrace
Monster House
Obsessed
Penelope
Pineapple Express
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
P.S. I Love You
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Snatch
Spy Kids
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
Ultraman—NETFLIX ANIME
Valkyrie

Available April 2
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 3
Suzzanna: Buried Alive—NETFLIX FILM

Available April 5
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In the Shadows
Legacies: Season 1
Our Planet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Persona: Collection—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 8—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tijuana—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unicorn Store—NETFLIX FILM

Available April 9
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 10
New Girl: Season 7
You vs. Wild—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 11
Black Summer—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 12
Band Aid
Huge in France—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A Land Imagined—NETFLIX FILM
Mighty Little Bheem—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Perfect Date—NETFLIX FILM
The Silence—NETFLIX FILM
Special—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?—NETFLIX FILM

Available April 15
Luis Miguel—The Series: Season 1
The New Romantic
No Good Nick—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 16
Super Monsters Furever Friends—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 18
My First First Love—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 19
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cuckoo: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A Fortunate Man—NETFLIX FILM
I, Daniel Blake
Music Teacher—NETFLIX FILM
Rilakkuma and Kaoru—NETFLIX ANIME
Samantha!: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Someone Great—NETFLIX FILM

Available April 20
Grass is Greener—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 22
Pinky Malinky: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Selection Day - New Episodes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 23
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 24
Bonding—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 25
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
The Ugly Truth

Available April 26
The Protector: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Sapphires
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Street Food—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Yankee—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 27
American Honey

Available April 28
Señora Acero: Season 5

Available April 29
Burning
The Imitation Game

Available April 30
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Baki: Part 2—NETFLIX ANIME
Ingress: The Animation—NETFLIX ANIME

