What’s new to Netflix in April

April means two things primarily: showers (hopefully not too many) and taxes (hopefully not too much). Netflix benefits from both: Stay in, stay dry, spend less. Fortunately, their programming game is tight. If you don't want to commit to Alfonso Cuarón's epic Oscar-winning memoir Roma—or do a fun rewatch of Stranger Things—you can stream the most classic journalism movie ever made, All the President's Men, which we don't have to tell you is timely. The Fifth Element's Milla Jovovich will always have her fans; Luc Besson's bizarre sci-fi vision comes to the service too. And one of 2018's mightiest foreign films, South Korea's Burning, a serial-killer drama of exquisite tension, is available at the press of a thumb. We suggest you do so.

Available April 1

Across the Line

All the President's Men

The Bone Collector

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

The Fifth Element

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

The Golden Compass

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

Ultraman—NETFLIX ANIME

Valkyrie

Available April 2

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 3

Suzzanna: Buried Alive—NETFLIX FILM

Available April 5

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the Shadows

Legacies: Season 1

Our Planet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Persona: Collection—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tijuana—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unicorn Store—NETFLIX FILM

Available April 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 10

New Girl: Season 7

You vs. Wild—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 11

Black Summer—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 12

Band Aid

Huge in France—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A Land Imagined—NETFLIX FILM

Mighty Little Bheem—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Perfect Date—NETFLIX FILM

The Silence—NETFLIX FILM

Special—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?—NETFLIX FILM

Available April 15

Luis Miguel—The Series: Season 1

The New Romantic

No Good Nick—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 16

Super Monsters Furever Friends—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 18

My First First Love—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 19

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cuckoo: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A Fortunate Man—NETFLIX FILM

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher—NETFLIX FILM

Rilakkuma and Kaoru—NETFLIX ANIME

Samantha!: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Someone Great—NETFLIX FILM

Available April 20

Grass is Greener—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 22

Pinky Malinky: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Selection Day - New Episodes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 24

Bonding—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 25

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth

Available April 26

The Protector: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Sapphires

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Street Food—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yankee—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 27

American Honey

Available April 28

Señora Acero: Season 5

Available April 29

Burning

The Imitation Game

Available April 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Baki: Part 2—NETFLIX ANIME

Ingress: The Animation—NETFLIX ANIME