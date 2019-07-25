What’s new to Netflix in August

Neflix and August: One makes the other more bearable. Maybe you’re out there, braving the meltdown, catching some of NYC’s free rooftop screenings. Us? We exist in freezing offices and apartments chilled overnight, never mind the electric bill. And in these climate-controlled spaces, Netflix provides. This month, Sylvester Stallone sweats it out onscreen: The first five Rocky movies are here. Start with the classic first one, then go straight to IV, for maximum training-montage-ness. You could also watch Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, still his most mature movie, and the one that his new Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood most resembles. In short, there’s a lot of choice in August, for those with restless thumbs and several hours on the couch in mind. Here's everything coming to Netflix in August.

Available August 1

Are We Done Yet?

The Bank Job

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

The House Bunny

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Sinner: Julian

Something's Gotta Give

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Available August 2

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3—NETFLIX FAMILY

Basketball or Nothing—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dear White People: Volume 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Derry Girls: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Otherhood—NETFLIX FILM

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available August 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 5

Enter the Anime—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

No Good Nick: Part 2—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available August 6

Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

Available August 8

Dollar—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jane The Virgin: Season 5

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wu Assassins—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 9

Cable Girls: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Family—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GLOW: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The InBESTigators—NETFLIX FAMILY

iZombie: Season 5

Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling—NETFLIX FAMILY

Sintonia—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales—NETFLIX FAMILY

Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

Available August 13

Knightfall: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 14

The 100: Season 6

Available August 15

Cannon Busters—NETFLIX ANIME

Available August 16

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Better Than Us—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Diagnosis—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

45 rpm—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Frontera verde—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus—NETFLIX FAMILY

The Little Switzerland—NETFLIX FILM

Mindhunter: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Selfless

Sextuplets—NETFLIX FILM

Super Monsters Back to School—NETFLIX FAMILY

Victim Number 8—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 17

The Punisher (2004)

Available August 20

Gangs of New York

Simon Amstell: Set Free—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 21

American Factory—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hyperdrive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 22

Love Alarm—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 23

El Pepe: Una vida suprema—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HERO MASK: Part II—NETFLIX ANIME

Rust Valley Restorers—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 27

Million Pound Menu: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available August 28

Droppin' Cash: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 29

Falling Inn Love—NETFLIX FILM

Kardec—NETFLIX FILM

Workin' Moms: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 30

The A List—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

CAROLE & TUESDAY—NETFLIX ANIME

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Grande Classe—NETFLIX FILM

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2—NETFLIX FAMILY

Styling Hollywood—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis—NETFLIX FAMILY

Un bandido honrado—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 31

Luo Bao Bei: Season 1