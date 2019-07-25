What’s new to Netflix in August
A new month means a new lineup on Netflix. Find the titles that you should be adding to your queue ASAP.
Neflix and August: One makes the other more bearable. Maybe you’re out there, braving the meltdown, catching some of NYC’s free rooftop screenings. Us? We exist in freezing offices and apartments chilled overnight, never mind the electric bill. And in these climate-controlled spaces, Netflix provides. This month, Sylvester Stallone sweats it out onscreen: The first five Rocky movies are here. Start with the classic first one, then go straight to IV, for maximum training-montage-ness. You could also watch Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, still his most mature movie, and the one that his new Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood most resembles. In short, there’s a lot of choice in August, for those with restless thumbs and several hours on the couch in mind. Here's everything coming to Netflix in August.
Available August 1
Are We Done Yet?
The Bank Job
Boyka: Undisputed
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Groundhog Day
Horns
The House Bunny
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
Now and Then
Panic Room
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Sinner: Julian
Something's Gotta Give
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Available August 2
Ask the StoryBots: Season 3—NETFLIX FAMILY
Basketball or Nothing—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dear White People: Volume 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Derry Girls: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Otherhood—NETFLIX FILM
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available August 4
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 5
Enter the Anime—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
No Good Nick: Part 2—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available August 6
Screwball
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
Available August 8
Dollar—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jane The Virgin: Season 5
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
The Naked Director—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wu Assassins—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 9
Cable Girls: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Family—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GLOW: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The InBESTigators—NETFLIX FAMILY
iZombie: Season 5
Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling—NETFLIX FAMILY
Sintonia—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales—NETFLIX FAMILY
Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
Available August 13
Knightfall: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 14
The 100: Season 6
Available August 15
Cannon Busters—NETFLIX ANIME
Available August 16
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Better Than Us—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Diagnosis—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
45 rpm—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Frontera verde—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus—NETFLIX FAMILY
The Little Switzerland—NETFLIX FILM
Mindhunter: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Selfless
Sextuplets—NETFLIX FILM
Super Monsters Back to School—NETFLIX FAMILY
Victim Number 8—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 17
The Punisher (2004)
Available August 20
Gangs of New York
Simon Amstell: Set Free—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 21
American Factory—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hyperdrive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 22
Love Alarm—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 23
El Pepe: Una vida suprema—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HERO MASK: Part II—NETFLIX ANIME
Rust Valley Restorers—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 27
Million Pound Menu: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available August 28
Droppin' Cash: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 29
Falling Inn Love—NETFLIX FILM
Kardec—NETFLIX FILM
Workin' Moms: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 30
The A List—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
CAROLE & TUESDAY—NETFLIX ANIME
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Grande Classe—NETFLIX FILM
Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2—NETFLIX FAMILY
Styling Hollywood—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis—NETFLIX FAMILY
Un bandido honrado—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 31
Luo Bao Bei: Season 1