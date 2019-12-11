What’s new to Netflix in January A new month means a new lineup on Netflix. Find the titles that you should be adding to your queue ASAP.

Awards season is here, and Netflix isn't sitting this one out. As it did with last year's big-canvas social drama Roma, the streaming service has two major players in the Oscars race: Noah Baumbach’s definitive divorce drama Marriage Story and Martin Scorsese’s downbeat crime epic The Irishman. You can watch both of them right now on Netflix, and if you add in the French animated stunner I Lost My Body, the prize-winning Atlantics and the zingy papal chat-a-thon The Two Popes, you're talking several hours of impressive work, all of it currently in the conversation. Or you could just go old-school and throw on Kingpin, also debuting on Netflix in January. We don't judge. (Actually, we do judge—and we judge that to be an excellent decision.) Thumb on over and get started.

RECOMMENDED: See the 51 best movies on Netflix right now

Available January 1

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

A Cinderella Story

City of God

The Circle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Ghost Stories—NETFLIX FILM

Good Girls: Season 2

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Messiah—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Monster-in-Law

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

New York Minute

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pan's Labyrinth

Patriot Games

The Ring

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Spinning Out—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Tremors

True Grit

21

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Available January 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Thieves of the Wood—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 3

All the Freckles in the World—NETFLIX FILM

Anne with an E: The Final Season—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available January 8

Cheer—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available January 10

AJ and the Queen—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Evil Dead

Giri/Haji—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4—NETFLIX FAMILY

The Inbestigators: Season 2—NETFLIX FAMILY

Medical Police—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Scissor Seven—NETFLIX ANIME

Until Dawn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Available January 13

The Healing Powers of Dude—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available January 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts—NETFLIX FAMILY

The Master

Available January 15

Big Fat Liar

Grace and Frankie: Season 6—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Quien a hierro mata—NETFLIX FILM

Available January 16

NiNoKuni—NETFLIX ANIME

Steve Jobs

Available January 17

Ares—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sex Education: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace—NETFLIX FILM

Vivir dos veces—NETFLIX FILM

Wer kann, der kann!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 18

The Bling Ring

Available January 20

Family Reunion: Part 2—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available January 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party: Season 4—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available January 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Playing with Fire: Season 1

Available January 23

The Ghost Bride—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October Faction—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2—NETFLIX ANIME

Available January 24

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ranch: The Final Season—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rise of Empires: Ottoman—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A Sun—NETFLIX FILM

Available January 26

Vir Das: For India—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Available January 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 29

Frères Ennemis—NETFLIX FILM

Next in Fashion—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Night on Earth—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Omniscient—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

The Stranger—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 31

American Assassin

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Diablero: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am a Killer: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Nera—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ragnarok—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

37 Seconds—NETFLIX FILM