What’s new to Netflix in January
A new month means a new lineup on Netflix. Find the titles that you should be adding to your queue ASAP.
Awards season is here, and Netflix isn't sitting this one out. As it did with last year's big-canvas social drama Roma, the streaming service has two major players in the Oscars race: Noah Baumbach’s definitive divorce drama Marriage Story and Martin Scorsese’s downbeat crime epic The Irishman. You can watch both of them right now on Netflix, and if you add in the French animated stunner I Lost My Body, the prize-winning Atlantics and the zingy papal chat-a-thon The Two Popes, you're talking several hours of impressive work, all of it currently in the conversation. Or you could just go old-school and throw on Kingpin, also debuting on Netflix in January. We don't judge. (Actually, we do judge—and we judge that to be an excellent decision.) Thumb on over and get started.
Available January 1
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
A Cinderella Story
City of God
The Circle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Ghost Stories—NETFLIX FILM
Good Girls: Season 2
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Messiah—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Monster-in-Law
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
New York Minute
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pan's Labyrinth
Patriot Games
The Ring
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Spinning Out—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Tremors
True Grit
21
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
Available January 2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Thieves of the Wood—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 3
All the Freckles in the World—NETFLIX FILM
Anne with an E: The Final Season—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available January 8
Cheer—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available January 10
AJ and the Queen—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Evil Dead
Giri/Haji—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4—NETFLIX FAMILY
The Inbestigators: Season 2—NETFLIX FAMILY
Medical Police—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Scissor Seven—NETFLIX ANIME
Until Dawn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Available January 13
The Healing Powers of Dude—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available January 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts—NETFLIX FAMILY
The Master
Available January 15
Big Fat Liar
Grace and Frankie: Season 6—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Quien a hierro mata—NETFLIX FILM
Available January 16
NiNoKuni—NETFLIX ANIME
Steve Jobs
Available January 17
Ares—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sex Education: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace—NETFLIX FILM
Vivir dos veces—NETFLIX FILM
Wer kann, der kann!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 18
The Bling Ring
Available January 20
Family Reunion: Part 2—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available January 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Word Party: Season 4—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available January 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Playing with Fire: Season 1
Available January 23
The Ghost Bride—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October Faction—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2—NETFLIX ANIME
Available January 24
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ranch: The Final Season—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rise of Empires: Ottoman—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A Sun—NETFLIX FILM
Available January 26
Vir Das: For India—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
Available January 28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 29
Frères Ennemis—NETFLIX FILM
Next in Fashion—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Night on Earth—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Omniscient—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
The Stranger—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 31
American Assassin
Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Diablero: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am a Killer: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Nera—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ragnarok—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
37 Seconds—NETFLIX FILM