What’s new to Netflix in June
A new month means a new lineup on Netflix. Find the titles that you should be adding to your queue ASAP.
Netflix specializes in making it hard to get up from the couch. But as much as we'd love to recommend its new season of Black Mirror, we can't do so in good faith. (It's that bad.) Instead, bone up on some oldies but goodies: If you tore through Fosse/Verdon, it's time to return to Cabaret. If you plan on taking in the Tonys on June 9, check out Sidney Lumet's original Network first, before the stage version potentially wins a boatload. And yes, the new Toy Story 4 reminded us of A.I. Artificial Intelligence as well. Conveniently, Netflix programs the Spielberg. It anticipates our needs. Thank you, algorithm.
RECOMMENDED: See the 51 best movies on Netflix right now
Available June 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
Arthdal Chronicles—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Batman Begins
Cabaret
Carrie
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
The Dark Knight
Dynasty: Season 2
50/50
Good Night, and Good Luck
Gran Torino
Life in the Doghouse
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Magic Mike
Network
Oh, Ramona!
The Phantom of the Opera
Platoon
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
Satan & Adam
Small Soldiers
The Space Between Us
What a Girl Wants
Available June 3
Documentary Now!: Season 3
Malibu Rescue: The Series—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available June 4
Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 5
Black Mirror: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Grinch
A Silent Voice
Available June 6
Alles ist gut—NETFLIX FILM
Todos lo saben
Available June 7
Belmonte
The Black Godfather—NETFLIX FILM
The Chef Show—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Designated Survivor: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Elisa & Marcela—NETFLIX FILM
I Am Mother—NETFLIX FILM
Pachamama—NETFLIX FAMILY
Rock My Heart—NETFLIX FILM
Super Monsters Monster Pets—NETFLIX FAMILY
Tales of the City—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
3%: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 8
Berlin, I Love You
Available June 11
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Available June 12
Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese—NETFLIX FILM
Available June 13
Jinn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kakegurui xx—NETFLIX ANIME
The 3rd Eye 2—NETFLIX FILM
Available June 14
Aggretsuko: Season 2—NETFLIX ANIME
The Alcàsser Murders—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Awake: The Million Dollar Game—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Charité at War—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cinderella Pop—NETFLIX FILM
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 5
Leila—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Life Overtakes Me—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marlon: Season 2
Murder Mystery—NETFLIX FILM
Unité 42—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 15
Grey's Anatomy: Season 15
Available June 16
Cop Car
Available June 18
Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Big Kill
Available June 19
Beats—NETFLIX FILM
The Edge of Democracy—NETFLIX FILM
Available June 20
Le Chant du Loup—NETFLIX FILM
Available June 21
Ad Vitam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bolívar—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Casketeers: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Confession Tapes: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dark: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The End of Evangelion
EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
Girls Incarcerated: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GO! Live Your Way: Season 2—NETFLIX FAMILY
Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil—NETFLIX FILM
La misma sangre—NETFLIX FILM
Mr. Iglesias—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Shooter: Season 3
Available June 24
Forest of Piano: Season 2—NETFLIX ANIME
Available June 25
Mike Epps: Only One Mike—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 26
The Golem
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Zookeeper
Available June 27
Answer for Heaven—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 28
The Chosen One—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dope: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Exhibit A—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Instant Hotel: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Motown Magic: Season 2—NETFLIX FAMILY
Paquita Salas: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
7SEEDS—NETFLIX ANIME
20th Century Women
Available June 29
Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5
Available June 30
Madam Secretary: Season 5