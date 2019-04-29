What’s new to Netflix in May

We can almost taste summer, but damn if Netflix isn't making it hard to leave the couch. Apart from returning to some of our favorite childhood classics—everything from Gremlins and The Dark Crystal to all three Matrix movies—the streaming series will be debuting two big-ticket pieces of original programming. First, on May 1, Netflix launches Knock Down the House, a rousing documentary about the grassroots activism that swept Queens's own Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Congress. Then, at the end of the month, Selma's Ava DuVernay debuts her four-part When They See Us, a dramatization of the late-'80s Central Park jogging case—a miscarriage of justice that showed a pre-presidential Donald Trump, slinging mud in the tabloids, for all his ugly true colors. Thumb on over and get started.

Available May 1

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

The Dark Crystal

The Da Vinci Code

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Just Friends

Knock Down The House—NETFLIX FILM

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Munafik 2—NETFLIX FILM

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1

Scarface (1983)

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Zombieland

Available May 2

Colony: Season 3

Olympus Has Fallen

Available May 3

Alles ist gut—NETFLIX FILM

All In My Family—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A Pesar De Todo—NETFLIX FILM

Cupcake & Dino - General Services: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dead to Me—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile—NETFLIX FILM

Flinch—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage—NETFLIX FILM

The Last Summer—NETFLIX FILM

Mr. Mom

Supernatural: Season 14

Tuca & Bertie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Undercover—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 4

Like Arrows

Available May 6

Abyss—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 7

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South: Season 3

Available May 8

Lucifer: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 9

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious

Available May 10

Dry Martina—NETFLIX FILM

Easy: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gente que viene y bah—NETFLIX FILM

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jailbirds—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pose: Season 1

ReMastered: The Lion's Share—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shéhérazade—NETFLIX FILM

The Society—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wine Country—NETFLIX FILM

Available May 12

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 13

Malibu Rescue—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 14

Revisions—NETFLIX ANIME

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Weed the People

Available May 15

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

Available May 16

Good Sam—NETFLIX FILM

Take Me Home Tonight

Available May 17

Chip & Potato—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It's Bruno—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maria—NETFLIX FILM

Morir para contar—NETFLIX FILM

Nailed It!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

1994: Limited Series—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Rain: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

See You Yesterday—NETFLIX FILM

Well Intended Love—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Gold: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 18

The Blackcoat's Daughter

Available May 20

Prince of Peoria: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2

Available May 21

Arrow: Season 7

Moonlight

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 22

The Flash: Season 5

One Night in Spring—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A Tale of Two Kitchens—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 23

Riverdale: Season 3

Slasher: Solstice—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 24

After Maria—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Alta Mar—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joy—NETFLIX FILM

The Perfection—NETFLIX FILM

Rim of the World—NETFLIX FILM

She's Gotta Have It: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What/If—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 27

Historical Roasts—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outlander: Seasons 1-2

Available May 28

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Available May 30

Chopsticks—NETFLIX FILM

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love

Svaha: The Sixth Finger—NETFLIX FILM

Available May 31

Always Be My Maybe—NETFLIX FILM

Bad Blood: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Black Spot: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killer Ratings—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When They See Us—NETFLIX ORIGINAL