What’s new to Netflix in May
A new month means a new lineup on Netflix. Find the titles that you should be adding to your queue ASAP.
We can almost taste summer, but damn if Netflix isn't making it hard to leave the couch. Apart from returning to some of our favorite childhood classics—everything from Gremlins and The Dark Crystal to all three Matrix movies—the streaming series will be debuting two big-ticket pieces of original programming. First, on May 1, Netflix launches Knock Down the House, a rousing documentary about the grassroots activism that swept Queens's own Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Congress. Then, at the end of the month, Selma's Ava DuVernay debuts her four-part When They See Us, a dramatization of the late-'80s Central Park jogging case—a miscarriage of justice that showed a pre-presidential Donald Trump, slinging mud in the tabloids, for all his ugly true colors. Thumb on over and get started.
Available May 1
Angels & Demons
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Casper
Chasing Liberty
Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
The Dark Crystal
The Da Vinci Code
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Dumb and Dumber
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Gosford Park
Gremlins
Hairspray (1988)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Her Only Choice
Hoosiers
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2
John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
Just Friends
Knock Down The House—NETFLIX FILM
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Munafik 2—NETFLIX FILM
Revolutionary Road
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1
Scarface (1983)
Scream
Snowpiercer
Taking Lives
To Rome With Love
Wedding Crashers
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Zombieland
Available May 2
Colony: Season 3
Olympus Has Fallen
Available May 3
Alles ist gut—NETFLIX FILM
All In My Family—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A Pesar De Todo—NETFLIX FILM
Cupcake & Dino - General Services: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dead to Me—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile—NETFLIX FILM
Flinch—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage—NETFLIX FILM
The Last Summer—NETFLIX FILM
Mr. Mom
Supernatural: Season 14
Tuca & Bertie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Undercover—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 4
Like Arrows
Available May 6
Abyss—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 7
The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
Queen of the South: Season 3
Available May 8
Lucifer: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 9
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Insidious
Available May 10
Dry Martina—NETFLIX FILM
Easy: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gente que viene y bah—NETFLIX FILM
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jailbirds—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pose: Season 1
ReMastered: The Lion's Share—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shéhérazade—NETFLIX FILM
The Society—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wine Country—NETFLIX FILM
Available May 12
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 13
Malibu Rescue—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 14
Revisions—NETFLIX ANIME
Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Weed the People
Available May 15
Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!
Available May 16
Good Sam—NETFLIX FILM
Take Me Home Tonight
Available May 17
Chip & Potato—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
It's Bruno—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Maria—NETFLIX FILM
Morir para contar—NETFLIX FILM
Nailed It!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
1994: Limited Series—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Rain: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
See You Yesterday—NETFLIX FILM
Well Intended Love—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Gold: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 18
The Blackcoat's Daughter
Available May 20
Prince of Peoria: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2
Available May 21
Arrow: Season 7
Moonlight
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 22
The Flash: Season 5
One Night in Spring—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A Tale of Two Kitchens—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 23
Riverdale: Season 3
Slasher: Solstice—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 24
After Maria—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Alta Mar—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joy—NETFLIX FILM
The Perfection—NETFLIX FILM
Rim of the World—NETFLIX FILM
She's Gotta Have It: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What/If—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 27
Historical Roasts—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Outlander: Seasons 1-2
Available May 28
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Available May 30
Chopsticks—NETFLIX FILM
My Week with Marilyn
The One I Love
Svaha: The Sixth Finger—NETFLIX FILM
Available May 31
Always Be My Maybe—NETFLIX FILM
Bad Blood: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Black Spot: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killer Ratings—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When They See Us—NETFLIX ORIGINAL