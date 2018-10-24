What’s new to Netflix in November
November is the unofficial start of the awards season and all things Oscars. We've already been working up some picks for the big night, including A Star Is Born, The Favourite and—fingers crossed—Toni Collette in Hereditary. But Netflix is way ahead of us. For November, they've programmed the ultra-romantic Best Picture winner The English Patient, Best Original Screenplay winner Good Will Hunting (also victorious for Robin Williams's performance) and Bram Stoker's Dracula—can you believe that thing actually took home three Oscars? We can. It's so gorgeous, you won't even notice Keanu Reeves stinking up the joint. And if it's too soon for all this Oscar talk, Netflix has both Animal House and From Dusk Till Dawn. Thumb on over and get started. Here's our complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Netflix in November.
Available November 1
Angela's Christmas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Animal House
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cape Fear
Children of Men
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloverfield
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Doctor Strange
The English Patient
Fair Game: Director’s Cut
Follow This: Part 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
From Dusk Till Dawn
Good Will Hunting
Jet Li's Fearless
The Judgement—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Julie & Julia
Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
Planet Hulk
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sixteen Candles
Stink!
The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Transcendence
Vaya
Available November 2
Brainchild—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Holiday Calendar—NETFLIX FILM
House of Cards: Season 6—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Other Side of the Wind—NETFLIX FILM
ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 3
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Available November 4
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
Available November 5
Homecoming: Season 1 (2016)
John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 7
Into the Forest
Available November 8
The Sea of Trees
Available November 9
Beat Bugs: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Reina del Flow—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medal of Honor—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Outlaw King—NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: Season 7—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Drags—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Treehouse Detectives: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Westside—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 12
Green Room
Available November 13
Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oh My Ghost—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Warrior—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 15
The Crew—NETFLIX FILM
May The Devil Take You—NETFLIX FILM
Available November 16
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs—NETFLIX FILM
The Break-Up
Cam—NETFLIX FILM
The Kominsky Method—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Narcos: Mexico—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ponysitters Club: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Prince of Peoria—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Princess Switch—NETFLIX FILM
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 18
The Pixar Story
Available November 19
The Last Kingdom: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 20
The Final Table—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kulipari: Dream Walker—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Motown Magic—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sabrina—NETFLIX FILM
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 21
The Tribe—NETFLIX FILM
Available November 22
The Christmas Chronicles—NETFLIX FILM
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 23
Frontier: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fugitiva—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sick Note—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sick Note: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
To Build or Not to Build: Season 2
Available November 25
My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
Available November 27
Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 29
Pocoyo: Season 4
Available November 30
Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding—NETFLIX FILM
Death by Magic—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
F is for Family: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Happy as Lazzaro—NETFLIX FILM
1983—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rajma Chawal—NETFLIX FILM
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tiempo compartido—NETFLIX FILM
The World Is Yours—NETFLIX FILM