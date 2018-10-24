What’s new to Netflix in November

November is the unofficial start of the awards season and all things Oscars. We've already been working up some picks for the big night, including A Star Is Born, The Favourite and—fingers crossed—Toni Collette in Hereditary. But Netflix is way ahead of us. For November, they've programmed the ultra-romantic Best Picture winner The English Patient, Best Original Screenplay winner Good Will Hunting (also victorious for Robin Williams's performance) and Bram Stoker's Dracula—can you believe that thing actually took home three Oscars? We can. It's so gorgeous, you won't even notice Keanu Reeves stinking up the joint. And if it's too soon for all this Oscar talk, Netflix has both Animal House and From Dusk Till Dawn. Thumb on over and get started. Here's our complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Netflix in November.

Available November 1

Angela's Christmas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Animal House

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

The English Patient

Fair Game: Director’s Cut

Follow This: Part 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li's Fearless

The Judgement—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Transcendence

Vaya

Available November 2

Brainchild—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Holiday Calendar—NETFLIX FILM

House of Cards: Season 6—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Other Side of the Wind—NETFLIX FILM

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available November 3

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Available November 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Available November 5

Homecoming: Season 1 (2016)

John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available November 7

Into the Forest

Available November 8

The Sea of Trees

Available November 9

Beat Bugs: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Reina del Flow—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Medal of Honor—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outlaw King—NETFLIX FILM

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Drags—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Westside—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available November 12

Green Room

Available November 13

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oh My Ghost—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Warrior—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available November 15

The Crew—NETFLIX FILM

May The Devil Take You—NETFLIX FILM

Available November 16

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs—NETFLIX FILM

The Break-Up

Cam—NETFLIX FILM

The Kominsky Method—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Narcos: Mexico—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ponysitters Club: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Prince of Peoria—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Princess Switch—NETFLIX FILM

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available November 18

The Pixar Story

Available November 19

The Last Kingdom: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available November 20

The Final Table—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kulipari: Dream Walker—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Motown Magic—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sabrina—NETFLIX FILM

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available November 21

The Tribe—NETFLIX FILM

Available November 22

The Christmas Chronicles—NETFLIX FILM

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available November 23

Frontier: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fugitiva—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sick Note—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sick Note: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

Available November 25

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Available November 27

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available November 29

Pocoyo: Season 4

Available November 30

Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding—NETFLIX FILM

Death by Magic—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

F is for Family: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Happy as Lazzaro—NETFLIX FILM

1983—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rajma Chawal—NETFLIX FILM

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tiempo compartido—NETFLIX FILM

The World Is Yours—NETFLIX FILM