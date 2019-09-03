What’s new to Netflix in September

Oscar season is about to start—trust us, it starts early—and Netflix, in anticipation, is strutting out some classy fare to persuade you to stay at home instead. Why not return to Peter Jackson's epic Lord of the Rings saga? (Or at least the second and third parts of it.) How about that old chestnut American Psycho, featuring Christian Bale's darkest, funniest performance? Or Mystic River, a high point for actor Sean Penn and director Clint Eastwood? All are available on the streaming service this month. Thumb on over and get started.

RECOMMENDED: See the 51 best movies on Netflix right now

Available September 1

American Psycho

Dante's Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister's Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

The Saint

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

68 Kill

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

300

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Available September 4

The World We Make

Available September 6

Archibald's Next Big Thing—NETFLIX FAMILY

Article 15

Elite: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Spy—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 9

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Available September 10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shameless: Season 9

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 12

The I-Land—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mind, Explained—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Turbo

Available September 13

The Chef Show: Volume 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Head Count

Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I'm Sorry: Season 2

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ranch: Part 7—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tall Girl—NETFLIX FILM

Unbelievable—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Available September 15

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

Available September 17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available September 18

Come and Find Me

Available September 19

Océans

Available September 20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie—NETFLIX FILM

Criminal—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fastest Car: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Las del hockey—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 21

Sarah's Key

Available September 23

Team Kaylie—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available September 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 25

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Birders—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El recluso—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Furie

Glitch: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 26

Explained: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Grandmaster

Available September 27

Bard of Blood—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dragons: Rescue Riders—NETFLIX FAMILY

El marginal: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the Shadow of the Moon—NETFLIX FILM

Locked Up: Season 4

The Politician—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylines—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury—NETFLIX ANIME

Vis a vis: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 30

Gotham: Season 5

Mo Gilligan: Momentum—NETFLIX ORIGINAL