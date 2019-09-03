What’s new to Netflix in September
A new month means a new lineup on Netflix. Find the titles that you should be adding to your queue ASAP.
Oscar season is about to start—trust us, it starts early—and Netflix, in anticipation, is strutting out some classy fare to persuade you to stay at home instead. Why not return to Peter Jackson's epic Lord of the Rings saga? (Or at least the second and third parts of it.) How about that old chestnut American Psycho, featuring Christian Bale's darkest, funniest performance? Or Mystic River, a high point for actor Sean Penn and director Clint Eastwood? All are available on the streaming service this month. Thumb on over and get started.
Available September 1
American Psycho
Dante's Peak
Elena
For the Birds
Igor
The Lake House
The Last Exorcism
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
Moving Art: Season 3
My Sister's Keeper
Mystic River
Olmo & the Seagull
Open Season
Rebel in the Rye
The Saint
Scream: Season 3
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
68 Kill
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stripes
Superbad
The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)
300
Uncle Naji in UAE
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
The Walking Dead: Season 9
Available September 4
The World We Make
Available September 6
Archibald's Next Big Thing—NETFLIX FAMILY
Article 15
Elite: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Spy—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 9
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Available September 10
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eat Pray Love
Evelyn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shameless: Season 9
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 12
The I-Land—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mind, Explained—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Turbo
Available September 13
The Chef Show: Volume 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Head Count
Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I'm Sorry: Season 2
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ranch: Part 7—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tall Girl—NETFLIX FILM
Unbelievable—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 14
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Available September 15
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Steal a Pencil for Me
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
Available September 17
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
The Last Kids on Earth—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available September 18
Come and Find Me
Available September 19
Océans
Available September 20
Between Two Ferns: The Movie—NETFLIX FILM
Criminal—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Daddy Issues
Disenchantment: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fastest Car: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Las del hockey—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 21
Sarah's Key
Available September 23
Team Kaylie—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available September 24
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 25
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Birders—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El recluso—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Furie
Glitch: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 26
Explained: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Grandmaster
Available September 27
Bard of Blood—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dragons: Rescue Riders—NETFLIX FAMILY
El marginal: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In the Shadow of the Moon—NETFLIX FILM
Locked Up: Season 4
The Politician—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylines—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury—NETFLIX ANIME
Vis a vis: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 30
Gotham: Season 5
Mo Gilligan: Momentum—NETFLIX ORIGINAL