Every Steven Spielberg movie ranked

A towering monument to all of Spielberg’s worst tendencies, this trite and terribly unfocused adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s 1982 novel doesn’t even manage to match the visual chutzpah of the stage version that launched a few years prior to the film. War Horse tells the bloated saga of a horse that, um, goes to war (WWI to be exact). The story is seen through the eyes of the young boy who cares about the steed more than any of us ever will. This wasn’t Spielberg’s first whiff, but it was the first time it felt like he was on autopilot.—David Ehrlich