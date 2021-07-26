The 31 best birthday songs of all time
We can do so, so much better than another chorus of "Happy Birthday."
Birthdays are supposed to be joyful. Yet society demands we make whoever is celebrating stop what they're doing to endure a group singalong of the most monotone, unexciting song in the world.
"Happy Birthday" is hardly the only song celebrating another year above the ground. And it's certainly not the best. There's actually a birthday song for everybody, whether you prefer to celebrate with a cocktail in hand or ignore it all together. Pick a few that suit your approach to wrapping up another year, and blast them as you face the next one.
Best birthday songs of all time
1. “Birthday” by The Beatles
As if they weren’t busy enough laying the groundwork for the next 60 years of pop music, the Fab Four also tossed off this bowtied b-day nugget on the White Album.
2. “Happy Birthday” by Stevie Wonder
Stevie penned this birthday tune for Martin Luther King Jr., as part of the campaign to get the day recognized as a national holiday. And it worked!
3. “In Da Club” by 50 Cent
Go shawty, you recognize which day of the year it is.
4. “It’s My Party” Leslie Gore
As Leslie reminds, it’s your birthday so do whatever you damn well please.
5. “Happy Birthday” Altered Images
This pop song is a perfect combo of a peppy tune, dreamy synth and catchy lyrics, making it the band's most successful song and a fun one for celebrating.
6. “Birthday” Destiny’s Child
Save tune from Beyoncé & Co.'s 1998 debut for when it’s time to slow things down, post-cake and ice cream.
7. “Birthday” by Twista
The quick-tongued wordsmith breaks it down for your special day.
8. “Happy Birthday” by "Weird" Al Yankovic
Nothing says “Happy birthday” like a rambunctious polka about the end of the world.
9. “Happy Birthday (Merry Christmas and Happy New Year)” by Loretta Lynn
Loretta wishes a happy birthday (and a fond farewell) to her ex beau. Efficient!
10. "Birthday" by Migos
Even though this banger by the Southern trap squad reveals itself to be about somebody pretending it’s their birthday, the chorus’s “Ay' who birthday? Put yo hand up” is enough to place it next to "In Da Club”"as an anthem perfect for calling attention to yourself on your big night.
11. “Older” by They Might Be Giants
“You’re older than you’ve ever been / and now you’re even older.” Happy birthday!
12. “Happy Birthday” by Sufjan Stevens
You might want to save Sufjan’s slowly-finger-picked b-day meditation for after everyone leaves the party.
13. “Birthday Cake” by Rihanna
“It’s not even my birthday,” starts Rihanna, though we’re not entirely convinced.
14. “Birthday” by Katy Perry
Katy’s underperforming hit is still plenty good enough to roll out for your special day.
15. “Birthday Song” by 2 Chainz
Totally relatable, unless you something other than a big booty for your birthday.
16. “Birthday Song” by Don McLean
Mr. “American Pie” get expectedly sentimental when it’s time to blow out the candles.
17. “Birthday Sex” by Jeremih
One guess at what the “gift” Jeremih brought you is.
18. “Birthday” by Blur
You might be surprised that the guys behind “Song No 2” are also responsible for this somber b-day serenade.
19. “Birthday Dethday” by Dethklok
It’s the heavy metal b-day banger you’ve been waiting for all these years, courtesy of the Adult Swim shredders.
20. “Happy Birthday” by Tiny Moving Parts
This is the emo birthday song for all the emo kids who claim they don't actually do birthdays, ok?
21. "Birthday" by Maxi Priest
Don’t worry, be happy, it’s your birthday.
22. “Birthday” by Selena Gomez
Like Selena says, even if it’s not your birthday, no one’s gonna know! (This also works when you want a free piece of cake at the chain restaurant.)
23. “B’day Song” by Madonna
This MDNA bonus track sounds like the kind of thing an exuberant 5 year old might shout out at their party. Just proving Madge is perfect at any age.
24. “Happy Birthday, Johnny” by St. Vincent
This particularly chill piano number from the otherwise-electronic Masseduction finds Annie Clark at her most stirring and emotional, and comes in mighty handy should you have friends named Johnny.
25. “Birthday Boy” by Ween
The twisted pop duo crank up the sweet-n-sugary on this birthday tune, which gets an extra-pointed callback on the later album Chocolate & Cheese.
26. “Death For My Birthday” by Say Anything
And hopefully you’re having a better birthday than Max Bemis.
27. “Happy Birthday” by New Kids on the Block
Somewhere in the Midwest, a very excitable HR specialist is blasting this to celebrate turning 46 right now, and everybody else enjoying a Tuesday dinner at Chilis is all about it.
28. “Birthday” byThe Sugarcubes
Before she was Björk, she was wishing you a happy birthday with this extremely Icelandic pop tune full of spiders, worms and ravens.
29. Frankie Cosmos, “Birthday Song”
As Frankie Cosmos, NYC songsmith Greta Kline sings masterfully about getting older and staying the same.
30. "Birthday Song" by John Lajoie
Most songs tend to celebrate birthdays without also acknowledging in graphic detail the sweaty night of passion parents need to endure to make the celebration possible for their kid in the first place. This lovely acoustic ode to conception from the pilot for The League has you covered.
31. “Unhappy Birthday” by The Smiths
Unsurprisingly Morrissey isn’t super into birthdays.
