Noise Pop just announced their full lineup—and it's fantastic

Noise Pop has unveiled the full music lineup for their 25th annual festival—and they are going into their silver anniversary strong. Kelis, Hudson Mohawke, Julien Baker and a DJ set by Animal Collective are among the final round of acts added to what was already a super-impressive roster, featuring the likes of Vince Staples, Ty Segall, BadBadNotGood and Deafheaven.

In the unlikely event you haven’t made it out to a previous Noise Pop, the first thing to know is that it doesn’t work quite like a Coachella-style fest. The 161 performers will be spread out over shows large and small at venues across San Francisco and Oakland, running from Thursday, February 17 to Monday, February 27. Tickets for some of the individual shows have sold out, but springing for a festival badge means you can waltz into any show you like.

In addition to the amazing music lineup, Noise Pop also has plenty for film fans to enjoy, with a program of screenings with an emphasis on music documentaries. Each evening the Noise Pop Bender’s Happy Hour starts the night with a special series of performances and DJ sets, each night curated by different movers and shakers of the Bay Area scene.

The full schedule of events is now available on the Noise Pop site, where you can also build a custom itinerary for yourself so you don’t miss a beat.

Noise Pop 2017 runs February 17 to 27. Individual show tickets vary in price; festival badges are available online for $175 for general admission or $375 for the Super Fan Badge.

