Two hands pounding dough
Photograph: Pixabay/CC

The 7 best cooking classes in San Francisco

Dice, sauté and pickle your way through the best cooking classes in San Francisco

Written by
Clara Hogan
Contributor
Amy Sherman
By all means, keep dining out at the best restaurants in SF if that’s more your style, but if you’re craving a delicious meal at home, the best cooking classes in San Francisco will help sharpen your kitchen skills while expanding your palate. After all, sometimes you just need to eat at home (your wallet will thank you), and there’s no reason your at-home meals can’t be restaurant-quality.

To give you a boost, cooking schools and classes throughout San Francisco offer an array of culinary topics in spaces that range from professional kitchens to homey environments. Whether you’re keen to cook your favorite Thai dishes, recreate your go-to Indian delivery order, or simply practice using a chef’s knife without stabbing yourself like a newbie, these lessons will have you cooking with gas in no time.

Need an excuse to book a class? Make it your next date night idea, or gather your friends together for a cookoff (there’s a group class for that). Either way, get ready to throw on an apron and get to work. Here’s our guide to the best cooking classes in San Francisco — throw on your apron and get to work.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in San Francisco

Best cooking classes in San Francisco

Civic Kitchen
Photograph: Kassie Borreson, Courtesy Civic Kitchen

1. Civic Kitchen

The Civic Kitchen is a recreational cooking school that offers hands-on classes inside a clean-lined space that's conveniently located near BART. True beginners can start with a simple $65 knife skills class (although even experienced home cooks might consider a refresher) while a $145 class is meatier (guests prepare a full meal and even get a signed cookbook). It’s a go-to spot for classes with visiting cookbook authors, while the faculty includes local cookbook authors and chefs as well. Classes are small, often with an international focus, with a max of 14 students.

SF Cooking School
Photograph: Courtesy San Francisco Cooking School

2. SF Cooking School

SF Cooking School offers both professional and non-professional classes. The recreational classes are all hands-on and cover a wide range of topics; these are full participation experiences that last about four hours each. Most classes end with a sit-down meal (you’ll be eating the food you helped prepare in class, so be sure to bring your A game). Classes typically range from $165–$175 a pop, but there are also in-depth lessons that tackle topics like pastry fundamentals and wine pairings over the course of three sessions.

18 Reasons
Photograph: Courtesy 18 Reasons

3. 18 Reasons

18 Reasons, a nonprofit cooking school, offers classes and dinners on a nightly basis in a storefront classroom on 18th Street. The school’s calendar features topics like Korean temple food and Baking for Fido (because your dog deserves a homemade treat, too) in addition to its ever-popular knife skills classes. Most classes are under four hours and include a shared dining experience to cap it all off. 18 Reasons also offers teen cooking classes and cooking classes for low-income community members, making this and empowering place for you and your locale.

Crimson Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Crimson Kitchen

4. Crimson Kitchen

In Noe Valley, Meghna Agarwal—a patient and engaging instructor—teaches traditional Indian cooking classes inside her home. Group classes are $125 per person (private classes are available for $200) and typically run three to four hours. If you’re looking for an introduction to Indian cuisine, Agarwal’s lessons provide an introduction to a variety of aromatic spices and an overview of regional Indian cuisines (expect dishes like Paneer Tikka, Aloo Gobi, Karahi Chicken, and Vegetable Pakoras). All classes finish with a sit-down meal served with naan and a traditional Indian dessert.

Sur La Table
Photograph: Pixabay/CC

5. Sur La Table

You might know it as a cookware store, but the Union Street location of Sur La Table offers a full calendar of classes, too. Taught by professional chef instructors, the classes are reasonably priced (under $100 each) and typically last between two and two-and-a-half hours. Classes are capped at 16 students, making them on the larger side, but they come with a perk: guests receive a coupon for 10 percent off any in-store purchase (good for that day). Classes range from Knife Skills 101 to date night classes with themes like Tuscan and Basque cuisine.

BiteUnite
Photograph: Courtesy BiteUnite

6. BiteUnite

BiteUnite is a co-working commercial kitchen that arrived in the Mission District by way of Hong Kong. The owner, Patta Arkaresvimun, works with a roster of member chefs to offer a selection of classes with serious range. Recent classes focused on anything from empanadas to soup dumplings and even seasonal pies, which means there’s a whole spead of cultural staples to perfect. Most classes range in price from $75–$125, and you can check the event page to find out what’s on the horizon.

CozyMeal
Photograph: Courtesy CozyMeal

7. CozyMeal

CozyMeal is a platform that connects local chefs with anyone interested in learning to cook. Classes vary in style and size (from two people to large groups) while many can even take place in your own home. Topics range from Moroccan food to decadent brunch entrees, French macarons, and vegetarian Southeast Asian fare. The typical class is $95 for a two-hour session and includes a three-course meal with a minimum of two students.

