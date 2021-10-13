By all means, keep dining out at the best restaurants in SF if that’s more your style, but if you’re craving a delicious meal at home, the best cooking classes in San Francisco will help sharpen your kitchen skills while expanding your palate. After all, sometimes you just need to eat at home (your wallet will thank you), and there’s no reason your at-home meals can’t be restaurant-quality.

To give you a boost, cooking schools and classes throughout San Francisco offer an array of culinary topics in spaces that range from professional kitchens to homey environments. Whether you’re keen to cook your favorite Thai dishes, recreate your go-to Indian delivery order, or simply practice using a chef’s knife without stabbing yourself like a newbie, these lessons will have you cooking with gas in no time.



Need an excuse to book a class? Make it your next date night idea, or gather your friends together for a cookoff (there’s a group class for that). Either way, get ready to throw on an apron and get to work. Here’s our guide to the best cooking classes in San Francisco — throw on your apron and get to work.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in San Francisco